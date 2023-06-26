Where is the power out? Map shows over 400,000 outages across US, including Tennessee, Arkansas

Powerful storms battered states across the country Sunday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people, particularly in the Mid-South, without power.

According to PowerOutage.US, over 114,000 homes and businesses in Tennessee, and over 100,000 homes and businesses in Arkansas, were experiencing power outages as of 7:12 a.m. ET.

Additionally, over 87,000 customers were without power in Kentucky, over 74,000 were without power in Georgia and over 70,000 were without power in Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the mid-Atlantic through Tuesday morning. The storms threaten frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail and possibly a few tornadoes.

Parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina expect to see storms and heavy rain Monday.

National power outage map

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Power out: Map shows outages in Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia