Where should newcomers go in Kansas City? Tell us your favorite things to do

At The Kansas City Star we do our best to answer your questions and keep you informed on what’s happening around town and around the world. But the tables are turning and today we need your help.

We are developing a very exciting project that will help newcomers (and locals) navigate the ins and outs of Kansas City. It’s a guide to all the best that this region has to offer — from restaurants and shops to local culture, arts and quirky interest groups. We want in on anything and everything that will help folks live their best lives in The City of Fountains.

That’s why we’re asking you, our readers, for your perspectives: What would be the one thing you’d recommend to someone who is new Kansas City? Think of it as a rite of passage; that one place that all residents of Kansas City must go to be considered a true local.

Is it a hot restaurant tip? How about a local shop that’s creating something uniquely Kansas City? Or is it a recommendation for the best city park to have a picnic? We’ve got questions and this time, you’re the ones with the answers.

Tell us your best ideas using the form below. A reporter may reach out to you for more information as we develop our guide.