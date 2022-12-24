Where LaNorris Sellers ranks among USC’s last 10 quarterback commitments

LaNorris Sellers is a Gamecock.

The South Florence High star and Mr. Football finalist officially signed Friday to play college football for the University of South Carolina.

To see where he stacks up against recent recruits, The State ranked the last 10 high school quarterback recruits who have committed to South Carolina based on their 247Sports Composite player rating.

Quarterbacks who transferred to South Carolina — including Collin Hill, Zeb Noland, Jason Brown and Spencer Rattler — were excluded from this list.

Top South Carolina QB commits

1. Luke Doty: 247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star, 0.9632 player rating, No. 4 dual-threat quarterback for 2020 class and No. 86 nationally

2. Ryan Hilinksi: 247Sports Composite rating: 4-star, 0.9412 player rating, No. 2 pro-style quarterback for 2019 class and No. 64 nationally

3. Brandon McIlwain: 247Sports Composite rating: 4 star, 0.9273 player rating, No. 2 dual-threat quarterback for 2016 class, No. 175 nationally

4. Dakereon Joyner: 247Sports Composite rating: 4-star, 0.9199 player rating, No. 9 dual-threat quarterback for 2018 class and No. 206 nationally

5. Jake Bentley: 247Sports Composite rating: 4-star, 0.9169 player rating, No. 12 pro-style quarterback for 2016 class, No. 263 nationally

6. Tanner Bailey: 247Sports Composite rating: 4-star, 0.9154 player rating, No. 15 quarterback for 2022 class, No. 220 nationally

7. Dante Reno: 247Sports Composite rating: 4-star, 0.8971 player rating, No. 18 quarterback for 2024 class, No. 283 nationally

8. LaNorris Sellers: 247Sports Composite rating: 4-star, 0.8926 player rating, No. 26 quarterback for 2024 class, No. 396 nationally

9. Braden Davis: 247Sports Composite rating: 3-star, 0.8896 player rating, No. 27 quarterback for 2022 class, No. 433 nationally

10. Jay Urich: 247Sports Composite rating: 3-star, 0.8564 player rating, No. 15 dual-threat quarterback for 2017 class and No. 695 nationally

USC 2023 class by position

OFFENSE (12)

Quarterback (1): LaNorris Sellers

Running Back (1): Djay Braswell

Wide Receiver (3): CJ Adams, Kelton Henderson, Tyshwn Russell

Tight End (3): Connor Cox, Reid Mikeska, Kamron Sandlin

Offensive Line (4): Markee Anderson, Tosin Babalade, Trovon Baugh, Jatavius Shivers

Story continues

DEFENSE (10)

Defensive Line (2): Elijah Davis, Xzavier McLeod

Edge (2): Monteque Rhames II, Desmond Umeolzulu

Linebacker (1): Grayson Howard

Defensive Back (5): Judge Collier, Jalon Kilgore, Zahbari Sandy, Vicari Swain, Cam Upshaw





