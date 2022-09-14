Where will Queen Elizabeth's body lie in state? What time, how can I visit, and how long is the queue?

Daniel Martin
·6 min read
Where will Queen Elizabeth's body lie in state and how can I visit london
Where will Queen Elizabeth's body lie in state and how can I visit london

The late monarch's lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on the day of the late Queen's funeral.

The four-and-a-half-mile queue route takes in London Bridge, Southwark and Waterloo before finishing at Westminster.

But mourners have been warned that they may have to queue for up to 30 hours.

Here is everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth's lying in state.

Where is the Queen lying in state?

Her Majesty will lie in state at Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, also known as Parliament, from 5pm on Wednesday.

Once inside the hall, people will be able to walk past the coffin which will be raised on a catafalque and draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

queen lying in state westminster hall london dates times queues - PA
queen lying in state westminster hall london dates times queues - PA

When will Queen Elizabeth's coffin lie in state?

The late monarch's lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 - the day of the late Queen's funeral.

What happens before and during lying in state?

Ahead of the lying in state, a ceremonial procession will take place on Wednesday afternoon that will see the Queen’s coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Members of the public will be able to watch the procession in person at ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route, or at a screening site in Hyde Park. These sites will open at 11am, with people admitted in order of arrival time.

How long will the queue be?

Waiting times could reach 30 hours, with guidance warning people they will “need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down”.

When visitors reach the back of the queue, they will be given a coloured and numbered wristband. The wristband also allows people to leave the queue for a short period to use a toilet or get refreshments, then return to their place in the queue.

More than 1,000 police officers, stewards and volunteers from the Scouts, Samaritans and St John’s Ambulance will be around to assist the public.

What can I expect from the queue?

The four-and-a-half-mile queue route takes in London Bridge, Southwark and Waterloo before finishing at Westminster.

The furthest back it will go is Southwark Park, although this is subject to change and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will update people via Twitter about where the back of the queue is.

Along the way, the British Film Institute (BFI) will have an outdoor screen showing archive footage of the Queen and from her reign.

Queen Mother death - Santiago Lyon/AP
Queen Mother death - Santiago Lyon/AP

What do I do about food and drink?

While food and drink cannot be taken into the Palace, mourners will be able to leave and rejoin the queue in order to buy refreshments and use portaloos.

Flasks or water bottles, except clear water bottles which must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point at the Palace of Westminster, are also banned along with food and liquid of any kind. Any food or liquids must be consumed in the queue or disposed of before entering the security search point at the Palace of Westminster.

Nearby buildings including the Southbank Centre, the National Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe will open for extended hours to provide comfort breaks and sell food and drink.

What do I need to bring?

Those wanting to attend have been told to take power banks to charge their phone, food and drink to consume en route, and clothing appropriate for the weather, currently expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals.

There will be airport-style security checks at Victoria Tower Gardens before entering the Palace of Westminster. There are strict bag restrictions in place.

Visitors are only permitted to bring one small bag per person into the Palace of Westminster. It must be smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, with one simple opening or zip in order to move quickly through the security check.

If visitors bring a large bag that is not permitted to take into the Palace of Westminster, there will be a bag drop facility before you enter the security search point.

Am I allowed to take photos?

Photography and filming will be banned inside Westminster Hall, where phones will be required to be on silent mode.

What can’t I bring in?

Banned items include flowers, candles, soft toys and photographs, which should only be left in a dedicated floral tribute area in the nearby Green Park.

Also prohibited are sharp items, any personal defence equipment that could be used as a weapon, whistles and laser devices, banners, flags, sleeping blankets and folding chairs. Airport-style security search points will be in place once visitors reach the Palace.

How do I need to behave?

Once people are in the Palace, they should remain silent and “dress appropriately for the occasion”. This amounts to a ban on clothes that carry any political or offensive slogans. Antisocial behaviour, queue-jumping or drunken behaviour will not be tolerated.

What is the history of the tradition?

The tradition of the lying in state of the monarch began in 1910, when Edward VII was the first to lie in state in Westminster Hall.

George VI - the Queen's father - was the last sovereign before Queen Elizabeth II to die. On top of his coffin lay the Imperial State Crown, the Orb, and Sceptre.

More than 300,000 people queued day and night in bitter, frosty conditions to say their final goodbyes to King George.

The coffin of King George VI arrives at King's Cross Station in London, from Sandringham, on 11 February 1952 - Fox Photos
The coffin of King George VI arrives at King's Cross Station in London, from Sandringham, on 11 February 1952 - Fox Photos

Queen Victoria requested that she not lie in state. When she died at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight in 1901, a semi-private lying in state was arranged for three days to allow Victoria's servants and friends to pay their respects.

The most recent member of the Royal family to lie in state was Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, following her death in 2002, when an estimated 200,000 people visited to pay their respects.

Prince Philip, however, opted not to lie in state following his death in April 2021, and his coffin remained at Windsor Castle ahead of his burial in the Royal vault beneath St George's Chapel.

Two prime ministers - William Gladstone in 1898 and Sir Winston Churchill in 1965 - also lay in state at Westminster Hall, attracting hundreds of thousands of people.

Margaret Thatcher insisted she did not want to lie in state, saying that it would not be "appropriate".

Latest Stories

  • Most Canadians indifferent to British monarchy, untouched by Queen's death: poll

    OTTAWA — A new poll suggests that while many Canadians plan to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next week, the vast majority have not been personally impacted by her passing and feel no attachment to the monarchy. The poll from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies also found that while some Canadians are happy about King Charles III taking the throne and others are not, most are largely indifferent to Canada’s new head of state. The results, which are based on an online survey of 1,56

  • Starmer urges protesters to ‘respect’ those mourning the Queen

    The Labour leader will pay his personal respects to the late monarch with his family at the lying in state in Westminster Hall.

  • Oprah Winfrey Hopes Queen’s Death Will Provide ‘Opportunity For Peacemaking’

    The US talk show host sat down with Meghan and Harry in 2021 for a widely publicised and explosive interview.

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Canada falls to Spain for 2nd loss at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada fell to 0-2 with an 83-38 loss to Spain at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championship on Friday in Thailand. Garrett Ostepchuk, one of two holdovers from the 2017 team that placed sixth in Toronto, paced Canada with 11 points. Ben Hagkull added eight. Head coach Darrell Nordell said both provided crucial leadership. "They played a lot of minutes, and they held themselves in control. They were doing some positive things out there, not only to help themselves but to help th

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the