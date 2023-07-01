Where can you shop and eat at the airport? Three new stores open at FLL. Here’s a guide

With all the flight delays, it’s nice to have stores and restaurants at the airport to pass the time.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just announced several new store openings across its terminals.

The airport promoted the new arrivals on Twitter, saying they’re open if “you’re looking for some retail therapy or need to grab a quick snack.”

Here’s what to know about Broward airport businesses:

Recently opened airport shops

Distinctively Florida: Souvenirs and gifts in Terminal 2 past security.

Ink by Hudson: Bookstore in Terminal 2 past TSA check-in.

Tropical News: Snacks in Terminal 3 before TSA security.

Other airport shops

Terminal 1: Hudson Booksellers, Hudson News, 5th & Sunset, Urban Market, Desigual, Cardronics, Rip Curl

Terminal 2: Duty Free, Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson, Hudson Booksellers

Terminal 3: Duty Free, CNBC, New River News

Terminal 4: Duty Free, CNBC, Bags To Go, LEGO Store, A Day at the Beach, Bijoux Terner, Body Shop

Airport restaurants

Who doesn’t get the airport munchies?

Waiting for a flight near the terminal restaurants can sure stimulate the appetite. And increasingly, those restaurants have a familiar name: either big national brands or well-known local landmarks.

FLL added one of each earlier this year, with Burger King and Sergio’s joining the restaurant lineup in Terminal 1. The two additions are in Concourse B.

We all know about Burger King, the Home of the Whopper, with roots in Miami. Sergio’s Cuban restaurant also is home-grown, with locations in Pembroke Pines, Kendall, Doral, Brickell, Miami Lakes and Hialeah Gardens.

Like most airport restaurants at the Broward County airport, Sergio’s and Burger King are managed by a central vendor, HMSHost.

What other restaurants are there in the airport? Here’s a guide:

Terminal 1:

▪ Sergio’s - Cuban restaurant

▪ Burger King - Burgers and fries

▪ Shula Burger - Burgers

▪ BurgerFi - Burgers

▪ Air Margaritaville - Restaurant and bar

▪ Starbucks - Coffee and pastries

▪ Whiskey River - Restaurant and bar

▪ Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar - Mexican restaurant and bar

▪ Auntie Anne’s - Pretzels and snacks

▪ Red Stripe Bar - Jamaican food and drink

▪ Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill - Salads, bowls and platters

Terminal 2:

▪ Starbucks - Coffee and pastries

▪ Torn Basil - Italian fare

▪ Shake Shack - Burgers, fries and shakes

▪ Steak ‘n Shake - Burgers and shakes

▪ Flash Fire Pizza - Pizza

Terminal 3:

▪ Golden Bear Grill - Sandwiches and sports bar

▪ Harvest & Grounds - Coffee and food

▪ Pei Wei Asian Diner - Noodle and rice dishes

▪ The Market - Sandwiches and wine

▪ Plane Box Food Co. - Grab-and-go

▪ Corona Extra Beach Bar - Restaurant and bar

Terminal 4

▪ Casavana - Cuban restaurant

▪ Zona Fresca - Mexican grill

▪ Kafe Kalik - Caribbean food

▪ DeSano Pizza Bakery - Neopolitan pizza

▪ Burger King - Burgers and fries

▪ Casa Noble - Restaurant and bar

▪ Harvest & Grounds - Coffee and food

▪ Cafe SIenna - Coffee and tea