Where is the next FIFA World Cup? What to know about men's, women's tournaments in 2026 and beyond

The 2023 FIFA World Cup is set to begin, as co-hosts Australia and New Zealand have their first matches Thursday.

The 2023 tournament will be the first time a World Cup for men or women will be shared across two countries from different FIFA confederations. Australia is a member of Asia’s soccer body and New Zealand is in the Oceania group. It is also the first co-hosted women’s edition.

It is also the first women's World Cup to have more than one host nation.

The tournament begins July 20 and the championship match is scheduled for August 20 at Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia.

The combined Australia and New Zealand bid officially won the bid to host the World Cup in June 2020, beating Colombia 22-13 in a vote by FIFA's ruling council, which judged them as having the best commercial prospects for women's soccer.

Here's what you need to know about future World Cup hosting sites.

2026 World Cup: Location, host cities, stadiums

The next FIFA World Cup is coming to North America. Sixteen cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host soccer’s most prestigious tournament in what could be a boon to the sport’s growing popularity among Americans.

The three nations' joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup beat Morocco's bid in a 2018 vote. It will be the second time the U.S. hosts the men’s competition, after hosting the 1994 World Cup. It will be Canada’s first time hosting the men’s tournament, and Mexico’s record third time as World Cup hosts after hosting it in 1970 and 1986.

FIFA announced the list of host cities for the 2026 tournament in June 2022.

United States: 11 cities

Mexico: 3 cities

Canada: 2 cities

2027 World Cup host bids

FIFA launched the bidding process for the next women's tournament in March.

As of April 2023, four bids for the 2027 World Cup have been confirmed by FIFA:

A joint bid between Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands

South Africa

Brazil

A joint bid between Mexico and the United States

2030 World Cup host bids

The 2030 World Cup will be the 24th men's tournament and the centennial World Cup competition. The first iteration of the tournament took place in 1930 in Uruguay.

As of July 2023, two bids have been confirmed by FIFA to host the 2030 tournament:

A joint bid between Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile

A joint bid between Spain, Portugal and Morocco

There are also many bids that have been abandoned, including an inter-confederation joint bid comprising of Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia.

