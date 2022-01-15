Where is Jim Cantore as NC braces for snowstorm? Here’s what we know.

Joe Marusak
·2 min read

Uh, oh.

Is Jim Cantore in North Carolina ahead of a potentially crippling snow and ice storm?

For 35 years, the Weather Channel meteorologist has served as a harbinger of weather doom.

If he’s in your neck of the woods, face it, you’re about to get socked with really bad stuff, if it hasn’t already struck.

“Always awaiting mother natures latest temper tantrum,” Cantore says on Twitter in describing the nature of his job.

Leaving out the apostrophe in “natures” can be excused for a man who forever sticks himself, err, in the midst of a storm.

Rumors abounded Friday night that he’d arrived in the state and grew more solid when Cantore tweeted in-car video at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Brined and ready for whatever ma nature has in store for western NC,” Cantore tweeted to his 1.2 million followers. “Great Smokey Mtn. Expressway near the Jackson county line.”

The correct spelling is “Smoky,” but again, give the guy some slack. His tweet should have you more concerned about checking your flashlight batteries and food stock.

Cantore didn’t say he was the one driving the car as it tooled along the expressway in extreme southwestern North Carolina. But you might as well assume so and prepare for some real bad weather soon.

The storm is expected to dump 6 inches to a foot of snow on the North Carolina foothills, north and northwest of Charlotte, according to a National Weather Service winter weather warning.

Nearly 2 feet of snow could dump on elevations higher than 4,000 feet in the N.C. mountains, according to the alert.

And the Charlotte area faces seven to eight hours of unrelenting freezing rain on Sunday, enough to topple large tree branches onto power lines, a National Weather Service meteorologist told The Charlotte Observer.

The weather will be only slightly tamer in the Triangle, where 1 to 3 inches of snow and up to a third of an inch of ice are expected.

Duke Energy expects 750,000 of its 4.3 million customers in the Carolinas to lose power.

To which the only thing we can think to say is, “Thanks, Jim.”

