Where To By The Jewelry Worn in 'Euphoria'

While Euphoria is known for it’s drug-fueled drama, its fashion is certainly not to be missed as the clothes worn on the series is almost always sold out. Thankfully, the ladies of East Highland’s jewels are still available as Instagram-favorite retailer The M Jewelers has been featured multiple times on the HBO Max series.

The brave and observant Lexi Howard played by Maude Apatow wore the Hand Engraved Puff Heart Locket Necklace on the season two premiere, while Barbie Ferriera’s Kat bore the Gothic Choker during that cringey breakup with Ethan.

Queen bee Maddy (Alex Demie) iced her foot while wearing the Cutout Flower Heart Letter Ring and was featured in the Angel Signet Ring when trying on Minka Kelly’s character’s envious wardrobe. For Euphoria-inspired pieces, The M Jewelers recommends the effortlessly elegant Pearl Drop Earring, the Heaven's Sake Necklace, as well as quintessential 2000’s nameplate necklaces and earrings.

