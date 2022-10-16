Where Kentucky football is ranked in AP Top 25, coaches poll after Mississippi State win

Kentucky football’s win over Mississippi State was enough to move the Wildcats up three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.

Kentucky moved from No. 22 to No. 19 following the 27-17 victory. Mississippi State fell from No. 16 to No. 24. The Wildcats also moved from No. 22 to No. 18 in the updated USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.

By passing Mississippi State, Kentucky is now fifth in the SEC in the poll, behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Ole Miss. The AP poll does not directly influence the league’s bowl pecking order, but it provides a sneak peak at where the College Football Playoff committee might rank teams later this season.

The first CFP poll will be released on Nov. 1. That ranking is used to fill the playoff field and rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games. Where UK is ranked in the CFP poll could be important for the bowl selection process. If two SEC teams reach the playoff, the next highest-ranked SEC team will be sent to the Sugar Bowl. SEC teams could also play in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl if they are ranked high enough in the final CFP poll.

Kentucky heads into its off week at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play. The Wildcats return to action on Oct. 29 at No. 3 Tennessee.

Mark Stoops’ team has now been ranked for 11 consecutive weeks, dating back to Nov. 28, 2021.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez (24) celebrates a second-half touchdown against Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Saturday.

The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Mississippi State

‘He’s a superhero.’ The legend of Will Levis grows with Kentucky football’s huge win.

How Will Levis returned from latest injury to spark Kentucky’s win over Mississippi State

Racing against time, ‘C-Rod’ still has big goals for the UK football season

Five things you need to know from Kentucky football’s 27-17 win over Mississippi State