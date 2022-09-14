Where is Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession today? Timings and where to see it

Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II hearse arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday

Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured in a solemn ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall later today.

The late Queen's coffin arrived home on Tuesday evening after being flown from Edinburgh and remained in the palace's Bow Room overnight.

Following a silent procession and a short service today, the lying in state will begin in the afternoon, with members of the public queuing to file past and farewell their longest-reigning monarch.

Here's a breakdown of today's events and where you can see the ceremony:

Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travelling in a state hearse arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - Anadolu

2.22pm: Procession starts at Buckingham Palace

The late Queen's coffin will be placed on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery for the procession to the Palace of Westminster.

By 1.50pm, the gun carriage will be in position and the coffin itself will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown.

In a tribute to his late mother, the King will lead the procession, which will begin at Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm, with other members of the Royal family walking slowly behind the coffin.

Aside from minute guns firing from Hyde Park and Big Ben tolling, the 38-minute procession will be a silent journey.

Members of the public will be able to watch the ceremony from a number of viewing areas that open at 11am.

3pm: Coffin arrives at Palace of Westminster

The ceremonial procession will end at 3pm when the coffin is taken into Westminster Hall.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service in Queen Elizabeth II's honour, assisted by The Very Revd Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster. Members of the Royal family who did not walk behind the coffin will also be present.

Inside Westminster Hall the coffin will be placed on a catafalque and at the conclusion of the service the Royal family will return to Buckingham Palace by car.

5pm: Lying in state begins

Her Majesty's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall from 5pm onwards.

As the lying in state begins, a continuous vigil will be mounted by officers of the Household Division, the King’s Body Guards of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, The King’s Bodyguard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers and The King’s Bodyguard The Yeomen of the Guard.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to view the late Queen's coffin and pay their respects between 5pm on Wednesday and 6.30am on Monday, September 19 - the day of the funeral.

Senior royals are also set to stand guard at some stage around the coffin - the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.