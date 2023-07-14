Where can you legally scatter human ashes in SC? Here’s what the law says

What would you like to happen to you after your time comes?

For many, the traditional burial plot is the way to go. Many others prefer cremation, spending eternity in a small urn on a family member’s shelf or mantel.

And then there are those who want their ashes scattered somewhere memorable or personal to them. But just where does South Carolina legally draw the line on where people can spread human ashes?

Turns out the state is fairly loose on the matter.

Legality of scattering ashes in SC

According to sites like thelivingurn.com, South Carolina does not regulate where people can store or scatter human ashes. And according to legal site nolo.com, there are no South Carolina state laws controlling where you may scatter ashes.

“Generally, use common sense and refrain from scattering ashes in places where they would be obvious to others,” nolo.com states.

Private property

You’re free to scatter ashes on your private property in South Carolina. If you want to scatter ashes on someone else’s private property though, it is recommended you ask permission first.

Public property

In South Carolina, scattering ashes on public land is permitted, but still, reach out to city or county offices first to learn of any possible local regulations.

National parks

There are seven national parks in South Carolina and each one has its own rules and regulations tied to scattering ashes, thelivingurn.com states. Reach out to the park ranger’s office ahead of time to find out what is permitted and what regulations are.

At sea

Scattering at sea is one of the more popular ways to disperse ashes and with thousands of mile of coastline, that option is readily available for many South Carolinians. There are several boating companies around the state that provide ash scattering services.

Just understand that the federal Clean Water Act, which also governs scattering ashes in lakes and rivers, requires that cremated remains be scattered at least 3 nautical miles from land. Also, the Environmental Protection Agency should be notified about scattering at sea within 30 days of it happening.

Scattering from the sky

There are also no laws in South Carolina prohibiting scattering of ashes from an airplane.