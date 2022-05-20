Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 20
Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Niagara Falls: Holds a photo opportunity, 11:30 a.m.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
No scheduled in-person public events, as she is isolating in Ottawa after testing positive for COVID-19.
Virtual: Announces plan to cap gas prices at the pumps, 11 a.m.
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Ottawa: Releases his party's platform for Ottawa, 9 a.m. Innovation Hub Ottawa – 7th floor, 123 Slater St.
____
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
No scheduled in-person public events, as he is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Virtual: Announcement on making life more affordable for post-secondary students. 10 a.m.
Virtual: Campaign calls.
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press