Where Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and 49 Other CEOs Went To College

Andrew Lisa
·23 min read
ABC / Image Group L / Flickr.com
ABC / Image Group L / Flickr.com

Warren Buffett has said he doesn’t stress higher education in the hiring process, and yet he went to some of the most prestigious schools in the country.

See: These Elite Colleges Went Virtual — But Raised Tuition Anyway

One common thread among the world’s most successful and inspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders is that many went to college — even if only for a short while.

It would appear that for some of the world’s top business leaders, college shaped their lives and paid off — especially considering the company earnings reports that have recently flooded the news.

Here’s where the biggest names in business went to college.

Last updated: April 30, 2021

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock (9292917ap)Jeff Bezos&#39;The Post&#39; film premiere, Arrivals, Washington DC, USA - 14 Dec 2017.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock (9292917ap)Jeff Bezos'The Post' film premiere, Arrivals, Washington DC, USA - 14 Dec 2017.

Jeff Bezos

  • College: Princeton University

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people in the world and, according to Forbes, is the first billionaire to break the 12-figure mark. The son of a single mother, Bezos earned early admission to Princeton, originally intending to practice theoretical physics. After graduation, however, he realized the power of the internet and began selling books online, a small business venture that grew into the world’s most powerful online retailer.

Discover: What It Would Really Mean To Cancel Student Loan Debt

CEO, CEOs, Warren Buffett
CEO, CEOs, Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

  • College: University of Pennsylvania, University of Nebraska and Columbia University

Warren Buffett followed his father’s advice and went to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton School of Business — but only reluctantly. The man who has gone on to become the “Oracle of Omaha,” arguably the most successful investor of all time, completed his undergraduate education at the University of Nebraska before attending graduate school at Columbia University.

Despite many years of schooling, Buffett doesn’t think college is for everyone and doesn’t base his hiring decisions on degrees, according to CNBC.

Check Out: Warren Buffett’s 15 Biggest Money Mistakes — and What You Can Learn From Them

LOS ANGELES - FEB 26: Elon Musk at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA.
LOS ANGELES - FEB 26: Elon Musk at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Elon Musk

  • College: University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University

Elon Musk is the co-founder of PayPal, the creator of SpaceX and the CEO of Tesla. In 1989, however, the South African immigrant entered Queen’s University in his mother’s native Canada and eventually transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a degree in physics and economics in 1995. Musk enrolled at Stanford University but left after just two days to start his first company, Zip2.

Musk was the highest-paid CEO in the world in 2018, according to The New York Times, with compensation totaling nearly $2.3 billion.

Related: 13 Cars That Are Bad News for Tesla

CEO, CEOs, Tim Cook
CEO, CEOs, Tim Cook

Tim Cook

  • College: Auburn University and Duke University

Tim Cook earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Auburn University and an MBA from Duke University, where he was a Fuqua Scholar. Today, he’s the CEO of Apple.

Before reaching the executive level at Apple, Cook worked for Compaq and IBM.

See: How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

CEO, CEOs, Marc Benioff
CEO, CEOs, Marc Benioff

Marc Benioff

  • College: University of Southern California

Marc Benioff was a pioneer of cloud computing and now serves as the chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California in 1986. He enjoyed college so much that he never severed ties — he currently serves on the school’s board of trustees.

More: What a Biden Presidency Means for Your Wallet

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 08: Robert Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co.
SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 08: Robert Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co.

Bob Iger

  • College: Ithaca College

Before he saved Disney, Iger graduated from Ithaca College in 1973, where he cut his teeth in one of the toughest gigs in show business. Intent on landing a television career, Iger spent five hard winter months working as a local weatherman in notoriously frigid Ithaca, New York.

See: 13 Blue-Collar Jobs That Turned People Into Millionaires

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Reynolds/Epa/REX/Shutterstock (8459706g)Ceo of Jp Morgan Chase Jamie Dimon Participates in a Panel Discussion Entitled &#39;Financial Inclusion to Advance Global Growth and Equality&#39; During the Financial Inclusion Forum Hosted by the Us Department of the Treasury and the Us Agency For International Development (usaid) at the Treasury Department in Washington Dc Usa 01 December 2015 the Forum Brought Together Leaders From the Us and Foreign Governments Financial Institutions and Other Corporations and Nonprofits; to Discuss Ways to Increase Access to Safe and Affordable Financial Services Epa/michael Reynolds United States WashingtonUsa Financial Inclusion Forum - Dec 2015.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Reynolds/Epa/REX/Shutterstock (8459706g)Ceo of Jp Morgan Chase Jamie Dimon Participates in a Panel Discussion Entitled 'Financial Inclusion to Advance Global Growth and Equality' During the Financial Inclusion Forum Hosted by the Us Department of the Treasury and the Us Agency For International Development (usaid) at the Treasury Department in Washington Dc Usa 01 December 2015 the Forum Brought Together Leaders From the Us and Foreign Governments Financial Institutions and Other Corporations and Nonprofits; to Discuss Ways to Increase Access to Safe and Affordable Financial Services Epa/michael Reynolds United States WashingtonUsa Financial Inclusion Forum - Dec 2015.

