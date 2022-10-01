Where do SLO County District 2 candidates stand on water, housing and homelessness?

Stephanie Zappelli
·7 min read
File photos

Two candidates are competing for the District 2 seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in November.

Incumbent Supervisor Bruce Gibson and his challenger, retired orthopedic Bruce Jones, discussed their policy positions at a forum Thursday night hosted by the League of Women’s Voters and the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce.

Gibson and Jones were the top two vote-getters in the primary election, launching a Battle of the Bruces this fall.

At the forum, they answered questions on topics ranging from water and building fees to election integrity.

Here’s a look at how candidates answered those questions.

Where do candidates stand on redistricting commission?

During Thursday’s forum, candidates were asked whether they’d support an independent redistricting commission.

Jones said he wouldn’t, adding that voters would hold the Board of Supervisors accountable for a poorly drawn map.

“If they draw maps that are unfair, they have to face re-election,” Jones said.

Gibson disagreed. He said that voters in a gerrymandered district can’t hold supervisors accountable “in districts that they purposely drew to favor their own re-election.”

Gibson said he would support an independent redistricting commission, and noted that he suggested that idea to the board because the current district map is in court for allegations of gerrymandering.

“Elected officials should not be in charge of choosing their voters,” Gibson said. “When district boundaries are drawn for purely political reasons that degrades our democracy.”

Are elections secure in SLO County?

Jones said San Luis Obispo County should require voter identification and exclusively use paper ballots to ensure election security.

“I think that there is some concern by many citizens about election integrity,” Jones said.

Gibson, however, is confident in the security of SLO County elections, and said that there is no evidence of election fraud in the county.

“These concerns that people have voiced to us completely vague, completely unsubstantiated,” Gibson said. “Our elections are fair, they’re accurate, and they are above reproach.”

Gibson also called voter identification rules “a classic voter suppression technique.”

How should SLO County address water issues?

If elected to the District 2 seat, Jones said he would work to develop new sources of water, from using more recycled waste water to desalination.

He said he would also expand the county’s storage capacity for water through methods such as retention basins during times of flooding, repairs on the Santa Margarita Lake, also called the Salinas Reservoir.

Jones said he supports “high tech irrigation” and drought-resistant landscaping.

Gibson said he supports using new technology to address the water crisis, but added that there’s a bigger issue when it comes to water.

“The fundamental aspects of the argument over a scarce and diminishing resource is a human one,” Gibson said. “To me the base need in dealing with our water is political will and a set of relationships to bring the effected parties to the table to have a serious conversation.”

He said the county needs to improve its water conservation policy, noting that some grape growers use twice the amount of water as others.

What can SLO County do to reduce building fees?

Gibson said that San Luis Obispo County aims to process building permits quickly and at a reasonable cost.

He noted that the county must meet state requirements for processing building permits — such as subjecting a project to environmental review to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act. This adds time and cost.

Gibson said that unaffordability in the housing market “is not fundamentally a matter of our county fees.”

In fact, he said, SLO County’s fees are low compared to those in local cities and neighboring counties.

“We are always looking to streamline our process to the extent that we can,” Gibson said. “But the problem is much bigger than that.”

Jones said his goal is to reduce costs during the building processes.

Jones suggested that the county introduce house plans that would be automatically approved by the county.

That way, if developers select that plan, they “do not have to go through certain processes,” Jones said.

“We need to be able to build more homes that people can affordably live in,” he said. “We have artificially made them too expensive.”

How effective are cannabis permitting, code enforcement programs?

Jones said that he’s noticed problems with code enforcement for cannabis in the county. He believes that the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office should be responsible for enforcement rather than county Planning Department staff.

When he served on the Templeton Area Advisory Group, Jones said he voted to approve a cannabis development.

However, he said the project has created issues for the town — ranging from community complaints to code enforcement challenges.

“I think we have to be careful with cannabis that they stay between the white lines of the rules,” Jones said. “If you have smell, you’ve got to deal with it. If you have other issues that impinge on the neighbor’s property that has to be dealt with.”

Gibson called the county’s response to the cannabis industry “quite a mess” due to the conservative board majority’s “inconsistent policy decisions.”

“This industry — which is legal, I will remind everybody, in the state of California — has an opportunity to be part of the economic mix here,” Gibson said. “But instead of getting in and organized, we ended up with a huge illegal black market because of policy decisions, such as the board majority’s refusal to allow storefront dispensaries in incorporated communities.”

Gibson said the board needs to make consistent decisions about “what kind of cannabis activities we should allow” so that the industry can grow and generate revenue for the county.

“Cannabis comes with a lot of baggage,” Gibson said. “We’ve got to get past that. We’ve got to understand that this is a legal business that we need to regulate.”

What’s the best way to reduce homelessness?

In August, the Board of Supervisors approved a five-year plan to reduce homelessness by half.

Jones said he supports most aspects of the plan, such as having a centralized department to manage the county’s response to homelessness. However, he thinks this department should report directly to the county’s chief administrative officer instead of the county Social Services Department.

“We have to we have to move forward but we need to move forward in a way that we don’t get lost in multiple layers of management,” Jones said.

Gibson said he is “absolutely enthused” about the new plan. He said that it’s critical that the plan concurrently addresses building more housing, improving mental health and addiction services. He also said he appreciates the Citizen’s Oversight Council that will hold the county accountable for executing the plan.

He noted that “political will” is critical to moving the plan forward.

“We need to discuss where we’re going to do this housing, how much of it we’re going to do, who’s going to pay for it,” Gibson said.

The supervisor said he’ll use the relationships he formed with staff and agencies while in office to facilitate those discussions.

Should wind farm be built off Morro Bay coast?

Jones said that he’s in favor of wind energy, but not enthusiastic about the proposed offshore wind farm off the coast of Morro Bay.

“I believe that most of the people living on the coast don’t want to look out and see windmills,” Jones said.

Jones compared the proposed wind farm to an oil rig, noting that both are expensive to maintain and deteriorate quickly because of the salt water.

Gibson, however, said that oil rigs and offshore wind turbines are not comparable, and called the Morro Bay offshore wind farm a “tremendous part of our renewable energy future.”

He said the wind farm proposal has the potential to produce one and a half times the energy output of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Avila Beach, and will also create local jobs.

He said the potential aesthetic issues caused by wind farms are “a small price.”

“I get aesthetic preservation,” Gibson said. “But we’re in a crisis folks, in terms of global climate change, and this is a small but important piece of solving that.”

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out

    Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government's warning to get out of those countries. The 48 Canadian players currently on KHL club rosters this season is the most from any country outside Russia. Forty-four are playing for clubs within Russian and Belarusian borders, with the other four in Kazakhstan. Russia, with Belarus a supporter, invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Canada has been firmly on the side of Ukraine in the co

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Devils hope they have right mix of youth, veterans

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have been one of the youngest teams in the past four seasons and missed the playoffs every time. The COVID-19 pandemic year was the only one in which they came close to making the postseason, only because the league increased the number of playoff teams from 16 to 24 to compensate for a shortened season. The story is getting old, but the kids are, too, and the Devils' Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt want to do something about it. There's no d

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte