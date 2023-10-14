If you want to stream all of the movies in the “Alien” franchise, you’ll need more than one subscription. The six films, all released theatrically by 20th Century Fox, have ended up on a variety of sites.

You’ll find the first four films in the franchise, including Ridley Scott’s 1979 original space thriller and James Cameron’s action-packed 1986 sequel on Hulu and Starz, but here’s where to catch the rest of the Xenomorphs, face-huggers and, of course, kickass heroine Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver).

Here’s where to stream all the “Alien” movies right now.

20th Century Fox

Alien (1979)

In the first film, the crew of the Nostromo – Ripley, Dallas (Tom Skerritt), Ash (Ian Holm), Kane (John Hurt), Parker (Yaphet Kotto), Lambert (Veronica Cartwright) and Brett (Harry Dean Stanton) — answer a deep-space distress call that will prove fatal for most of them. Four decades latter, it’s still tense and eerie as hell.

Stream on Hulu and Starz

Aliens (20th Century Fox)

Aliens (1986)

James Cameron takes the franchise ball and runs with it in this crowd-pleasing sequel, which sees Ripley reluctantly accompanying a team of marines (who include Michael Biehn, Bill Paxton and Jenettte Goldstein) charged with figuring out what happened at a now-abandoned colony. She fiercely protects young survivor Newt (Carrie Henn), giving us the epic, “Get away from her, you b—h!” showdown.

Stream on Hulu and Starz

20th Century Fox

Alien 3 (1992)

David Fincher’s divisively bleak threequel finds Ripley crash-landing on a planet called Fiorina 161, where the only inhabitants are the former inmates of a maximum security prison. Charles Dance, Pete Postlethwaite, Brian Glover and Charles S. Dutton co-star in what is, arguably, the harshest environment of the whole franchise. It also features one of the greatest shots of the series: A drooling alien cornering a terrified, bald Ripley … and then deciding to leave her alone.

Stream on Hulu and Starz

Sigourney Weaver and Winona Ryder in “Alien: Resurrection”(20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Alien: Resurrection” (1997)

Ripley is back as a human-alien hybrid and is more unstoppable than ever. “Amelie” director Jean-Pierre Jeunet brings some of his favorite actors, including Ron Perlman, along for the ride, as well as Gen X icon Winona Ryder as an android mechanic.

Story continues

Stream on Hulu and Starz

20th Century Fox

Prometheus (2012)

Scott returned to the director’s chair for this highly anticipated (and mythology-heavy) prequel, which starred Noomi Rapace as the resourceful heroine and Michael Fassbender as the secretly scheming android David.

Stream on MGM+, Tubi

Katherine Waterston in Alien: Covenant(20th Century Fox)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Scott, Rapace and Fassbender returned for this follow-up, which picks up where “Prometheus” left off. Once again, answering a mysterious space signal proves to be a very, very bad decision. Katherine Waterston of “Fantastic Beasts” stars as the very tough Daniels.

Stream on TBS, TNT and TruTV

The post Where to Stream All the ‘Alien’ Movies Right Now appeared first on TheWrap.