Jamie Dimon

  • College: Tufts University and Harvard University

Harvard graduate Jamie Dimon runs America’s largest bank as the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. He’s famous — or infamous — for protecting that bank by dumping $12 billion in subprime mortgages in 2006, which helped the bank survive the Great Recession.

Dimon graduated from Tufts University in 1978 and later enrolled in Harvard Business School. He parlayed the MBA he earned there in 1982 into a billion-dollar career.

More: How To Stick To Healthy Financial Habits All Year Long

DETROIT, MI/USA - JANUARY 12, 2015: GM CEO Mary Barra / 2016 Chevrolet Volt reveal at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).
DETROIT, MI/USA - JANUARY 12, 2015: GM CEO Mary Barra / 2016 Chevrolet Volt reveal at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).

Mary Barra

  • College: Kettering University and Stanford University

Mary T. Barra — listed by Forbes as one of the world’s most powerful women — became the first woman to lead a major automaker when she was named CEO of General Motors in 2014. In 2018, she earned $21.9 million in total compensation at GM.

She graduated from Kettering University in 1985 — it was called General Motors Institute then — and earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1990.

Read: What Will the Housing Market Look Like Now That Biden’s President?

CEO, CEOs, Sundar Pichai
CEO, CEOs, Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai

  • College: Stanford University and University of Pennsylvania

Sundar Pichai interviewed with Google on the day the company launched Gmail in 2004. Now he’s the company’s CEO and the CEO of its parent company, Alphabet, after Google’s co-founder Larry Page stepped down in December 2019.

The metallurgical engineering student did so well at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur that he won a scholarship to Stanford. After earning his Master of Science, he earned an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

More: Wealthy People & Families Chipping In To Fund Education

Paris, France, December 10, 2013.
Paris, France, December 10, 2013.

Satya Nadella

  • College: University of Wisconsin and University of Chicago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is credited with moving the software giant away from a failed mobile strategy and toward winning endeavors such as augmented reality, cloud computing and the purchase of LinkedIn. Nadella has two master’s degrees. He earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Set Up Your Financial Future: The Ultimate Financial Planning Guide

CEO, CEOs, Jensen Huang
CEO, CEOs, Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang

  • College: Oregon State University and Stanford University

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang is the leader of a company that pioneered computer gaming in the 1990s and invented the GPU card. He earned a BSEE degree from Oregon State University and, like so many others on this list, a master’s degree from Stanford.

Read: How Investors Need To Prepare Now for the First Year of the Biden Administration

CEO, CEOs, Shantanu Narayen
CEO, CEOs, Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen

  • College: University of California at Berkeley and Bowling Green State University

Shantanu Narayen earned more than $28 million in 2018 as CEO of Adobe, the company that gave the world Photoshop and the PDF. A native of India, Narayen earned an undergraduate degree in electronics engineering, a master’s in computer science from Bowling Green and an MBA from Berkeley.

See: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

John Donahoe Nike CEO
John Donahoe Nike CEO

John Donahoe

  • College: Dartmouth College and Stanford Graduate School of Business

John Donahoe took over as the CEO of Nike on Jan. 13, 2020, and although he didn’t have experience in the apparel industry, he’s a whiz in the tech world. He recently was the president and CEO of ServiceNow, an enterprise cloud computing company, and was the president and CEO of eBay from 2008 to 2015. Donahoe earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Stanford University.

Learn: Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like at the End of 2021

Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock (8966486a)T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere answers questions during the T-Mobile Q2 earnings call, in Bellevue, Wash.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock (8966486a)T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere answers questions during the T-Mobile Q2 earnings call, in Bellevue, Wash.

John Legere

  • College: University of Massachusetts-Amherst, MIT, Fairleigh Dickinson University and Harvard University

T-Mobile CEO John Legere has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry — and he built his career on an impressive academic resume. According to his UMass alumni page, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UMass Amherst, a master’s degree as an Alfred P. Sloan Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He then completed Harvard Business School’s Management Development Program.

More: The 50 Cities Best Prepared To Reignite Their Economy and Job Market

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 5, 2012: HP president and chief executive officer Meg Whitman delivers an address to HP Discover 2012 conference on June 5, 2012 in Las Vegas, NV.
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 5, 2012: HP president and chief executive officer Meg Whitman delivers an address to HP Discover 2012 conference on June 5, 2012 in Las Vegas, NV.

Meg Whitman

  • College: Princeton University and Harvard University

A self-made woman, Meg Whitman has a resume that would put most business leaders to shame. The former CEO of eBay and Hewlett-Packard, Whitman is the CEO of the new short-form video platform Quibi. She’s a member of Princeton University’s class of 1977 and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Learn: Joe Biden’s Plans for the Shocking Costs of Climate Change

Kevin Johnson Starbucks CEO
Kevin Johnson Starbucks CEO

Kevin Johnson

  • College: New Mexico State University

Kevin Johnson — who raked in over $13 million in 2019 as the king atop a coffee throne — began his career at Starbucks in 2009 and worked his way up the ranks to become CEO in 2017. He previously worked at Microsoft and Juniper Networks. Johnson earned a bachelor’s in business administration at New Mexico State University.

Watch Out: These Billionaires Could Buy Your City

Laguna Niguel, CA, USA; October 2nd, 2012; Ginni Rometty, President and CEO, IBM speaks during the 2012 Most Powerful Women Summit.
Laguna Niguel, CA, USA; October 2nd, 2012; Ginni Rometty, President and CEO, IBM speaks during the 2012 Most Powerful Women Summit.

Ginni Rometty

  • College: Northwestern University

Spending more than 30 years climbing the corporate ladder before reaching the top of IBM in 2012, Ginni Rometty earned a bachelor of science degree from Northwestern in 1979. Rometty, the first female CEO of the iconic company, studied computers and electrical engineering and graduated with high honors.

Check Out: 65 Splurges of the Filthy Rich

CEO, CEOs, Jack Dorsey
CEO, CEOs, Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey

  • College: New York University and Missouri University of Science and Technology

After a brief stint at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, Jack Dorsey transferred to NYU, where he dropped out. At the age of 29, he was out of work, living in a tiny apartment and unable to find a job — even at a local shoe store.

He dabbled in fashion, and then the self-taught coder went on to found Twitter. That final act made him one of the richest CEOs in Silicon Valley.

Learn the Difference: Being Rich vs. Being Wealthy

Brian Halligan, CEO, CEOs
Brian Halligan, CEO, CEOs

Brian Halligan

  • College: University of Vermont and MIT

Brian Halligan graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and earned a master’s from MIT in 2005. One year later, he formed inbound sales and marketing company HubSpot with fellow MIT grad student Dharmesh Shah. Although he only earns a base salary of $1, his total compensation package totaled $3.1 million for 2018, Salary.com reported.

Read: 16 Celebrities Who Lost Big After Huge Scandals

Palo Alto, CA, USA - June 28, 2015: Visitors flock to the Stanford Memorial Church.
Palo Alto, CA, USA - June 28, 2015: Visitors flock to the Stanford Memorial Church.

Richard Fairbank

  • College: Stanford University

Richard Fairbank is a member of the vaunted three-comma club. One of the country’s longest-serving bank CEOs, Fairbank leads Capital One Financial Corp. Long a CEO who shuns the limelight, Fairbank graduated with an MBA from prestigious Stanford University, where he also studied as an undergraduate.

Who Is It? This Is America’s Favorite Billionaire

BARCELONA - FEBRUARY 27: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings speaking at the Mobile World Congress on February 27, 2017, Barcelona, Spain.
BARCELONA - FEBRUARY 27: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings speaking at the Mobile World Congress on February 27, 2017, Barcelona, Spain.

Reed Hastings

  • College: Bowdoin College and Stanford University

Reed Hastings is an entrepreneur who studied mathematics at Bowdoin College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1983. Afterward, he joined the Marine Corps and traveled the world with the Peace Corps. If you’ve ever binge-watched movies or TV shows from beginning to end, you probably have Hastings to thank — he founded mail-order DVD service Netflix in 1997.

Find Out: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

Tuesday, October 2nd, 2012CONVERSATION: WOMEN OF DEFENSE Women in defense rock on &#xc2;&#xa0;Fortune&#xe2;&#x80;&#x99;s annual MPW List.
Tuesday, October 2nd, 2012CONVERSATION: WOMEN OF DEFENSE Women in defense rock on Â Fortuneâ€™s annual MPW List.

Marillyn Hewson

  • College: University of Alabama, Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School

One of the most powerful women in business, Marillyn Hewson is the CEO of Lockheed Martin. Her more than three decades with the company came on the heels of one of the most impressive academic careers in the business world.

She earned a B.S. in business administration and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Alabama. She went on to complete both the Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School executive development programs. Hewson’s 2018 compensation package was worth a whopping $17 million.

Find Out: Surprising Ways Gen X and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

CEO, CEOs, Jeff Weiner
CEO, CEOs, Jeff Weiner

Jeff Weiner

  • College: University of Pennsylvania

In the decade of leadership under Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn has ballooned from 33 million subscribers to nearly 660 million, and a company with a few hundred employees became one that employed 10,000 people. Weiner graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics.

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

CEO, CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg
CEO, CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

  • College: Harvard University

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has weathered a scandalous — yet financially successful — past few years. But in 2004, he was a computer programmer and a recent Harvard dropout focused on spreading his emerging online platform from Harvard to campuses across the country and, eventually, the world. Dropping out of college hasn’t prevented Zuckerberg from becoming one of the richest people in the world.

Find Out: Do You Invest Like These Millionaire Stars?

SAP SE Earnings Press Conference in Walldorf, Germany, January 24, 2017.
SAP SE Earnings Press Conference in Walldorf, Germany, January 24, 2017.

Bill McDermott

  • College: Northwestern University and University of Pennsylvania

Bill McDermott is the CEO of ServiceNow, former CEO of software giant SAP and the grandson of basketball great Bobby McDermott. He also overcame a host of traumas and challenges, both in childhood and as an adult.

The way he financed his education, however, might be more impressive than his academic record — he bought a deli when he was 16, which generated enough money to pay for his college. He went on to earn his MBA from Northwestern University and complete the Executive Development Program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. McDermott’s net worth isn’t known, but he earned about 9.8 million euros ($10.9 million) as CEO of SAP in 2018.

After You Go To School: 20 Jobs Where You Can Make $60,000 Out of College

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rebel Images/REX/Shutterstock (784889a)Laurence D.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rebel Images/REX/Shutterstock (784889a)Laurence D.

Laurence D. Fink

  • College: UCLA

Laurence D. Fink graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in 1974 and an MBA in 1976. Twelve years later, he founded BlackRock, which holds $5.4 trillion in assets and dominates the global exchange-traded fund market.

Travis Kelce Talks About His Wild Spending: Nikes and a Rolex, and Why He Suggests a Financial Advisor

Harvard Business School university
Harvard Business School university

Kevin Sneader

  • College: Harvard Business School

Kevin Sneader is the global managing partner of McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm. Previously, he was the company’s Asia chairman and had been working for the company for 26 years when he was appointed to the top role in 2018. Sneader studied at the University of Glasgow and Harvard Business School, where he was both a Baker and a Fulbright Scholar.

Be Careful: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9334570j)United Continental Holdings CEO Oscar Munoz is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock ExchangeUnited Continental Holdings Oscar Munoz, New York, USA - 24 Jan 2018.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9334570j)United Continental Holdings CEO Oscar Munoz is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock ExchangeUnited Continental Holdings Oscar Munoz, New York, USA - 24 Jan 2018.

Oscar Munoz

  • College: University of Southern California and Pepperdine University

In December 2019, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz announced he would step down as CEO in May 2020. And he’ll probably miss the big paycheck — his 2018 total earnings were over $10 million.

The oldest of nine children, the former soda executive was the first in his blue-collar family to attend college. He credits a guidance counselor with pushing him to apply to colleges he never thought would accept him. USC eventually did, and he graduated with a business degree before earning an MBA from Pepperdine.

In the News: Bezos Would Pay $2 Billion in Taxes Under New Law in Washington State

Thomas Rutledge Charter Communications CEO
Thomas Rutledge Charter Communications CEO

Thomas Rutledge

  • College: California University of Pennsylvania

In 2017, Money magazine crowned Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge as the highest-paid boss in business. The $98.5 million he commanded in the previous year was more than double the salary of the next-highest-paid CEO. However, his pay has plummeted dramatically since then — in 2017, he earned about $7.8 million, and in 2018, he earned about $8.2 million, which is still pretty good money by most standards.

Before he was a member of the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, Rutledge studied economics as an undergraduate at California University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1977.

Read More: 13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew Gombert/Epa/REX/Shutterstock (7933684jt)Brian L Roberts Chairman and Ceo of Comcast Corporation Arrives at the Allen and Company 32nd Annual Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley Idaho Usa 10 July 2014 the Event Brings Together the Leaders of the World&#39;s of Media Technology Sports Industry and Politics United States Sun ValleyUsa Allen and Company - Jul 2014.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew Gombert/Epa/REX/Shutterstock (7933684jt)Brian L Roberts Chairman and Ceo of Comcast Corporation Arrives at the Allen and Company 32nd Annual Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley Idaho Usa 10 July 2014 the Event Brings Together the Leaders of the World's of Media Technology Sports Industry and Politics United States Sun ValleyUsa Allen and Company - Jul 2014.

Brian L. Roberts

  • College: University of Pennsylvania

Like Thomas Rutledge, Brian L. Roberts is a well-paid media chief. The CEO of Comcast earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. His father was one of the founders of Comcast, and Roberts started there as an intern at age 15.

Find Out: Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9320140c)Walmart CEO Doug McMillon speaks at the National Retail Federation&#39;s conference, in New YorkWalmart CEO, New York, USA - 14 Jan 2018.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9320140c)Walmart CEO Doug McMillon speaks at the National Retail Federation's conference, in New YorkWalmart CEO, New York, USA - 14 Jan 2018.

