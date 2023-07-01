Where can you shop and eat at the airport? Three new stores open at FLL. Here’s a guide

Jeff Kleinman
·3 min read

With all the flight delays, it’s nice to have stores and restaurants at the airport to pass the time.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just announced several new store openings across its terminals.

The airport promoted the new arrivals on Twitter, saying they’re open if “you’re looking for some retail therapy or need to grab a quick snack.”

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here’s what to know about Broward airport businesses:

Recently opened airport shops

Distinctively Florida: Souvenirs and gifts in Terminal 2 past security.

Ink by Hudson: Bookstore in Terminal 2 past TSA check-in.

Tropical News: Snacks in Terminal 3 before TSA security.

Other airport shops

Terminal 1: Hudson Booksellers, Hudson News, 5th & Sunset, Urban Market, Desigual, Cardronics, Rip Curl

Terminal 2: Duty Free, Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson, Hudson Booksellers

Terminal 3: Duty Free, CNBC, New River News

Terminal 4: Duty Free, CNBC, Bags To Go, LEGO Store, A Day at the Beach, Bijoux Terner, Body Shop

KNOW MORE: Six Florida airports have the angriest travelers. How mad are Miami and Fort Lauderdale?

Airport restaurants

Who doesn’t get the airport munchies?

Waiting for a flight near the terminal restaurants can sure stimulate the appetite. And increasingly, those restaurants have a familiar name: either big national brands or well-known local landmarks.

FLL added one of each earlier this year, with Burger King and Sergio’s joining the restaurant lineup in Terminal 1. The two additions are in Concourse B.

We all know about Burger King, the Home of the Whopper, with roots in Miami. Sergio’s Cuban restaurant also is home-grown, with locations in Pembroke Pines, Kendall, Doral, Brickell, Miami Lakes and Hialeah Gardens.

Like most airport restaurants at the Broward County airport, Sergio’s and Burger King are managed by a central vendor, HMSHost.

What other restaurants are there in the airport? Here’s a guide:

Terminal 1:

Sergio’s - Cuban restaurant

Burger King - Burgers and fries

Shula Burger - Burgers

BurgerFi - Burgers

Air Margaritaville - Restaurant and bar

Starbucks - Coffee and pastries

Whiskey River - Restaurant and bar

Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar - Mexican restaurant and bar

Auntie Anne’s - Pretzels and snacks

Red Stripe Bar - Jamaican food and drink

Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill - Salads, bowls and platters

Terminal 2:

Starbucks - Coffee and pastries

Torn Basil - Italian fare

Shake Shack - Burgers, fries and shakes

Steak ‘n Shake - Burgers and shakes

Flash Fire Pizza - Pizza

Terminal 3:

Golden Bear Grill - Sandwiches and sports bar

Harvest & Grounds - Coffee and food

Pei Wei Asian Diner - Noodle and rice dishes

The Market - Sandwiches and wine

Plane Box Food Co. - Grab-and-go

Corona Extra Beach Bar - Restaurant and bar

Terminal 4

Casavana - Cuban restaurant

Zona Fresca - Mexican grill

Kafe Kalik - Caribbean food

DeSano Pizza Bakery - Neopolitan pizza

Burger King - Burgers and fries

Casa Noble - Restaurant and bar

Harvest & Grounds - Coffee and food

Cafe SIenna - Coffee and tea

Read more

More From