The best shopping in Paris

Hannah Meltzer
·10 min read
"Whoever does not visit Paris regularly will never really be elegant," wrote the French novelist Honoré de Balzac in 1830, and today it is still hard to argue with the sentiment. The city has been a centre of fashion since Louis XIV first donned a pair of white stockings.

From the opulence of the Golden Triangle, between avenues Montaigne, George V and Champs-Élysées to the shimmering boutiques of Rue Saint-Honoré and Place Vendôme, the city's concentration of exquisite couture and jewellery is unparalleled. But it's not just old-fashioned sophistication on offer – the city is also the birthplace of the 'concept store' and home to myriad vintage shops, hip designer boutiques and – of course – some of the best food emporiums in the world.

Below our expert shares her pick of the best while for further Paris inspiration, see our guides devoted to the French capital's best hotels, restaurants, bars, nightlife, things to do and free things to do, plus how to spend a weekend in Paris.

2nd arrondissement

Kiliwatch

Put on your best vintage dungarees and cutest limited-edition Nikes for your trip to this cool purveyor of second-hand garments and curated designer gear, located on the buzzy Rue Tiquetonne in the 2nd arrondissement. And if you don't already own a pair, this is the store to visit. Brands on offer span the more established – Levis, Wrangler, Ralph Lauren – to small-batch French creators. There is a large vintage section with rows of well-selected pieces: think tailored tea dresses, denim jackets and retro Doc Martens. Accessories – hats, eye-wear – and arty magazines are also available for purchase.

Contact: kiliwatch.paris
Prices: ££

Kiliwatch, Paris
Kiliwatch, Paris

Nose

Pick your next perfume the Parisian way in this concept store, located on the fashionable Rue Bachaumont. In this elegant space – retro pharmacy meets design showroom – 50 carefully selected scent brands are on offer, including Comme des Garcons and Dyptique, and Nose's own creations. Each customer is offered an 'olfactory diagnosis' with one of the shop's attentive advisers, which consists of questions designed to identify your ‘perfume history’ and what kind of smells you prefer. After being offered a shortlist of scents and, customers pick one to buy if they want.

Contact: nose.fr
Prices: £££

Nose, Paris
Nose, Paris

La Fermette

A trip to La Fermette ('the little farm') is a fantastic excuse to visit the bustling food-heavy seam that is Rue Montorgueil in central Paris, next to the former market district Les Halles. The fromagerie is run by the Rigattieri family, originally Italian but established in this spot for some decades. The indecently wide selection – spanning fluffy goat’s cheese to 36-month-aged Comtés – could almost seem overwhelming, but the Rigattieris are there to guide you through with cheer and savoir-faire. Tastings may be arranged and cheeses and saucisson can be vacuum-packed for easy travel.

Contact: la-fermette-paris.com
Prices: ££

La Fermette, Paris
La Fermette, Paris

Stohrer

Founded by the personal pastry chef of Louis XV's wife Marie Leszczyńska, and the oldest patisserie in Paris, this place still holds its own against fierce modern competition. Inside, you'll find pastries galore – rows upon rows of tubby eclairs, generously layered mille-feuilles, flaky almond croissants – as well as handmade chocolates, marzipan fruits and macarons among savoury delicacies such a duck terrine and ham and veal pâté. Treats can be gift-wrapped to take home, and the romantic décor – all frescoes and ceiling mouldings – is a treat all of its own.

Contact: stohrer.fr
Prices: £/££

Stohrer, Paris
Stohrer, Paris

Maison Sarah Lavoine

Parisian interior designer Sarah Lavoine, responsible for the stylings at Le Roch Hotel & Spa, has made her own addition to the concept store offering with this interiors boutique-cum-showroom on the grand Place des Victoires, near Palais Royal. Across two exquisitely laid-out floors you'll find curated lines of contemporary furnishings, crisp linens, chic kitchenware and kitsch curios, as well as lifestyle books, some written by the patron herself. Get lost browsing fabric swatches or stop for a coffee in the cute café located on the ground floor.