Doug McMillon

  • College: University of Arkansas and University of Tulsa

The youngest Walmart CEO since founder Sam Walton, Doug McMillon began his career at the world’s largest retailer unloading trucks as a teenager. Like Walmart, McMillon’s education was based in Arkansas. He completed his undergraduate work at the University of Arkansas and then enrolled in the MBA program at the University of Tulsa.

Before he finished, he enrolled in Walmart’s buyer-training program and, upon graduation, started as an assistant manager at store No. 894 in Tulsa. His salary has definitely increased since his assistant manager days — his earnings for the 2019 fiscal year were $23.6 million.

Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Friday, 7 June, 20138:45 &#xe2;&#x80;&#x93; 9:30 CHINA&#xe2;&#x80;&#x99;S CHANGING ECONOMYChina needs to move its economy away from exports and toward consumption.
Friday, 7 June, 20138:45 â€“ 9:30 CHINAâ€™S CHANGING ECONOMYChina needs to move its economy away from exports and toward consumption.

Alex Gorsky

  • College: West Point and University of Pennsylvania

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky is a military veteran who attended the elite United States Military Academy at West Point. After graduating in 1982, he joined the Army Rangers. In 1996, he returned to school to earn an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Gorsky made $20 million as the top brass at the healthcare company in 2018.

Find Out: How Rich Are These Top CEOs?

University of Chicago campus hall
University of Chicago campus hall

Brian Tyler

  • College: University of California-Santa Cruz and University of Chicago

After serving as McKesson’s president and COO, Brian Tyler became CEO of the healthcare company in April 2019. He graduated from the University of California-Santa Cruz with a degree in economics and earned his Ph.D. and M.A. in economics from the University of Chicago.

Read More: Ways Investing Will Change in the Next 25 Years

Stanford University campus
Stanford University campus

Rich Barton

  • College: Stanford University

Zillow CEO Rich Barton co-founded the company and served as its CEO until 2010; he stepped up to the CEO role again in 2019. And Zillow isn’t Barton’s only entrepreneurial venture — he also founded Expedia and co-founded Glassdoor. Before he made it big as a tech entrepreneur, Barton earned an economics degree from Stanford University.

Find Out: 26 Smartest Ways To Invest Your Money During the Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, OCT 3 - EMC Chief Operating Officer Pat Gelsinger deliver keynote at Oracle OpenWorld conference in Moscone center on Oct 3, 2011 in San Francisco, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, OCT 3 - EMC Chief Operating Officer Pat Gelsinger deliver keynote at Oracle OpenWorld conference in Moscone center on Oct 3, 2011 in San Francisco, CA

Pat Gelsinger

  • College: Lincoln Technical Institute, Santa Clara University and Stanford University

VMware has nearly doubled in size since Pat Gelsinger took over in 2012 — and he been paid handsomely for his leadership, with over $23.5 million in total compensation for the 2019 fiscal year. Gelsinger, who is credited with developing the original 80486 processor while working at Intel, didn’t start his academic career at Harvard or Penn’s Wharton School, like so many of his contemporaries.

Gelsinger, who holds seven patents, started studying electrical engineering at Lincoln Technical Institute. After earning his associate degree in 1979, he graduated from Santa Clara University in 1983, then earned a master’s degree in 1985 from Stanford.

Read More: 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally

Safra Catz Oracle CEO
Safra Catz Oracle CEO

Safra Catz

  • College: University of Pennsylvania

Safra Catz had served as co-CEO of Oracle since 2014, and became the sole CEO after her co-chief executive Mark Hurd stepped down and passed away shortly after. Catz has spearheaded several acquisitions for the company. She has two degrees from the University of Pennsylvania — one from the Wharton School and one from Penn’s law school.

Did You Know: 17 Companies Facebook Famously Purchased — and How They’re Doing Now

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mike Groll/AP/REX/Shutterstock (5931919b)Len Schleifer Len Schleifer, president of Regeneron and a member of the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council, speaks during a hearing, in Albany, N.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mike Groll/AP/REX/Shutterstock (5931919b)Len Schleifer Len Schleifer, president of Regeneron and a member of the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council, speaks during a hearing, in Albany, N.

Leonard Schleifer

  • College: Cornell University and the University of Virginia

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals CEO Leonard Schleifer has impressive academic bona fides in business and medicine. He was accepted to Cornell on a scholarship and pursued a career in medicine. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, he earned his medical degree at the University of Virginia, where he also was awarded a Ph.D.

