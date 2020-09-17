Where have all the large mahi gone? Keys charter boat crews blame one fishing method

The charter fishing industry in South Florida and the Keys was hard hit by the pandemic shutdown.

When Monroe County ordered hotels closed in early March and the checkpoints keeping tourists out went up later in the month, the island chain’s famous fleet docked idle in the the winter and spring season that gets boat crews and owners through the rest of the year.

The checkpoints came down in June and restrictions on lodgings, restaurants and bars continue to ease as COVID numbers decline in the archipelago. But the charter fishing industry is still suffering more than other sectors of the tourist-dependent Keys economy.

But a major factor in declining business has nothing to do with the novel coronavirus, according to those who make their living on the water. It’s the disappearing population of older and larger dolphinfish, or mahi-mahi, the beautiful blue and green deepwater migratory fish popular with anglers for its fight and seafood lovers for its taste.

Clients typically charter boats to hunt for mahi starting in late winter and early spring all the way through the fall. But while anglers report no shortage of smaller mahi, or “schoolies,” noticeably absent in recent years, captains say, have been larger “gaffer” fish starting at around 20 pounds.

“There are more schoolies in the ocean now that I have ever seen in my entire life,” longtime Keys charter boat captain Brian Reynolds told federal officials Wednesday during a meeting of the South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council, a federal entity responsible for developing fisheries management plans.

Crew and anglers aboard the Captain Easy charter boat docked out of the Post Card Inn hold a couple of nice mahi they caught in June 2017. Charter captains say they now have difficulty finding large dolphin off the Florida Keys.

Reynolds and more than a dozen other charter anglers spoke at the meeting urging the council to do more to protect mahi-mahi, including reducing allowable catches by both commercial and recreational fishermen — including charter boats.

The issue is particularly urgent now, charter captains say, because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service is considering allowing commercial anglers to increase the length of their longlines from 20 to 32 nautical miles.

Longlines, as the name suggests, are long stretches of hooked fishing line that are dropped in the ocean and later retrieved. Charter boat captains say the controversial fishing method is largely to blame for what they say is the dwindling population of mature mahi off South Florida.

“I don’t see how something like that can go on and not deplete the species. They are such voracious eaters,” said Skye Stanley, captain of Blue Heaven Charter Company at Robbie’s Marina in Islamorada.

The South Atlantic Management Council can recommend Fisheries reject the proposal.

Large mahi like this one, caught on the Reef Runner docked at Whale Harbor Marina in Islamorada, were common during the summer of 2017. Charter boat captains say they are rare this year because of commercial fishing industry longliners.

