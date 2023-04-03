What are the rules around riding electric scooters in London and where can you rent e-scooters?

Lowenna Waters
·3 min read
Department for Transport statistics show 229 pedestrians were injured after being hit by e-scooters in Great Britain in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive)
Department for Transport statistics show 229 pedestrians were injured after being hit by e-scooters in Great Britain in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive)

There have been almost two million e-scooter trips made since Transport for London (TfL) began its rental scheme in June 2021. Only e-scooters hired through the scheme, which are limited to 12.5mph, are legally allowed on London’s roads.

Originally set to come to an end last November, the trial involving e-scooter operators Tier, Lime and Dott will now continue until this September.

There are currently 30 government-approved trials across England, which allow users to rent e-scooters, and they are the only way it is legal to ride an e-scooter on the public highway. The trials began in July 2020 and have already been extended a number of times. Despite these attempts to limit e-scooters’ use on public roads, Department for Transport (DfT) statistics showed 229 pedestrians were injured after being hit by e-scooters in Great Britain in 2021, including 67 who were seriously hurt. The numbers of injuries and deaths arising from e-scooters is rising steadily.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison announced last July that English local authorities have the option of continuing pilot schemes for rental e-scooters until the end of May 2024. This will allow the Government to “gather further evidence where gaps are identified, building on the findings of the current evaluation”.

Here’s what you need to know about how to ride e-scooters legally.

When and where can I ride an e-scooter legally in London and what are the rules?

E-scooters should not exceed 12.5mph (Andrew Matthews/PA Archive)
E-scooters should not exceed 12.5mph (Andrew Matthews/PA Archive)

The London e-scooter rental scheme is approved by the DfT. E-scooters and powered transporters may also be used on private land with permission from the landowner or occupier but several laws make them illegal on public roads.

  • Driving a motor vehicle with no insurance – you could be liable for a fixed penalty of £300 and six points on your driving licence.

  • Driving vehicles on pavements is generally an offence – this applies at all times to all types of e-scooters and powered transporters.

  • Riders must be 18 or over and have a full or provisional driving licence to rent an e-scooter.

Some of the laws do not apply to mobility scooters or e-bikes (electrically assisted pedal cycles), which are not treated as motor vehicles. The Gov.uk website has details of the law on powered transporters.

How can I rent an e-scooter?

Since June 2021 e-scooters have been available to rent in a number of London boroughs.

Rental e-scooters are provided by three operators:

You can rent the operator’s e-scooters through providers’ mobileâ¯phoneâ¯apps. You will need to:

  • Downloadâ¯the app of your chosen operator.

  • Complete the registration process including verifying your age and driving licence.

  • Complete the mandatory in-app training before your firstâ¯ride.

You will then be able to find an e-scooter. Use a QR code orâ¯vehicle IDâ¯displayed on the e-scooterâ¯to unlockâ¯it inâ¯the relevant operator’s app.

Latest Stories

  • Tesla misses delivery estimates as price cuts fail to lure buyers

    Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles compared with analyst expectations for 430,008 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. Investors have been watching CEO Elon Musk's gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, making up for the profit hit from eroding margins. Shares have soared more than 68% this year on hopes that Tesla would win a price war it started, although the stock remains more than 50% down from its peak in November 2021.

  • Pregnant woman lost unborn baby in Solihull crash as police hunt suspected driver

    Police have issued an appeal to find a man they believe was driving a car involved in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child. The collision between a BMW and a Toyota happened in Cooks Lane, Solihull last year, West Midlands Police said. The force arrested an 18-year-old passenger from the BMW on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at the time, but he was released on bail.

  • 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Drive Review: Slippery sedan adds big range

    We drive the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan in rear- and all-wheel-drive formats, and find its a fine example of form following function for the better.

  • Man who had throat slashed on bus in Surrey, B.C. expected to make full recovery

    A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday morning. Police say the violent incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. PT Saturday on a TransLink bus, which is run by the Coast Mountain Bus Company. According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, there was an "altercation" between two men on board the bus. "During that altercation, one of the men allegedly took out a knife and a slashed the other male's thro

  • About 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

    PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — About 25 train cars derailed Sunday in northwestern Montana, with no injuries or evacuations reported, authorities said. The cars, which were not believed to be carrying anything hazardous, derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River, said Bill Brown, a dispatcher with the Sanders County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, which was operating the train, were responding and investigating what the cars were carrying, he

