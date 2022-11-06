Where is Matt Hancock and is he going on I’m a Celebrity?

Matt Hancock has arrived in Australia ahead of his appearance on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, but he’s not expected to be going in on day one with the initial batch of 10 stars.

The former health secretary will take part in the forthcoming series of the ITV reality show as a “bombshell” contestant, arriving once the show has already started and the original line-up of contestants have settled into jungle life.

It is not yet known which day he is joining the other campmates, but this article will be updated with that information as soon as it is available.

His decision to join the show has been met with widespread criticism, with the MP immediately having the Tory whip revoked and prime minister Rishi Sunak sharing his disapproval.

I’m a Celebrity’s season one winner Tony Blackburn joked that Hancock was probably appearing on the show to pay for “the soaring cost of his electricity bill”, while adding that it was clear his “political career at the moment isn’t going any further”.

Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and last year’s winner Danny Miller both predicted the public will vote for Hancock to do most of the grisly Bushtucker Trials.

Hancock resigned as health secretary last year after violating his own Covid regulations by having an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo. The pair were caught embracing on camera.

Matt Hancock (Getty Images)

During a recent episode of Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid was forced to apologise after Daily Mail journalist Andrew Pierce called Hancock a “d***head”.

Former I’m a Celebrity star Georgia Toffolo also called Hancock “disgraceful” for going on the show.

I’m a Celebrity returns Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.