Find Out: What Bill Gates’ Favorite Tweets Can Teach Us About Life

Kathy Warden Northrop Grumman CEO
Kathy Warden Northrop Grumman CEO

Kathy Warden

  • College: James Madison University and George Washington University

Now the chairman, CEO and president of Northrop Grumman, Kathy Warden earned a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and a master’s degree in business administration from George Washington University. She earns a fairly modest salary for a CEO — about $1.9 million a year.

Read More: Elon Musk’s Biggest Bets That Paid Off

08 August 2013 - Washington, DC - Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez dropped by the grand opening of the new Costco store in Alexandria, Virginia.
08 August 2013 - Washington, DC - Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez dropped by the grand opening of the new Costco store in Alexandria, Virginia.

W. Craig Jelinek

  • College: San Diego State University

Costco chief W. Craig Jelinek graduated from San Diego State University with two degrees: a bachelor’s in business and another in marketing, both earned in 1975. When he took the job of Costco CEO in 2012, Jelinek’s starting salary was $650,000, plus a bonus of as much as $200,000. By that time, however, he’d already earned millions as company president and COO.

Don’t Miss: Mark Zuckerberg’s Climb to the Billionaires’ Club

Bobby Kotick, CEO, CEOs
Bobby Kotick, CEO, CEOs

Robert A. Kotick

  • College: University of Michigan

Longtime Activision Blizzard CEO Robert A. Kotick has served at the company’s helm since 1991. His alma mater is the University of Michigan, but he serves on the boards of both The Center for Early Education and the Harvard-Westlake School.

Under Kotick’s tenure, Activision Blizzard has developed hit franchises such as “Call of Duty,” “Candy Crush” and “World of Warcraft.” In 2018, the video game boss earned a compensation package worth $30.8 million.

Get Inspired: 21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett That Anyone Can Use

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Manjunath Kiran/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (7795864a)President and Chief Executive Officer (ceo) of Us Based Semicoundoctor Company Texas Instruments (ti) Richard K Templenton Addresses a Press Conference in Bangalore On Monday 02 April 2007 During the Press Conference Mr Rich K Templeton Announced Ti&#39;s Interest in Supporting India&#39;s Premiere Scientific Research Institution Indian Institute of Science (iisc) in Bangalore by Funding Research Programs For Industry Specific Applications and Curriculum Development in Dsp Analog and Mixed Signal Systems Iisc is the First Institution to Come Under Ti&#39;s Premier Research Network Outside the UsIndia Texas Instruments Research - Apr 2007.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Manjunath Kiran/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (7795864a)President and Chief Executive Officer (ceo) of Us Based Semicoundoctor Company Texas Instruments (ti) Richard K Templenton Addresses a Press Conference in Bangalore On Monday 02 April 2007 During the Press Conference Mr Rich K Templeton Announced Ti's Interest in Supporting India's Premiere Scientific Research Institution Indian Institute of Science (iisc) in Bangalore by Funding Research Programs For Industry Specific Applications and Curriculum Development in Dsp Analog and Mixed Signal Systems Iisc is the First Institution to Come Under Ti's Premier Research Network Outside the UsIndia Texas Instruments Research - Apr 2007.

Richard K. Templeton

  • College: Union College

Richard Templeton is the boss of Texas Instruments, and he’s been with the company since 1980 after earning his bachelor’s degree from Union College in Schenectady, New York. In his private life, he’s a major player in advancing education, including his push to improve access to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. Under his stewardship, Texas Instruments has given $150 million to the cause.

Take a Look: These People Blew Their Inherited Fortunes

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock (8957213eh)Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of ExpediaAllen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, Idaho, USA - 12 Jul 2017.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock (8957213eh)Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of ExpediaAllen & Company Sun Valley Conference, Idaho, USA - 12 Jul 2017.

Dara Khosrowshahi

  • College: Brown University

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi graduated from prestigious Ivy League school Brown University in 1991 — but getting there wasn’t easy. At age 9, the future Expedia CEO escaped Iran with his family in 1978 on the eve of the country’s Islamic revolution. His father returned to care for an ailing relative, only to be captured and held for six years while his family was in America.

Find Out: When These Big Companies Are Planning To Return To the Office

Ramon Laguarta PepsiCo CEO
Ramon Laguarta PepsiCo CEO

Ramon Laguarta

  • College: Arizona State University

The CEO of PepsiCo since 2018, Ramon Laguarta was the president of the company before taking the helm. The Barcelona native holds an MBA from ESADE Business School in Spain and a master’s in International Management (M&M) from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University. His compensation package for 2018 was worth about $9.7 million.

Did You Know: Jeff Bezos’ Most Outrageous Business Failures

Phebe Novakovic General Dynamics CEO
Phebe Novakovic General Dynamics CEO

Phebe Novakovic

  • College: Smith College and the University of Pennsylvania

The CEO of defense giant General Dynamics, Phebe Novakovic earned her undergraduate degree from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. Then, like so many of her contemporaries, she earned an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Forbes considers her one of the most powerful women in the world — and she’s wealthy, too. Novakovic earned $20.7 million in 2018.

