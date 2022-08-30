Where to see a $3 movie in North Texas for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3

The first National Cinema Day is this Saturday and movie theaters in North Texas will be offering $3 showing to celebrate.

The deal applies to every movie, every showtime and every format.

National Cinema Day was created to celebrate the movie theater experience following two years of the COVID pandemic, which shut down theaters for months causing some to permanently close due to financial hardship.

This year’s summer blockbusters gave a promising sign that demand remains for movie theaters in the world of streaming with pre-pandemic level turnouts for titles like Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Jurassic World Dominion.

AMC reported significant revenue growth on Aug. 4, recording $1,166.4 million compared to $444.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Cinemark also saw an increase in revenue from the three months leading up to June 30 at $744.1 million compared to $294.6 million during the same time in 2021.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a summer showing for the first time or rewatch a new favorite, here are the North Texas theaters participating in this year’s National Cinema Day: