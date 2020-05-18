Where to Shop the Best Memorial Day Home Sales This Weekend

Photo credit: TriggerPhoto - Getty Images

Since long weekends and big sales go hand-in-hand, that means big discounts on everything from mattresses and furniture to home decor, tech, and appliances this Memorial Day Weekend. It's a great time to shop, whether you're hoping to redecorate a room in your home or just add a few new accents to refresh it for summer—or even if you're just looking for discounts on the latest home devices. Take advantage of the savings with these awesome sales from all your favorite home retailers.

Select products will be on sale starting at 25 percent, now through 5/25.

Save 25 percent sitewide from 5/21 through 5/26.

Take 30 percent off sitewide from 5/22 through 5/25.

Use code MEMORIAL2020 to save 20 percent on in-stock products sitewide, with some exclusions. Sale runs from 5/21 through 5/26.

Save 15 percent off storewide; 20 percent off orders of $1,999 or more; 25 percent off orders over $2,999; and 30 percent off orders over $3,999. Sale runs now through 5/26.

Save up to 40 percent on select furniture, decor, custom upholstery items, and more. Sale runs for the entire month of May.

Take 10 percent off sitewide from 5/21 through 5/26.

Through 6/1, take $200 off all mattresses with code WEHONOR200 (verified educators, doctors, nurses, and military personnel get an extra $50 off mattresses, too.) With purchase of a mattress, use code BED150 to save $150 on bed frames. And with code 2FREEPILLOWS, you can score two free pillows with your mattress purchase as well.

From 5/20 through 5/26, save 25 percent on an assortment of outdoor fun, home products,, and more using code STAYCATION.

Now through 5/26, save 20 percent sitewide with code MDW20, and receive two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase. Military personnel and first responders receive 25 percent off through ID.me.

Save up to $300 on mattresses, now through 6/1.

Save $175 on Crystal Cove, Oceano, and Cedar Natural Luxe mattresses with code WAVES175. With code YOGA20, take 20 percent off the Crystal Cove Yoga Collection. And, use code PETBED20 to score 20 percent off pet beds.

Take 25 percent off sitewide from 5/21 through 5/25. (Note: Military personnel, first responders, medical professionals, teachers, and students get 25 percent off at all times.)

Now though 5/31, save 10 percent on purchases of up to $1,499; $200 on purchases of $1,500 or more; $250 on purchases of $1,800 or more, $300 on purchases of $2,200 or more; $400 on purchases of $2,600 or more, and $500 on purchases of $3,000 or more. You can also take $600 off $4,000 or more, but only via Burrow House from Home .

Save up to 60 percent on bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decor from 5/21 through 5/25.

Use code SAVE20 to take 20 percent off sitewide with code SAVE20, and take 25 percent off on orders over $1,000 with code SAVE25. Sale runs from 5/20 through 5/25.

From 5/19 through 5/25, save 10 percent on orders over $200 with code SPR20 and get free shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Save up to 40 percent and score free shipping on select outdoor products, lighting, and accessories. Sale runs from 5/21 through 6/9.

From 5/22 through 5/25, save 15 percent sitewide with code SUMMERHAPPY15.

Save 20 percent on serveware, now through 5/25.

From 5/25 through 5/31, use code MEMORIAL20 to take 20 percent off all orders.

Now through 5/25, use code SUNSHINE to take $125 off The Sofa and The Mattress, $100 off The Bed, $75 off The Shelves, and $50 off The Tables.

Save 40 percent on select items from 5/21 through 5/25.

Save up to 75 percent on home furnishings from 5/19 through 6/2.

Score free shipping and save up to 70 percent on select sale styles, from 5/22 through 5/25.

From 5/25 through 5/31, save 20 percent on all orders using code MEMORIAL20.

Take $150 off memory foam mattresses and $200 off hybrid mattresses, and get two free pillows with your purchase, now through 5/25.

Now through 6/1, take 20 percent off select brands and products.

From 5/19 through 5/26, save 15 percent on purchases of $500 or more with code MDW15, 20 percent on purchases of $1,000 with code MDW20, and 25 percent on purchases of $1,500 or more with code MDW25.

Save 20 percent off sitewide and take an additional 30 percent off sale items, from 5/21 through 5/25.

Save 20 percent off sitewide from 5/22 through 5/25.

From 5/21 through 5/26, save 50 to 80 percent on fan-favorite products in the brand’s first-ever online Warehouse Sale.

Take 20 percent off your entire card with the purchase of a mattress, now through 5/31.

On 5/25, save 15 percent sitewide, no code necessary.

From 5/22 through 5/25, take 20 percent off everything (with some exclusions.)

Save up to $1,250 on organic latex mattresses, and up to $600 on memory foam mattresses. Sale runs from 5/19 through 6/22.

Save 20 percent sitewide with code HAPPYHOME.

Receive a $25 Riley Home gift card for orders of $125 or more, a $50 gift card for orders of $250 or more, and a $100 gift card for orders of $450 or more. Sale runs from 5/21 through 5/26.

Through 5/20, save 15 percent on originals of $1,000 and up (and 10 percent off all other originals) with code WELCOMESUMMER10. You can also score 15 percent off framed limited edition prints with code MEMORIALSUNSHINE15. Then, from 5/21 through 5/27, take 15 percent off all originals with code SUMMERSALE15, and 20 percent off originals of $3,000 and up with SUMMERSALE20. With code MEMORIALSUNSHINE20, take 20 percent off framed limited edition prints.

From 5/19 through 6/1, take 20 percent off kitchen, bath, and media fronts for IKEA cabinet boxes; 15 percent off floating shelves; and 10 to 20 percent off select decorative hardware.

Take 20 percent off sitewide (with some exclusions) from 5/21 through 5/26, using the code LIVEWELL.

Now through 6/1, take up to $400 off iComfort mattresses.

From 5/21 through 5/25, save extra on sale items with code EXTRA20.

Save 15 percent on the 8-inch memory foam mattress and 20 percent on the 8-inch hybrid mattress, now through 5/26.

From 5/22 through 5/29, save 20 percent on orders over $1,000 using code GRATEFUL20.

Now through 5/31, save $1,000 on a queen 360 Special Edition smart bed, save $700 on a 360 i8 smart bed. Plus, pillows are buy one, get one 50 percent off—and select temperature-balancing bedding solutions are 20 percent off, too.

Take 15 percent off all pillows (with some exclusions) from 5/22 through 5/25.

Now through 5/25, save 40 percent on wall art, 30 percent on home decor, and 20 percent on everything else.

Save 20 percent on the brand’s core collection with code STAYINGIN, now through 5/31, and score free shipping on orders of over $100.

Now through 5/25, save 20 percent sitewide with code MDWKD2020.

Now through 6/28, save up to 25 percent on closet essentials.

Save 15 percent on purchases under $199 with code MEMORIAL15, and 20 percent on purchases of $199 or more with code MEMORIAL20. Sale runs from 5/22 through 5/25.

Now through 5/31, take 10 percent off the Original Mattress and 15 percent off the Mint Mattress.

Save 20 percent on the Classic Pillow, using code CLASSICZOEY20.



