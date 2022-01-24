Where are the most expensive homes sold in east Elk Grove CA?

A house in Elk Grove that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Elk Grove East of Hwy 99 in the last week.

In total, 13 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $735,577, $322 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of January 17, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$580,000, single-family house in the 9300 block of Stone Springs Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 9300 block of Stone Springs Drive in Elk Grove has been finalized. The price was $580,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,465 square feet. The price per square foot was $396. $607,000, single-family residence in the 8400 block of Wilmarth Way A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 8400 block of Wilmarth Way in Elk Grove. The price was $607,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 1,862 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $326. $640,000, detached house in the 8500 block of Dewberry Way The property in the 8500 block of Dewberry Way in Elk Grove has received new owners. The price was $640,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,280 square feet. The price per square foot is $281. $642,000, single-family home in the 8700 block of Mesa Brook Way The 2,444 square-foot detached house in the 8700 block of Mesa Brook Way in Elk Grove has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $642,000, $263 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. $650,000, single-family home in the 8500 block of Geranium Way The property in the 8500 block of Geranium Way in Elk Grove has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,326 square feet. The price per square foot is $279. $650,000, single-family residence in the 9900 block of Parklake Way The sale of the single-family residence in the 9900 block of Parklake Way, Elk Grove, has been finalized. The price was $650,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,744 square feet. The price per square foot was $373. $665,000, detached house in the 8400 block of Alberton Place The 2,097 square-foot single-family house in the 8400 block of Alberton Place, Elk Grove, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $665,000, $317 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. $775,000, single-family house in the 8900 block of Ashwell Way The property in the 8900 block of Ashwell Way in Elk Grove has new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,918 square feet. The price per square foot is $266. $1 million, detached house in the 10000 block of Lorae Court The 3,427 square-foot single-family home in the 10000 block of Lorae Court in Elk Grove has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,010,500, $295 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. $1.7 million, single-family home in the 11800 block of Gidaro Drive The 4,400 square-foot single-family home in the 11800 block of Gidaro Drive, Elk Grove, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,678,000, $381 per square foot. The house was built in 2010.

