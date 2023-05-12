Here’s where the next 250 homes could go on 800-plus acres in Lancaster County

The next phase of Riverchase would add 251 homes on 806 acres in Lancaster County.

Riverchase Estate Partners and LGI Homes applied for plat review on the new homes along a bend in the Catawba River. The Riverside Road site is north of its Cobblestone Way intersection, at the base of the Lancaster County panhandle south of Van Wyck.

The county planning commission will take a look at the application May 16.

The property is part of a larger, more than 1,400-acre parcel Catawba River Investments bought in 2006 for $20 million. LGI Land bought the same piece in 2007 for almost $31.7 million, county land records show, and sold it in 2014 for almost $13.7 million to a related Texas-based company Riverchase Estate Partners. Both companies share an address in The Woodlands, Texas.

Lancaster County approved a master plan for Riverchase in 2008. It allowed 20 years for up to 1,939 allowed homes to begin construction. A 375-lot first phase is under construction. The new phase would bring the total home count to 626 homes.

The agreement includes a building fee paid to the county for each new home, similar to development impact fees elsewhere, that increase annually up to $9,000. The current figure is a little more than $8,000 per home. The agreement also includes land donated for use as a fire station.