Contact: maisonsarahlavoine.com
Prices: £££

Maison Sarah Lavoine, Paris
Maison Sarah Lavoine, Paris

Rue Saint-Honoré and Place Vendôme

Charvet

For French tailoring par excellence visit Charvet on the iconic Place Vendôme, an historical shirt seller founded by the son of Napoleon Bonaparte's personal 'wardrobe curator'. The Historic clients include Baudelaire, Manet, Hemingway Charles de Gaulle and Winston Churchill. Customers have the pick of 500 shades of white, while suits, pyjamas and bow ties are also on offer. The store, housed in an aristocratic hôtel particulier is laid out over seven floors, with men's custom tailoring on the sixth floor. The bespoke shirts take 30 days to finish and require 28 different measurements.

Contact: charvet.com
Prices: £££

Charvet, Paris
Charvet, Paris

Left Bank

Petrossian

Caviar may be synonymous with French fine dining now but Armenian refugees, the Petrossian brothers, are credited with bringing the sturgeon delicacy to France in 1920. Today, the luxury food brand is still family-run and the boutique in the upmarket 7th arrondissement is a veritable treasure trove of fine fish-themed flavours. Allow the dedicated and passionate staff – or perhaps the formidable Madame Petrossian herself – to guide you on a tasting of caviar varieties, ranging from €60 (£53) to almost €400 (£352) per tin. Smoked fish, vodka and 'caviar salt' (that's right) are also on offer.

Contact: petrossian.fr
Prices: £££

Petrossian, Paris
Petrossian, Paris

La Grande Epicerie de Paris

You could quite easily lose an afternoon wandering the mouth-watering aisles of La Grande Epicerie, the food hall of Paris's legendary department store, Le Bon Marché. There are fresh meat and fish counters and a patisserie and baker as well as all manner of dried goods – Italian pasta, French speciality tea blends, chocolate from South America. This is a prime spot for gift-buying, with ample pre-packaged selections of macarons, madeleines and other French delights. You'll also spot some ridiculously expensive refreshments, such as a €50 (£44) bottle of mineral water, emblazoned with bling.

Contact: lagrandeepicerie.com 
Prices: ££

La Grande Epicerie de Paris, France
La Grande Epicerie de Paris, France

La Maison Deyrolle

This veritable institution is as much a museum as a shop. Inside this taxidermy and entomology emporium you'll find a curious menagerie of taxidermy animals, including lions, bears and zebras, as well as carefully catalogued display cases of butterflies and insects. The stuffed animals are not killed to be mounted but come from zoos where they die of old age, according to the Washington Convention. After a fire a decade ago, Deyrolles was supported in its reopening by a host of influential personalities and its fantastical environs are a favourite with arts and filmmakers.

Contact: deyrolle.com
Prices: £££

Maison Deyrolles, Paris
Maison Deyrolles, Paris

Shakespeare and Company

The historic bookshop was originally established by intellectual Sylvia Beach in St-Germain and frequented by Hemingway and James Joyce, before being reopened across the river from Notre-Dame by American bohemian George Whitman in 1951. It is now run by his daughter Sylvia (named after the first proprietor), under whose direction it has become a hub of Anglophone life in Paris, with an expertly picked offering of fiction and non-fiction literature, and a regular roster of talks and signings. From the start, the shop's doors have been open to 'tumbleweeds' – penniless writers in need of lodgings and inspiration.

Contact: shakespeareandcompany.com
Prices: ££

Shakespeare and Company, Paris
Shakespeare and Company, Paris

Canal Saint-Martin and the Marais

Monsieur

It may have a male name, but this charming independent jewellery-maker is entirely female-run and staffed. Located on the hip Rue Charlot in the buzzy Upper Marais district, neighbouring independent galleries and lively eateries, the Monsieur HQ is a workshop-cum-showroom and you will often see the team working away on intricate designs using all sorts of fancy tools. Designs are tasteful and elegant yet modern, featuring light chains, thin bands and simple motifs such as cameos, hands and hearts. An excellent gift alternative if the bling of Place Vendôme is a bit too much.

