Where to shop Margot Robbie's perfectly pink Barbie pyjamas

What could epitomise Barbie style better than a pair of pink feathered pyjamas? After tour promotions were put on pause due to the SAG Strike in Hollywood, Margot Robbie is back to work with a wardrobe fit for the world's most fashionable doll.

The actress attended a special screening of the Barbie film this weekend where she spoke on stage alongside director Greta Gerwig and her co-star America Ferrera. For the occasion, she looked very on brand in a pair of pink pyjamas from Ukrainian label Sleeper, which feature a feather trim.



In true Barbie style, Robbie teamed her feathered pyjamas with pink accessories; the actress finished her look with a woven basket bag, custom Manolo Blahnik mules and even a pink pedicure.

Beauty-wise, she kept things simple, with soft loose blonde waves, a rosy blush and peach lips giving her that Barbie glow.

Robbie's ensemble is just one of many Barbie-inspired outfits worn during the tour, with her stylist Andrew Mukamal referencing many specific moments in the doll's history with pink Bottega Veneta, vintage Chanel, vibrant Versace and Vivienne Westwood couture.

Sleeper is a firm favourite of team Bazaar, and is a great brand to invest in for the upcoming party season. The feathered pyjamas – with a detachable trim so you can easily be dressed up or down – are comfortable yet effortlessly chic, and provide an alternative to the party dress this festive period. Sleeper's pieces are statement enough without being trend-led, so you can rely on them time and time again, whether worn to dance the night away or as a fashionable wedding guest. And of course, they also make a great outfit to wear when opening those presents on Christmas morning.

Shop Robbie's feathered pyjamas above and other delightfully pink styles, or for more of our favourite sleepwear brands, head this way.

