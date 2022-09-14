Where will Queen Elizabeth's body lie in state? What time, how can I visit, and how long is the queue?

Where will Queen Elizabeth's body lie in state and how can I visit london

The late monarch's lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on the day of the late Queen's funeral.

The four-and-a-half-mile queue route takes in London Bridge, Southwark and Waterloo before finishing at Westminster.

But mourners have been warned that they may have to queue for up to 30 hours.

Here is everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth's lying in state.

Where is the Queen lying in state?

Her Majesty will lie in state at Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, also known as Parliament, from 5pm on Wednesday.

Once inside the hall, people will be able to walk past the coffin which will be raised on a catafalque and draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

When will Queen Elizabeth's coffin lie in state?

The late monarch's lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 - the day of the late Queen's funeral.

What happens before and during lying in state?

Ahead of the lying in state, a ceremonial procession will take place on Wednesday afternoon that will see the Queen’s coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Members of the public will be able to watch the procession in person at ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route, or at a screening site in Hyde Park. These sites will open at 11am, with people admitted in order of arrival time.

How long will the queue be?

Waiting times could reach 30 hours, with guidance warning people they will “need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down”.

When visitors reach the back of the queue, they will be given a coloured and numbered wristband. The wristband also allows people to leave the queue for a short period to use a toilet or get refreshments, then return to their place in the queue.



More than 1,000 police officers, stewards and volunteers from the Scouts, Samaritans and St John’s Ambulance will be around to assist the public.

What can I expect from the queue?



The furthest back it will go is Southwark Park, although this is subject to change and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will update people via Twitter about where the back of the queue is.

Along the way, the British Film Institute (BFI) will have an outdoor screen showing archive footage of the Queen and from her reign.

What do I do about food and drink?

While food and drink cannot be taken into the Palace, mourners will be able to leave and rejoin the queue in order to buy refreshments and use portaloos.

Flasks or water bottles, except clear water bottles which must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster, are also banned along with food and liquid of any kind. Any food or liquids must be consumed in the queue or disposed of before entering the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.



Nearby buildings including the Southbank Centre, the National Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe will open for extended hours to provide comfort breaks and sell food and drink.

What do I need to bring?

Those wanting to attend have been told to take power banks to charge their phone, food and drink to consume en route, and clothing appropriate for the weather, currently expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals.

There will be airport-style security checks at Victoria Tower Gardens before entering the Palace of Westminster. There are strict bag restrictions in place.

Visitors are only permitted to bring one small bag per person into the Palace of Westminster. It must be smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, with one simple opening or zip in order to move quickly through the security check.

If visitors bring a large bag that is not permitted to take into the Palace of Westminster, there will be a bag drop facility before you enter the security search point.

Am I allowed to take photos?

Photography and filming will be banned inside Westminster Hall, where phones will be required to be on silent mode.

What can’t I bring in?

Banned items include flowers, candles, soft toys and photographs, which should only be left in a dedicated floral tribute area in the nearby Green Park.



Also prohibited are sharp items, any personal defence equipment that could be used as a weapon, whistles and laser devices, banners, flags, sleeping blankets and folding chairs. Airport-style security search points will be in place once visitors reach the Palace.

How do I need to behave?

Once people are in the Palace, they should remain silent and “dress appropriately for the occasion”. This amounts to a ban on clothes that carry any political or offensive slogans. Antisocial behaviour, queue-jumping or drunken behaviour will not be tolerated.

What is the history of the tradition?

The tradition of the lying in state of the monarch began in 1910, when Edward VII was the first to lie in state in Westminster Hall.

George VI - the Queen's father - was the last sovereign before Queen Elizabeth II to die. On top of his coffin lay the Imperial State Crown, the Orb, and Sceptre.

More than 300,000 people queued day and night in bitter, frosty conditions to say their final goodbyes to King George.

Queen Victoria requested that she not lie in state. When she died at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight in 1901, a semi-private lying in state was arranged for three days to allow Victoria's servants and friends to pay their respects.

The most recent member of the Royal family to lie in state was Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, following her death in 2002, when an estimated 200,000 people visited to pay their respects.

Prince Philip, however, opted not to lie in state following his death in April 2021, and his coffin remained at Windsor Castle ahead of his burial in the Royal vault beneath St George's Chapel.

Two prime ministers - William Gladstone in 1898 and Sir Winston Churchill in 1965 - also lay in state at Westminster Hall, attracting hundreds of thousands of people.

Margaret Thatcher insisted she did not want to lie in state, saying that it would not be "appropriate".