Where to Stream Betty White's Movie and TV Classics Right Now, from Golden Girls to The Proposal

Betty White's legacy lives on in her iconic film and television performances.

The star's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE Friday that White died at age 99 (her 100th birthday would have been Jan. 17), saying in a statement, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White has more than 120 acting credits to her name on IMDb, with her most iconic television roles including playing Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls in the '80s and '90s, and Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the '70s. Both of those series are available to stream on Hulu now, and Moore is also on PlutoTV.

For her more recent sitcom hit Hot in Cleveland, which aired from 2010-2015, head to Paramount+. With a cable provider login, you can also watch episodes on TVLand.com.

The beloved actress won one of her Emmys for hosting Saturday Night Live back in May 2010. That's streamable here on NBC's website, and episode 21 from season 35 is also on Hulu.

RELATED: Bob Newhart Said Betty White Made Acting 'Look Easy' in Interview Before Her Death

Betty White's iconic movies and tv shows

Getty (2); shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

White also had memorable film roles. The Proposal, starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, is available on Amazon Prime Video. In the 2009 comedy, she plays Reynolds' grandmother. The actor paid tribute to White after her death, writing on social media, "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."

Story continues

See her in the 1999 thriller Lake Placid, available on Starz, or hear her as Grammy Norma in the 2012 animated film The Lorax, available on Netflix.

The hourlong PBS documentary Betty White: First Lady of Television is also available to watch on Netflix for a limited time.

betty white

getty

You Again is streamable on Disney+. White stars in the 2010 comedy opposite Kristen Bell, Sigourney Weaver and Jamie Lee Curtis, who paid tribute to White on Friday.

"What women WANT is to live a life like Betty White," wrote Curtis, 63, on Instagram. "Full of love and creativity and integrity and humor and dedication and a life of service to animals. To honor her today please make a donation to the Morris Animal Foundation or any animal advocacy group! She would LOVE that. Rest easy you beautiful woman. We will carry on for you!"

Check major on-demand video retailers for where to rent or purchase additional Betty White classics.