Where are the most expensive homes sold in east Elk Grove CA?

A house in Elk Grove that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Elk Grove East of Hwy 99 in the past week.

In total, 10 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $513,778, $300 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$306,780, single-family home in the 9300 block of Emily Street The 1,032 square-foot single family residence in the 9300 block of Emily Street in Elk Grove has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $306,780, $297 per square foot. The house was built in 1962. $320,000, single-family residence in the 9300 block of Aizenberg Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 9300 block of Aizenberg Circle in Elk Grove has been finalized. The price was $320,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,123 square feet. The price per square foot was $285. $390,000, detached house in the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive in Elk Grove. The price was $390,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 1,403 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $278. $390,000, single-family house in the 9300 block of Los Torres Drive The 858 square-foot single family residence in the 9300 block of Los Torres Drive, Elk Grove, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $390,000, $455 per square foot. The house was built in 1976. $550,000, single-family residence in the 8800 block of Wild Duck Court The sale of the detached house in the 8800 block of Wild Duck Court, Elk Grove, has been finalized. The price was $550,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,663 square feet. The price per square foot was $331. $570,000, detached house in the 9200 block of Willow Falls Circle The property in the 9200 block of Willow Falls Circle in Elk Grove has new owners. The price was $570,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,654 square feet. The price per square foot is $345. $625,000, single-family house in the 9200 block of Boulder River Way The property in the 9200 block of Boulder River Way in Elk Grove has received new owners. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,654 square feet. The price per square foot is $378. $641,000, single-family home in the 8700 block of Gladiola Way The 2,121 square-foot single family residence in the 8700 block of Gladiola Way in Elk Grove has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $641,000, $302 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. $645,000, single-family house in the 8200 block of Sheldon Place Drive The sale of the single-family home in the 8200 block of Sheldon Place Drive, Elk Grove, has been finalized. The price was $645,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,571 square feet. The price per square foot was $251. $700,000, detached house in the 9400 block of Colwin Way The 2,999 square-foot single family residence in the 9400 block of Colwin Way, Elk Grove, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $700,000, $233 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.