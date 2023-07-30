Where are Johnson County’s most expensive homes? Not in Mission Hills or Leawood

Average home sales in Johnson County are at a record high, soaring above $533,000 this summer.

But even as prices climb, they vary widely. The most expensive area is the 66221 ZIP code in south Overland Park, where the average sale price topped $896,000 in June. But out in Gardner, the average was $400,000. The cheapest homes on average can be found south of Gardner in the tiny town of Edgerton, at $215,000.

Across the county, 16 of the 30 ZIP codes had average sale prices above $500,000 in June, according to the Kansas City Realtors Association.

See where the most and least expensive homes are in this interactive map: