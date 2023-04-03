What are the rules around riding electric scooters in London and where can you rent e-scooters?

Department for Transport statistics show 229 pedestrians were injured after being hit by e-scooters in Great Britain in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive)

There have been almost two million e-scooter trips made since Transport for London (TfL) began its rental scheme in June 2021. Only e-scooters hired through the scheme, which are limited to 12.5mph, are legally allowed on London’s roads.

Originally set to come to an end last November, the trial involving e-scooter operators Tier, Lime and Dott will now continue until this September.

There are currently 30 government-approved trials across England, which allow users to rent e-scooters, and they are the only way it is legal to ride an e-scooter on the public highway. The trials began in July 2020 and have already been extended a number of times. Despite these attempts to limit e-scooters’ use on public roads, Department for Transport (DfT) statistics showed 229 pedestrians were injured after being hit by e-scooters in Great Britain in 2021, including 67 who were seriously hurt. The numbers of injuries and deaths arising from e-scooters is rising steadily.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison announced last July that English local authorities have the option of continuing pilot schemes for rental e-scooters until the end of May 2024. This will allow the Government to “gather further evidence where gaps are identified, building on the findings of the current evaluation”.

Here’s what you need to know about how to ride e-scooters legally.

When and where can I ride an e-scooter legally in London and what are the rules?

E-scooters should not exceed 12.5mph (Andrew Matthews/PA Archive)

The London e-scooter rental scheme is approved by the DfT. E-scooters and powered transporters may also be used on private land with permission from the landowner or occupier but several laws make them illegal on public roads.

Driving a motor vehicle with no insurance – you could be liable for a fixed penalty of £300 and six points on your driving licence.

Driving vehicles on pavements is generally an offence – this applies at all times to all types of e-scooters and powered transporters.

Riders must be 18 or over and have a full or provisional driving licence to rent an e-scooter.

Some of the laws do not apply to mobility scooters or e-bikes (electrically assisted pedal cycles), which are not treated as motor vehicles. The Gov.uk website has details of the law on powered transporters.

How can I rent an e-scooter?

Since June 2021 e-scooters have been available to rent in a number of London boroughs.

Rental e-scooters are provided by three operators:

You can rent the operator’s e-scooters through providers’ mobileâ¯phoneâ¯apps. You will need to:

Downloadâ¯the app of your chosen operator.

Complete the registration process including verifying your age and driving licence.

Complete the mandatory in-app training before your firstâ¯ride.

You will then be able to find an e-scooter. Use a QR code orâ¯vehicle IDâ¯displayed on the e-scooterâ¯to unlockâ¯it inâ¯the relevant operator’s app.