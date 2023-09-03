Where can you sell your Ulez non-compliant car?

With the expansion of Ulez, there is a glut of non-compliant cars liable for a £12.50 a day charge - Getty

It’s all about supply and demand as “Arfur” Daley, the infamously dodgy car dealer from the TV series Minder, might say.

With the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), there is a glut of non-compliant cars liable for a £12.50 a day charge and a shortage of compliant cars that can travel in the zone free – and that’s affecting prices.

According to Cap HPI, the second-hand value experts, there has been a definite fall in values for non-Ulez-compliant Euro 3 petrol and Euro 5 diesels.

“These cars haven’t necessarily been scrapped,” says Keith Adams, the editor of Parkers.co.uk, which specialises in car buying advice.

“We’ve seen a lot of cars that have fallen foul of the Ulez migrating to rural areas. Astute buyers are taking advantage of the falling prices and snapping up cars for use in rural areas, where particulates and oxides of nitrogen aren’t such hot topics.”

While this situation was predicted as far back as last summer when the expansion was strongly mooted, many motorists, hopeful of a stay of the Ulez expansion through the ill-fated court action by local councils, have now been left high and dry.

What’s more, their ability to change cars has been severely curtailed as their non-compliant cars lose value, rising interest rates makes finance deals less attractive, the increasing cost of living affects disposable incomes, and the second-hand market remains strong with high prices, especially Ulez-compliant models which in the main are post-2005, Euro 4 for petrol cars and post-2014, Euro 6 for diesels.

While Transport for London (TfL) said that in November 2022, there was a 90 per cent compliance rate for the cars it photographed on roads in outer London – which it claimed amounted to about 77,500 cars on the roads – last March, RAC Motoring estimated that nearly 700,000 cars in Greater London could be liable to pay the expanded Ulez charge.

Steve Gooding, the director of the RAC Foundation, said: “TfL were telling us these were very old ‘hobby cars’, but that wasn’t the case. A lot of these cars are daily drivers for people who don’t have a lot of money and they haven’t been given a lot of time to look for a replacement.”

Replacing a non-compliant car with a compliant one is a costly business, with the average cost of a Ulez-compliant car being £6,900.

Despite the £2,000 TfL scrappage scheme, introducing the world’s largest clear-air zone was always going to be controversial with a lot of losers in its wake. Not everyone can access local public transport, especially in the outer reaches of the new Ulez area.

The markets have also been wise to the expansion with “Ulez-compliant” tags attached to many online car adverts for the past couple of years.

And while Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has recently said he will not introduce an electric-only zero-emissions zone in the new Ulez area, there is evidence that in London there is strong interest in electric vehicles (EV), which bucks a nationwide trend of falling interest and second-hand prices for EVs.

“There are signs that [EV] interest may be cooling outside of London,” said Mark Oakley, the director of AA Cars. “This could be down to cost-of-living pressures pushing people towards buying cheaper petrol and diesel vehicles, while the Ulez expansion is likely playing a part in keeping London demand steady as drivers look to future-proof themselves.”

However, not everyone is in the lucky position of buying a brand-new Ulez-compliant EV, and there is anecdotal evidence that local car dealers are charging a premium for Ulez-compliant vehicles.

Many predicted a North-South divide in values of non-compliant vehicles. The clean air zones in Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bristol, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow are not seen as such a big threat to non-compliant cars, since the fees are lower and the areas they cover are much smaller than London’s Ulez.

“We’ve heard of one chap doing a roaring trade in buying up relatively new big diesel 4x4s in the London area and selling them up in the rural parts of Scotland where they are ideal for the purpose,” said Gooding.

One way of selling a non-compliant vehicle is to divorce the car’s value from its location by using an online service. Existing players such as We Buy Any Car and Cazoo have been joined recently by Car Gurus, which set up an online car-sales website last year.

Chris Knapman, the editor of Car Gurus, said: “Our survey shows that 75 per cent of sellers are happy to conduct the transaction entirely online and 36 per cent had already sold a car entirely online.”

He doesn’t see the plight of those stuck with a non-compliant car as a disaster even if prices are low.

“Our advice is that there are good Euro 4 cars out there for around £1,000 if you look,” he said, adding that at the moment, even a used EV might not break the bank.

“Used EVs have depreciated a lot in the last few months. We’re seeing figures like a 30 per cent fall for BMW i3s, 35 per cent down for Tesla Model 3s and Renault Zoes down 35 per cent.

“They’re down to where they were before Covid, so you should be able to pick up a decent, first-generation EV for between £4,500 and £5,000.”

Knapman and Gooding don’t see the situation as a disaster, with the latter saying: “It’s not a cause for despair, but it is a cause for concern. If you’re paying £12.50 a day, that soon adds up.”

