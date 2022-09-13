Where will Queen Elizabeth's body lie in state and how can I visit?

Daniel Martin
·6 min read
Where will Queen Elizabeth's body lie in state and how can I visit? - Max Mumby/Indigo
Mourners wanting to pay their respects to the late Queen have been warned they could have to queue overnight to file past her coffin.

Elizabeth II's coffin will now lie at rest in St Giles's Cathedral, Edinburgh, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects. It will then lie in state in the Palace of Westminster.

Here is everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth's lying in state.

Where will Queen Elizabeth lie in state?

The Queen’s coffin is in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh first, guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers. Elizabeth II will then lie in state in the Palace of Westminster.

Westminster Hall was built in 1097 by William II, and its impressive hammerbeam roof dates from the reign of Richard II at the end of the 14th Century.

queen lying in state westminster hall london dates times queues - PA
When will Queen Elizabeth's coffin lie in state?

In Scotland, mourners will be able to file past the coffin at St Giles' Cathedral until 3pm on Tuesday, Sept 13.

The late monarch's lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 - the day of the late Queen's funeral.

What happens before and during lying in state?

Ahead of the lying in state, a ceremonial procession will take place on Wednesday afternoon that will see the Queen’s coffin travel from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

The procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Members of the public will be able to watch the procession in person at ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route, or at a screening site in Hyde Park. These sites will open at 11am, with people admitted in order of arrival time.

At the lying in state, the Queen’s closed coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

Each corner of the platform will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Mourners will be asked to pass the coffin without pausing, to enable as many people as possible to do so. Once people have paid their respects, they are asked to move away from the exits to allow the queue to keep flowing.

What are the rules around queuing?

Long queues are expected and all those attending will have to go through airport-style security. Only one small bag per person will be allowed.

Official guidance states: “Please note that the queue is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving.

“Please consider this before you decide to attend or bring children with you.”

Queen Mother death - Santiago Lyon/AP
In Scotland, the queue will start at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows, Edinburgh, where one wristband per person will be issued. Only those with wristbands will be able to enter St Giles.

The queue may close early to ensure as many visitors as possible can enter the cathedral before the lying-at-rest period ends should it be clear that those joining the queue beyond that time could not be accommodated before the vigil ends.

People should not attempt to queue on behalf of others or ask others to queue on their behalf.

Toilets will be available and visitors will be able to leave the queue briefly to use the facilities.

What should I bring?

Official guidance advises people to bring suitable clothing for the weather conditions. “This might include warm, protective clothing or an umbrella in cold or wet weather, or sunscreen if you might need it.”

They should also take a power bank to charge their phone, and food and drink to consume en route, although they will not be able to take it in.

People have been told not to bring or erect gazebos or tents, or to light barbecues and fires.

The Metropolitan Police will be on alert with 10,000 officers set to be deployed over the coming days while 1,500 soldiers will be available for crowd-control support.

Are any items banned?

Prohibited items, which will be confiscated, include folding chairs, sleeping bags, hampers, hammers, cigarettes, whistles, cameras and flags.

Flowers and other tribute items such as candles, soft toys and photographs are also not allowed. Banners, placards, and advertising and marketing messages are banned.

Is there a dress code?

People should dress appropriately and not wear clothes with political or offensive slogans. Filming will be banned.

On conduct, the document tells people they must remain silent inside the Palace of Westminster, with their phones on silent mode.

What is the history of the tradition?

The tradition of the lying in state of the monarch began in 1910, when Edward VII was the first to lie in state in Westminster Hall.

George VI - the Queen's father - was the last sovereign before Queen Elizabeth II to die. On top of his coffin lay the Imperial State Crown, the Orb, and Sceptre.

More than 300,000 people queued day and night in bitter, frosty conditions to say their final goodbyes to King George.

The coffin of King George VI arrives at King's Cross Station in London, from Sandringham, on 11 February 1952 - Fox Photos
Queen Victoria requested that she not lie in state. When she died at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight in 1901, a semi-private lying in state was arranged for three days to allow Victoria's servants and friends to pay their respects.

The most recent member of the Royal family to lie in state was Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, following her death in 2002, when an estimated 200,000 people visited to pay their respects.

Prince Philip, however, opted not to lie in state following his death in April 2021, and his coffin remained at Windsor Castle ahead of his burial in the Royal vault beneath St George's Chapel.

Two prime ministers - William Gladstone in 1898 and Sir Winston Churchill in 1965 - also lay in state at Westminster Hall, attracting hundreds of thousands of people.

Margaret Thatcher insisted she did not want to lie in state, saying that it would not be "appropriate".

