Where To Get Meghan Markle's Black Scalloped Face Mask

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all over New York City this past weekend, raising awareness for a number of charitable causes and participating in Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday. And while Markle’s numerous monochromatic ensembles got the attention of the fashion crowd, so too did one of her best accessories ― a black scalloped face mask that she wore on several occasions:

Meghan Markle was seen wearing a black scalloped-edge face mask in Harlem on Sept. 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Gotham via Getty Images)

And then again the next day, on Sept. 25, while attending Global Citizen Live. (Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

And again that day same. (Photo: Gotham via Getty Images)

Royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes quickly identified the mask as the Air Queen Nano Mask, which you can buy on Amazon for $10.99 for a pack of ten.

Get the Air Queen Nano Masks on Amazon for $10.99 for a pack of ten. (Photo: Amazon)" data-caption="Get the Air Queen Nano Masks on Amazon for $10.99 for a pack of ten. (Photo: Amazon)" data-rich-caption="Get the Air Queen Nano Masks on Amazon for $10.99 for a pack of ten. (Photo: Amazon)" data-credit="Amazon" data-credit-link-back="" />

Of course, due to Markle’s powerful influence, the masks are selling like hotcakes, going in and out of stock on Amazon. (Keep checking back, as they’ve been restocking quite regularly).

But if you’re looking for something similar, here are a couple other options: PURE-MSK Trifold Disposable FDA-Cleared Surgical Mask for $22.95 for a pack of ten.

Get the PURE-MSK Trifold Disposable FDA-Cleared Surgical Mask for $22.95 for a pack of ten. (Photo: Amazon)" data-caption="Get the PURE-MSK Trifold Disposable FDA-Cleared Surgical Mask for $22.95 for a pack of ten. (Photo: Amazon)" data-rich-caption="Get the PURE-MSK Trifold Disposable FDA-Cleared Surgical Mask for $22.95 for a pack of ten. (Photo: Amazon)" data-credit="Amazon" data-credit-link-back="" />

Or you can get the same brand as Markle’s black mask, but in white: White Air Queen Nano Masks for $11.49 for a 10-pack.

Get the White Air Queen Nano Masks for $11.49 for a 10-pack. (Photo: Amazon)" data-caption="Get the White Air Queen Nano Masks for $11.49 for a 10-pack. (Photo: Amazon)" data-rich-caption="Get the White Air Queen Nano Masks for $11.49 for a 10-pack. (Photo: Amazon)" data-credit="Amazon" data-credit-link-back="" />

It is now recommended that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in certain indoor public places, especially in parts of the U.S. where cases of the coronavirus are surging. So scoop up yours now.