Find Out: Elon Musk’s Essential Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Tuesday, October 2nd, 2012ONE ON ONE Ursula Burns, Chairman and CEO, Xerox Corp.
Tuesday, October 2nd, 2012ONE ON ONE Ursula Burns, Chairman and CEO, Xerox Corp.

Ursula Burns

  • College: Polytechnic Institute of NYU and Columbia University

Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns is a classic American rags-to-riches story. Raised in the projects on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Burns excelled at math and was accepted to the prestigious Polytechnic Institute of NYU in Brooklyn, New York.

She went on to earn her master’s degree in mechanical engineering at Ivy League school Columbia and joined Xerox via an internship that paid for part of her schooling. She left Xerox in 2017 and now is the executive chairperson and CEO of Amsterdam-based VEON.

Read: 10 Simple Habits of Money-Smart Individuals

CEO, CEOs, Michael Wirth
CEO, CEOs, Michael Wirth

Michael Wirth

  • College: University of Colorado

In 2017, Michael Wirth was named CEO of Chevron after the departure of longtime leader John Watson. Wirth earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado in 1982. That same year, he joined the energy giant as a design engineer.

In 2018, Wirth’s compensation package totaled over $20.6 million.

Read: Oprah and 24 Other Celebrities With Business Empires

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock (8450730a)Exxon Mobil Corporation Chairman &amp; CEO Darren Woods poses for a photo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, .
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock (8450730a)Exxon Mobil Corporation Chairman & CEO Darren Woods poses for a photo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, .

Darren W. Woods

  • College: Texas A&M University and Northwestern University

Darren Woods has been the chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil since Jan. 1, 2017. He joined the company as an analyst in 1992 after earning a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering at Texas A&M. Following that, he earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. In 2018, Woods’ compensation totaled nearly $18.8 million.

Find Out: How Oprah and These Other Big-Name Celebs Made Their Fortunes

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Isopix/REX/Shutterstock (8460450f)Carlos BritoAb Inbev financial results press conference, Brussels, Belgium - 02 Mar 2017.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Isopix/REX/Shutterstock (8460450f)Carlos BritoAb Inbev financial results press conference, Brussels, Belgium - 02 Mar 2017.

Carlos Brito

  • College: Stanford University

As the CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Brazil native Carlos Brito is the brewmaster of the world — and he also earned college degrees on two continents. He received his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and completed his MBA at Stanford University. Brito earned $2.6 million as CEO of the beverage giant in 2018, Simply Wall St. reported.

Find Out: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major Corporations

Chris Kempczinski McDonalds CEO
Chris Kempczinski McDonalds CEO

Chris Kempczinski

  • College: Duke University and Harvard Business School

Control of the world’s largest restaurant chain has been in the hands of Chris Kempczinski since he took the job as McDonald’s CEO in November 2019, but he’d worked for the company since 2015. Kempczinski has an impressive academic background, attending both Duke University and Harvard Business School.

See: Steal These Money Secrets From 25 Millionaires Under 25

LOS ANGELES - APR 1: Brian Cornell at the Victoria Beckham For Target Launch Event at Private Residence on April 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
LOS ANGELES - APR 1: Brian Cornell at the Victoria Beckham For Target Launch Event at Private Residence on April 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Brian Cornell

  • College: UCLA

In 2017, Target CEO Brian Cornell took a massive pay cut of about one-third as the troubled company struggled to perform. Fortunately, his pay jumped back up — from the $8.4 million he earned in 2017 to $17.2 million in 2018, topping his 2016 pay of $11.3 million.

He joined the retailer in 2014, after gaining more than 30 years of experience with retailers and other companies around the world. Before that, he earned a bachelor’s degree from UCLA in 1981 and also went to the university’s Anderson School of Management.

Look: 15 Rich Influencers Who Didn’t Need a College Degree

Nikesh Arora former Google Google executive
Nikesh Arora former Google Google executive

Nikesh Arora

  • College: Northeastern University and Boston College

Nikesh Arora is another CEO who has earned multiple degrees on multiple continents. He has an M.S. in business administration from Northeastern University, an M.S. in finance from Boston College and an electrical engineering degree from the Institute of Technology at Banaras Hindu University in India. He’s held the top spot at the cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks since June 2018; before that, he worked with SoftBank, Google and T-Mobile.

Arora’s newest gig is paying him a pretty penny. He earned $125 million in 2018, making him the third highest-paid CEO of the year, The New York Times reported.

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and 49 Other CEOs Went To College

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken officially become the NHL's 32nd franchise

    The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2

    Did your team bomb Round 1? No worries! There's a lot of talent still on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.