Contact: monsieur-paris.com
Prices: ££

Monsieur, Paris
Monsieur, Paris

Maison Plisson

This relatively recent high-end 'alimentation générale', or general food store, and restaurant, is already something of a Paris institution. Guarantee yourself a delectable picnic with outstanding charcuterie, cheese and Bourdier butter from the delicatessen. Downstairs you'll find chocolates, biscuits and teas as well as an excellent selection of olive oils and spreads. There is also a small wine 'cave' with a great range of wines and spirits, including their own house wines: 'X Maison Plisson'. Round off your visit with apéro in the restaurant – try the 'plus belles références' cheese board featuring truffle-laced pecorino and Roquefort. 

Contact: lamaisonplisson.com
Prices: ££

Maison Plisson, Paris
Maison Plisson, Paris

Merci

Colette, the queen and original of Paris's 'concept stores' has closed its doors, but fortunately there are now many more of its genre ready to welcome fashion-forward shoppers after something off-the-beaten-track. Merci in the Marais is located in a former wallpaper factory allowing plenty of room for elaborate installations as well as their stock of clothing, stylish homewares and design furniture. After your visit, scope out the charming 'cantine' overlooking a pretty garden space or Le Used Book Café, lined – as the name suggests  – with 10,000 old tomes which customers are invited to peruse.

Contact:  merci-merci.com
Prices: £££

Merci, Paris
Merci, Paris

Maison Georges Larnicol

Meet your weekly butter and sugar intake in one fell swoop by stopping into Larnicol for a 'Koiugnette', the sweet vendor's trademark retake on the Breton Kouign-amann (think layers of butter and pastry, in flavours like rum and raisin or salted caramel). Georges Larnicol, the man behind the creation, was awarded the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de France tricolour seal, given only to uniquely talented craftsmen and women in the early Nineties and has continued to enjoy the highest of reputations among the sweet of tooth since. Make sure you stop to ogle the elaborate chocolate display.

Contact: larnicol.com
Prices: ££

Maison Georges Larnicol, Paris
Maison Georges Larnicol, Paris

BHV

If you're short on time and looking for a (very stylish) one-stop shop BHV, or Bazar de l'Hôtel de Ville, is sure to meet your shopping goals. Across six floors you’ll find a huge range of womenswear from high-end high street (The Kooples, Maje, Sandro) as well as a great selection of cosmetics including much-loved pharmacy products, and a gorgeous stationary and art supplies section. But BHV also surprises with the well-selected vintage section, where you'll find stereotypical staples such as berets and stripy Ts, as well as denims, bags and dresses. The DIY department, legendary for its size, is well worth a peruse.

Contact: bhv.fr
Prices: ££

BHV, Paris
BHV, Paris

Pierre Hermé

Stimulate your Instagram followers and tastebuds at once with a visit to one of 'avant-garde pastry chef' Pierre Hermé's boutiques – the coolest macaron vendor in town. Here, in slick environs you will find classic flavours such as pistachio and chocolate, as well as signature creations such as the Mogador (milk chocolate and passion fruit) Ispahan (rose petals and lychee) and more unusual seasonal specials such as pea and mint or caviar. For the adventurous, blind macaron tastings are on offer. An inviting selection of chocolate, teas and ice cream are available.

Contact: pierreherme.com
Prices: ££

Pierre Hermé, Paris
Pierre Hermé, Paris

Flea markets of St-Ouen and Port de Vanves

You don't need to spend anything to enjoy the vast flea market ('les puces') at St-Ouen in the north of Paris: stalls are eclectic, spanning vintage clothing, antique furniture, mid century décor, lace and linen, children's toys, old postcards, artwork and more – and it's an excellent sociological and historical snapshot. For a smaller, less expensive offering, check out the less tourist-trodden market in the south of the city at Port de Vanves. Follow your visit to the latter with a stroll around nearby Parc Montsouris, an elegant green space built at the same time as Buttes-Chaumont.

Contact: marcheauxpuces-saintouen.com/pucesdevanves.fr
Price: £

Marché aux Puces de Vandes, Paris
Marché aux Puces de Vandes, Paris
