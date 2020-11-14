Where are the jobs? NSW coal towns cling to the past until a better future emerges

Sue Moore, the mayor of Singleton, was eating lunch at a conference last year when an inner Sydney councillor sat down next to her and asked: “What do we have to do to get the people of Singleton off coal?”

“You’ve got to tell them where their jobs are going to be,” Moore replied. “It’s got nothing to do with opposing climate action.”

Moore and other local leaders in the Hunter region – the heartland of New South Wales’ coal mining industry – have been grappling with “the coal question” for years. But sensitivities around the region’s future escalated this week when the federal MP Joel Fitzgibbon resigned as Labor’s resources spokesman after a very public row over the party’s stance on climate action.

As Fitzgibbon argues the case for coal to win back votes in his formerly safe seat, others in the Hunter – mayors, unions and businesses among them – have begun planning for the long-term decline of the industry that directly and indirectly employs up to 61,000 people in the region.

Hydrogen, solar, wind and renewable energy parks linked to batteries have been suggested as future job creators as well as green steel produced with pumped hydrogen. Other proposals include the expansion of the agriculture and defence industries, the creation of an F-35 fighter jet maintenance hub, and the introduction of containers into Newcastle’s port so it can ship more goods and services rather than its current 90% reliance on coal.

The region could grow as a tourist and education destination, some say, while others want to turn abandoned coalmines into water-themed amusement parks when the vast open-cut pits that dot the region close.

However, a lack of clear government policy and investment in specific projects, combined with doubts about how many permanent jobs renewable projects can create, means the Hunter’s inevitable transition comes with an element of fear.

In a further sign of the impending transition, the upcoming NSW state budget is expected to redirect coalmining royalties into its sovereign wealth fund, as the Berejiklian government expects the roughly $1.5bn in royalties it receives each year to diminish in the face of renewables.

Bitter memories of BHP closure

Prof Will Rifkin, chair in applied regional economics at the University of Newcastle’s Hunter Research Foundation Centre, says “a fair bit of the dependence” on coal, and community’s sensitivity about a transition, can still be linked to the closure of BHP’s Newcastle steelworks in 1999.

Rifkin says BHP was the anchor in town, and despite efforts to transition workers into new work, “a lot of them never got paid employment after the closure, especially those in their fifties”.

“There’s a transitional PTSD in the Hunter community,” Rifkin says.

He says coal has since helped the Hunter to ride out economic turmoil over the past 20 years, including the global financial crisis, but that the unemployment in the region is volatile as its exposed to sudden changes in coal demand and exchange rates. A decline in demand from China contributes to a “roller coaster” for jobs and spending in the local economy.

“When the coal price is up, people get hired in the region, when it goes down, people get fired.”

Rifkin notes the extent of the reliance on the coal industry – whose workforce is dominated by locals, not fly-in-fly-out workers – means the loss of one job in a local mine takes with it at least two more that depend on coal.

About 11% of globally traded thermal coal is dug from more than 20 coalmines across Singleton and the council to its north, Muswellbrook.

It is then shipped to 24 countries, primarily Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and China, from Newcastle, the largest coal port in the world and a significant player in the local economy. In 2019 it shipped a record 166m tonnes.

‘Joel has made it very clear they need to do better’

At the 2019 federal election, Singleton and Muswellbrook showed one of the highest votes for One Nation in the country, producing a 14% swing away from Labor in Fitzgibbon’s Hunter electorate towards a Singleton mining mechanic, Stuart Bonds, who ran as a “strong believer in the coal industry”.

Muswellbrook mayor Martin Rush notes 35% of residents’ jobs are dependent on the thermal coal industry.

