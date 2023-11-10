Where to Stream the Best Classic Independent Films This November: ‘Drylongso,’ ‘Easy Rider,’ ‘Belly,’ and More

November is the month of thankfulness, so why not be thankful for some great independent cinema?

As the end of the year approaches, new films arrive in theaters at a rapid pace with big blockbusters, seasonal holiday films, and major Oscar contenders all vying for those juicy November and December slots. This month alone, some highly anticipated films include “American Fiction,” “Dream Scenario,” “Leave the World Behind,” “May December,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” “Napoleon,” and the Disney Film “Wish.” On streaming, new movies skew towards the seasonal holiday variet with mountains of Christmas rom-coms coming to Netflix for you to enjoy and/or dread. But there’s still plenty of classic films arriving on platforms this November — including great independent movies that have released as recently as 2014 and as far back as 1969.

It’s a particularly great month for the Criterion Channel: the streamer for many cinephile’s favorite home video company, The Criterion Collection. Some gems include the 1998 hip hop classic “Belly,” starring rap legends Nas and DMX. You can also find 2000 Argentinian heist film “Nine Queens,” along with the Harmony Korine oddball experiment “Trash Humpers,” and obscure late ’90s treat “Drylongso.” On more mainstream pastures, you can find some solid recent selections like “Whiplash” and “Winter’s Bone,” on Netflix and Max respectively. For older and iconic independent hits — like watershed ’60s counterculture classic “Easy Rider” or David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” — look at Peacock or Paramount+. Add in all-time greats like Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” or bittersweet romantic drama “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” and you have a strong roster of films to enjoy this fall.

Read on for the 10 best classic independent films new to streaming this November. Entries are listed in no particular order, and are compiled from new releases on streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, Showtime, and Peacock, as well as specialty services like Metrograph, Criterion Channel, and Shudder.

