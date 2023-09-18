Where is 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown now after leaving Kody Brown? Here's everything we know about her life today

Christine Brown. TLC

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown was the first of Kody Brown's wives to leave him.

The exes publicly announced their split in November 2021.

Here's everything we know about Christine's life since leaving Kody.

TLC's "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced she was leaving her "spiritual" husband Kody Brown after more than 25 years of marriage in November 2021. The exes have six biological kids together, ranging in age from 13 to 28.

As seen on "Sister Wives," one of the reasons Christine decided to leave Kody was because she was unhappy living in Flagstaff, Arizona. Here's everything we know about Christine's life after leaving polygamy, from her relationship status to where she's living today.

Is Christine Brown single?

On past episodes of "Sister Wives," Christine has been open about the fact that one of the reasons she was unhappy in her plural marriage to Kody was because it lacked romance.

Christine told People in August 2022 that she wanted to date a monogamous man eventually. "I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately," she said.

Six months later, Christine announced that she was dating David Woolley, a father of eight and grandfather of 10. The couple announced their engagement in April 2023. In September, Christine revealed that she and David met on Stir.com, a dating site for single parents.

The couple loves to go on adventures together, chronicled their travels on their respective Instagram accounts. They took a trip with some of Christine's kids to Europe in the summer of 2023.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told People in April.

Where does Christine Brown live?

Christine Brown was was raised in polygamy. TLC

Even before the cracks in Christine's relationship with Kody were showing on "Sister Wives," she was open about the fact that she wanted the family to move back to Utah if polygamy ever became legal there again.

Story continues

Polygamy became considered an infraction instead of a felony in Utah in May 2020, around the time that Christine revealed just how estranged her relationship with Kody was.

After leaving Kody, Christine moved back to Utah to be closer to some of her extended family members and her adult kids who had moved back when they married. It's unclear exactly when Christine made the move, but in November 2022, she posted on Instagram that she was finally filming "Sister Wives" in her Salt Lake City home.

In June 2023, she gave her Instagram followers a tour of the deck she was building, presumably in the Utah home she now shares with David and her youngest daughter, Truely Brown.

What does Christine Brown do for a living?

Christine on "Sister Wives." TLC

Along with her presumed salary for starring on "Sister Wives," she sells gut health products for the network marketing company Plexus.

Christine also records video messages for her fans on Cameo for $55.

New episodes of "Sister Wives" air Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

Read the original article on Insider