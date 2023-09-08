Where the leaders are in the Manitoba election campaign

Here's where the leaders of Manitoba's political parties will be on Friday as they campaign for the Oct. 3 provincial election:

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson:

STEINBACH _ Progressive Conservatives candidates make a campaign announcement at 11 a.m. at KR Barkman Park, 515 Main St., in Steinbach. Party leader Heather Stefanson visits The Pas and Flin Flon.

---

NDP Leader Wab Kinew:

WINNIPEG _ NDP Leader Wab Kinew and health-care professionals hold a media availability at 9 a.m. at Launch Co-Working Space, 167 Lombard Ave., suite 500.

---

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont:

WINNIPEG _ Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont and Liberal candidates make a health-care platform platform announcement at 11 a.m. at Grant’s Old Mill Walking Path, next to the Grace Hospital.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press