Where is the Mill Fire burning in Northern California? What to know about city of Weed

A fire in Siskiyou County is blazing through the city of Weed.

Here’s what to know about the Mill Fire.

Where is the Mill Fire burning?

The Mill Fire began near Woodridge Court and Woodridge Way in the city of Weed, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It erupted just before 1 p.m.

Radio calls from the scene indicated the fire surpassed 500 acres as of 2 p.m., and aerial surveillance from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services mapped the blaze at 1,228 acres by 2:45 p.m.

The fire was burning north into the community of Lake Shastina, according to dispatch radio traffic. It has about 2,400 residents.

It is at 0% containment.

Where is the city of Weed?

Weed is located at the base of Mount Shasta in the Cascade Mountains, , according to the city’s website. It’s about 50 miles south of the California-Oregon border and about half way between San Francisco and Portland.

It’s a historic lumber town of about 2,600 people located along Interstate 5 .

Road closures and evacuations

According to Cal Fire, Highway 97 had closed and there are road closures in the area of Weed.

The California Highway Patrol gave Cal Fire the OK to turn Highway 97 into one-way northbound traffic to facilitate evacuations.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for areas, including west of Interstate 5, west of Highway 97, south of Siskiyou County Highway 12A and Weed and the areas immediately north.

Nearby residents can go to an evacuation shelter at the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka.

Yreka, about 28 miles north of Weed, was threatened and evacuated during the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. The fire killed four people, injured 12 and destroyed nearly 200 structures.