  • Volkswagen not planning new combustion engine Golf - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not plan to develop a new combustion engine generation of its legendary Golf car, brand chief Thomas Schaefer told autos publication Automobilwoche on Sunday, marking the end of the line for a vehicle on sale since 1974. The Golf 8, currently in production, will be the last combustion engine version of the hatchback car, with one more series of updates expected next year. Volkswagen's decision not to invest in upgrading the Golf, for decades Europe's bestselling car, is a marker of the shift in investment by the carmaker from retooling combustion engines to bringing down the cost of electric vehicles.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1960 Mercedes-Benz 180b

    A 1960 Mercedes-Benz 180b sedan, the W120 ancestor of the E-Class, found in a wrecking yard in Denver, Colorado

  • Parisians vote to ban electric scooters from the city

    STORY: Parisians voted to ban electric scooters from the city Source: City of ParisThe ban won an overwhelming majority in a referendum making Paris the first European capital to introduce a complete ban[Audrey Cordier, Parisian]"I am here to vote against electric scooters in Paris because I think they're accident-prone for both the users and pedestrians. And in my work, we see a lot of road accidents caused by scooters, so we really see the negative effects."E-scooters accessed through phone apps have operated in Paris since 2018The contracts for the three operators will run out in September 2023[Christine Le Bret, Parisian] "The only way possible for me to see my grandchildren who live on the other end of Paris or in the suburbs, is for them to be able to go on scooters, because metros and buses don't work. On normal days it takes 45 minutes to an hour. On a scooter, it takes 25 minutes."

  • Tesla sales break records after Elon Musk slashes price

    Tesla sold a record number of cars in the first three months of the year after Elon Musk slashed prices in the face of growing competition from rivals.

  • I paid $31 to go on one of the world's most beautiful train rides, and it felt like a vacation in itself. Here's why it was worth every penny.

    I paid $31 for a 3 1/2-hour train ride from Glasgow to Oban on ScotRail's West Highland Line, one of the most beautiful train routes in the world.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • AP Was There: US crewmen shot down by Soviets arrive home

    Editor’s Note: Sixteen Alaska Native men were honored this week for rescuing the crew of a U.S. Navy patrol plane shot down over the Bering Strait by Soviet fighter jets nearly 70 years ago. With that belated honor, The Associated Press is republishing its story filed July 3, 1955, from Oakland, California, detailing the arrival of seven of the injured Navy crew members. In cheerful spirits, despite wounds, burns and bandages, seven U.S. fliers whose Navy patrol plane was shot down June 22 by Russian jet fighters over the Bering Sea arrived here today from Anchorage, Alaska.

  • Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital following highway crash

    An 84-year-old Dartmouth woman was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-car crash Saturday on Highway 101 near Avonport, N.S. Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call around 5 p.m. that a vehicle travelling east between exits 9 and 10 had crossed the median, rolled and struck another vehicle travelling west. The woman who had to be airlifted was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck, according to a media release. She was taken to hospital in Kentville by amb

  • Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

    There’s been no shortage of blue-sky forecasts from EV enthusiasts who have predicted an apocalypse for the oil industry, but how real are these forecasts of plummeting crude demand?

  • BMW M2 review: the Germans’ smallest performance saloon is a thing of wonder

    BMW was pretty selective as to which bits of its illustrious history it chose to promote this second generation of the rip-snorting M2, its smallest high-performance saloon.

  • Report: 2 dead, 1 hurt in medical copter crash in Alabama

    A medical helicopter responding to a call to airlift a hiker with breathing problems crashed Sunday southeast of the Alabama city of Birmingham, leaving two of its crew dead and sending the third to a hospital, authorities said. The Eurocopter EC130 crashed near the community of Chelsea in Shelby County with the three crew aboard, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email to The Associated Press. Shelby County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac told news outlet al.com that the downed craft was a medical helicopter called to evacuate a hiker suffering from breathing problems and chest pains.

  • US first-quarter auto sales set to rise on better inventory

    U.S. auto sales are expected to rise for a second straight quarter as automakers are able to ship more vehicles to dealers on time, analysts said, while focus will also be on watching out for signs of plateauing demand. Trucks and crossover SUVs are expected to account for majority of new retail sales in the quarter, according to automotive data company J.D. Power.

  • California’s beleaguered bullet train faces another hurdle: flooding from melting snow

    Construction sites have been inundated by storm runoff. “There’s a lot of work we can’t get to.”

  • ‘To drive an Isetta is like going back in time – it’s a statement of 1950s and 1960s British minimalism’

    The iconic Isettƒa – the definitive Bubble Car – began life in Italy during 1953 when ISO of Bresso, just north of Milan, launched a revolutionary two-seat vehicle. ISO was already known for producing scooters and fridges, as well as small-capacity motorcycles. Almost inevitably, critics decried it as a cross between the company’s scooters and refrigerators, with the addition of a bubble canopy.

  • A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on 14th Street in Bradenton, police say

    Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene in a dark-colored BMW or Honda