Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 20

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

____

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Niagara Falls: Holds a photo opportunity, 11:30 a.m.

____

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

No scheduled in-person public events, as she is isolating in Ottawa after testing positive for COVID-19.

Virtual: Announces plan to cap gas prices at the pumps, 11 a.m.

____

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Ottawa: Releases his party's platform for Ottawa, 9 a.m. Innovation Hub Ottawa – 7th floor, 123 Slater St.

____

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

No scheduled in-person public events, as he is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Virtual: Announcement on making life more affordable for post-secondary students. 10 a.m.

Virtual: Campaign calls.

____

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press