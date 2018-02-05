Where do Patriots rank among greatest dynasties in sports history? Dynasty. It's the word that has described the Patriots since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady led the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory. That dynasty has stretched two decades and continued against the Eagles during Super Bowl 52 on Sunday. The Patriots lost 41-33, but their place among the greatest sports dynasties continues to be debated. Where does this dynasty fit into the all-time rankings in major sports history Sporting News set out to do that across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football and men's and women's basketball. That leaves out another set of accomplished college dynasties, including North Carolina women's soccer, Iowa wrestling and North Dakota State and Mount Union football. We also left out international teams, so the U.S. women's soccer team and Soviet Union national ice hockey team are out, too. We stuck with the 15 best dynasties in sports history, looking for New England's place. A SN panel of writers voted on this list, and there are no perfect answers. Yet every team on here shares that description reserved for the best of the best. These are the greatest dynasties in sports.

1 Duke basketball (1985-94) Coach: Mike Krzyzewski

Record: 264-59, .813

Championships: In this nine-year stretch, the Blue Devils reached the Final Four seven times, including five straight years from 1987-88 to 1991-92. That resulted in two national championships in 1991-92 and 1992-93.

Defined by: Danny Ferry, Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and Bobby Hurley were star players who created the Duke phenomenon that continues in the present day.

Amazing stat: That was the first act of the Duke dynasty under Coach K. His teams added national titles in 2001, 2010 and 2015.

2 Green Bay Packers (1960-67) Coach: Vince Lombardi

Record: 74-20-4, .755

Championships: The Packers won five NFL championships from 1961-67, and that included Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II. If you factor in the 1965 NFL championship, Green Bay is the last team in NFL history to three-peat.

Defined by: The Packer Sweep. Discipline. Teamwork. Bart Starr’s quarterback sneak against the Cowboys epitomized the perfectionist attitude Lombardi emphasized during a remarkable run in "Titletown."

Amazing stat: The Packers lost the NFL championship to Philadelphia in 1960. Green Bay never lost another playoff game under Lombardi after that, finishing 9-1.

3 Pittsburgh Steelers (1972-79) Coach: Chuck Noll

Record: 67-20-1, .761

Championships: The Steelers won the AFC Central in seven of eight seasons during this run and that led to four Super Bowl championships in six seasons, a remarkable feat that might never be matched.

Defined by: Hall of Fame talent all over the place. Terry Bradshaw emerged as a star quarterback with a supporting cast of Franco Harris, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth and Mike Webster, and the defense dominated with "Mean" Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham and Mel Blount.

Amazing stat: The "Steel Curtain" allowed just 13.6 points per game over that eight-year stretch.

4 Los Angeles Lakers (1979-91) Coach: Pat Riley, Mike Dunleavy

Record: 712-272, .723

Championships: The Lakers won five NBA championships and made nine NBA Finals appearances in 12 seasons.

Defined by: "Showtime." Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Lakers took the NBA by storm with a fast-break offense that piled up the championships and led to unforgettable rivalries against the Celtics, 76ers and Pistons, to name a few.

Amazing stat: The Lakers never lost more than 28 games in the regular season during that entire 12-year stretch. MORE: How Warriors stack up to best teams ever

5 San Francisco 49ers (1981-1994) Coaches: Bill Walsh, George Seifert

Record: 159-56-1, .736

Championships: San Francisco won five Super Bowl championships, including back-to-back in 1988-89. The 1984 and 1989 teams, which combined for a 29-3 record, are generally considered among the top five in NFL history.

Defined by: The West Coast offense. Bill Walsh’s precision-route based passing attack made stars of Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Steve Young, and Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice. The 49ers became the model of stability through the 1980s and 1990s in a loaded NFC that featured the Giants, Redskins and Bears.

Amazing stat: Excluding the strike-shortened season in 1982, the 49ers won 10 or more games every year from 1981 to 1998. It’s a dynasty with remarkable long-term similarities to present-day New England.

6 Edmonton Oilers (1982-1990) Coaches: Glen Sather, John Muckler

Record: 332-166-62, .592

Championships: The Oilers won the Stanley Cup five times in seven seasons after losing in the finals in 1982-83.

Defined by: Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier – two of the greatest players in NHL history – were part of this remarkable run. Jari Kurri, Glenn Anderson and Paul Coffey also starred on these teams. The 1983-84 Oilers scored a NHL record 446 goals. Gretzky’s star power spread the popularity of the league in the United States, too.

Amazing stat: Gretzky scored 987 points in those eight seasons – an average of 123.4 points per year.

7 Alabama football (2007-present) Coach: Nick Saban

Record: 132-20, .868

Championships: The Crimson Tide have won five national championships in the last nine seasons under Saban, a run that includes four straight appearances in the College Football Playoff. The Tide have put a strangle-hold on the SEC with five conferences championships in the process, and there is no end in sight. There are other dynasties at the collegiate level – including North Dakota State in the FCS and Mount Union in Division III – but none have proven bigger than Bama.

Defined by: NFL talent. Alabama has produced 65 NFL Draft picks and 22 first-round picks under Saban since his arrival in 2007.

Amazing stat: The Crimson Tide have lost six regular-season games in the last seven seasons. Saban’s dynasty continues to evolve.

8 Montreal Canadiens (1952-60) Coach: Dick Irvin, Toe Blake

Record: 306-156-98, .564

Championships: The Canadiens won five in a row from 1955-60, part of eight straight trips to the Stanley Cup finals in that stretch. That gives this dynasty the slight edge over the Montreal team that pulled off a four-peat from 1975-79.

Defined by: Star power. Maurice Richard, Jean Beliveau, Dickie Moore, Henri Richard and Bernie Geoffrion all had at least one season of 30-plus goals in that stretch.

Amazing stat: The Canadiens averaged 239 goals per season during the run of five straight Stanley Cup trophies.

9 UConn basketball (1994-present) Coach: Geno Auriemma

Record: 817-54, .938

Championships: UConn has won 11 NCAA national championships under Auriemma, and that includes 17 appearances in the Final Four.

Defined by: Auriemma and superstar talent. The Huskies coach started in 1985-86, and the superstar lineage continues to grow. Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart are among those star players who have helped the Huskies dominate women's basketball.

Amazing stat: The Huskies broke their own win streak of 70 games with a 90-game run that stretched from 2008-2011.

10 New York Yankees (1996-2003) Coach: Joe Torre

Record: 791-506, .610

Championships: New York reached World Series six times in this stretch. That resulted in four championships, including a three-peat from 1998-2000.

Defined by: A return to dominance. After a playoff appearance in 1995, the Yankees forged a dynasty built around the core of Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, Paul O’Neill, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera, and it became a place where Rogers Clemens, David Wells and Darryl Strawberry revived their careers.

Amazing stat: The Yankees made the playoffs every year from 1995-2007, a 13-year streak that is the second-longest in MLB history, behind the Atlanta Braves.

11 New York Yankees (1949-56) Coach: Casey Stengel

Record: 1,748-1,052, .624

Championships: Casey Stengel's teams won five straight World Series championships from 1949-53 and tacked on another in 1956.

Defined by: Legendary names such as Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle. New York has so many championships to pick from – and the teams in the 1920s and 1930s were legendary, too. This group, however, had the most staying power.

Amazing stat: The Yankees won more than 100 games only one time in that stretch – and the 1954 team was the only one that didn’t win the American League.

12 New England Patriots (2001-present) Coach: Bill Belichick

Record: 209-64, .766

Championships: The Patriots have won five Super Bowls since the 2001-02 season. New England missed its chance for six in a 41-33 loss to Philadlelphia in Super Bowl 52.

Defined by: Belichick and Tom Brady. The coach-quarterback combination led the NFL's greatest dynasty through almost two decades of dominance – albeit with controversy with incidents such as Spygate and Deflategate. Still, the Patriots have reached the Super Bowl eight times in 17 years.

Amazing stat: The Patriots have reached the AFC championship game 12 of the last 17 seasons, including each of the last seven years.

13 Boston Celtics (1956-69) Coaches: Red Auerbach, Bill Russell

Record: 716-299, .705

Championships: The Celtics won 11 championships in this 13-year stretch, including eight straight from 1959-66.

Defined by: Auerbach's cigar smoke and Russell’s will to win. Boston dominated the early NBA landscape with this combination, and the Boston Garden became a legendary arena in which all of that unfolded.

Amazing stat: The 1957-58 Celtics – a team that didn’t win the NBA Finals — had eight Hall of Famers, including Russell, Bob Cousy, Tom Heinsohn, Sam Jones, Andy Phillip, Frank Ramsey, Arnie Risen and Bill Sharman.

14 UCLA basketball (1964-75) Coach: John Wooden

Record: 335-22, .938

​Championships: The Bruins won 10 national championships in 12 seasons, including seven in a row from 1966-67 to 1972-73.

Defined by: Dominant big men. Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton were college legends who mastered Wooden's system. That brand of team basketball proved to be unstoppable, and Wooden’s leadership techniques are still mimicked today.

Amazing stat: You've heard about the 88-game win streak, but did you know the Bruins had a 205-5 record through the seven straight national title seasons?