  • 10 things: Raptors completely fall apart versus Nuggets as play-in hopes fade

    Toronto's bench once again dropped the ball as the Nuggets ran away with it in the fourth quarter en route to a ten-point win over the Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

    Will Aaron Rodgers play somewhere besides Green Bay next season?

  • Canadian Rory MacDonald wins PFL debut with first-round submission

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Julian Edelman felt a 'responsibility' to educate Meyers Leonard about antisemitism

    Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Tillsonburg golf course charged for reopening during stay-at-home order

    As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • MLB: 9 teams reach 85% vaccination rate for easing protocols

    NEW YORK — Major League Baseball says nine teams have had 85% of players, coaches and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing those clubs to ease some health and safety protocols. Four of those teams have already begun relaxing some protocols after 85% or more of Tier 1 individuals reached full vaccination, meaning they are at least two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose. Another five teams have surpassed the 85% threshold for vaccine injections within the past two weeks and can ease standards once that waiting period passes The league also said in a statement Friday that 81% of Tier 1 individuals are considered partially or fully vaccinated. The statement did not say which teams had cleared the 85% threshold. MLB said it found four new positive tests this week (two major league players, two alternate site players) out of 11,547 tests conducted. So far this season, there have been 43 total positives out of 135,317 tests, a 0.03% positive rate. Twenty teams have had at least one person test positive during monitoring testing. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • NFL draft: Texas' Caden Sterns, fueled by Jon Gruden's criticism, eager to move on Longhorns drama

    Sterns was special as a freshman but inconsistent the past two years. After Gruden called him out, a strong pro-day performance has changed Sterns' narrative.

  • Chelsea hosts Bayern, PSG at Barça in WCL semifinals

    LONDON — Chelsea can reach its first Women's Champions League final if it gets a better performance in the attacking third against Bayern Munich on Sunday, manager Emma Hayes said. Bayern takes a 2-1 advantage into the semifinal second leg at Kingsmeadow Stadium outside London after shutting down Chelsea's attacking trio of Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr. “We didn’t play poorly last week, we just ... I didn’t think did well in the finishing phase and gave away two sloppy goals, so we just have to keep doing what has got us to this point,” Hayes said. “The realities are, if we’re going to progress, we’re probably going to have to score more than one goal.” Chelsea signed Harder, the Denmark captain, from Wolfsburg before the season after paying what the German club said was a record transfer fee for women’s soccer, reportedly $355,000. Kerr, Australia's prolific striker, joined Chelsea in late 2019. The last Australian international to score in the semifinals was Sharon Black in 2003 when the competition was called the Women's Cup. Arsenal won the competition 14 years ago but no other English team has reached the final. Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson missed the first leg with a calf injury and the Sweden defender's status remains uncertain. Hayes would say only that Eriksson is improving daily. “We’re in this position because we deserve to be here but if you want to go to the next level you have to produce something you didn’t produce before," the manager said this week. "It has to be better than it was.” Sydney Lohmann and Hanna Glas scored for Bayern in Munich. Lohmann headed in a cross that bounded off the outstretched hands of Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. Melanie Leupolz equalized against her former team later in the first half. Paris Saint-Germain travels to Barcelona in the other semifinal on Sunday, after 1-1 in Paris. Barça said it expects to have 1,000 fans in attendance at Johan Cruyff Stadium. Other games have been without fans due to coronavirus restrictions. Barcelona secured a valuable away goal through Jenni Hermoso’s competition-leading sixth tally, though she later left the game with an ankle injury. PSG equalized through United States defender Alana Cook's header. Barcelona and PSG have been runner-up before — the French club twice and the Spanish team once — but neither Chelsea nor Bayern have made it past the semis. PSG knocked out record seven-time champion Lyon in the quarterfinals, ending its bid for a sixth straight title. The final is on May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Veteran Patrick Mullins happy to share his experience with Toronto FC's young talent

    At 29 and in his eighth season in Major League Soccer, forward Patrick Mullins has seen and learned a few things. And like fellow veteran Jozy Altidore, he is happy to share that knowledge with Toronto FC's young talent. "Absolutely. As a player, I certainly have goals for myself on the field and each day at training," said Mullins. "But kind of a side part to each part of my day is that type of relationship that I do have particularly with our strikers — Jozy, (Ifunanyachi) Achara, Jordan Perruzza, Ayo Akinola. "There is a pride I take into the day-to-day improvement that can be made on the training pitch. And all of us attackers have that in common. So it's a great environment to go in each day and try different things, lean on different guys for advice. "And that's something that I really enjoy — and if there's anything that I can share with some of our younger players who are just starting their professional careers, from my experiences, then I try to be as open and available to do that, because it's something very important to me as a player." Mullins takes similar pleasure in training alongside Altidore. While the 31-year-old Altidore prefers to do his talking on the field these days when it comes to the media, Mullins says the big man is terrific to play with. "It's a joy and a delight," said Mullins. "From Day 1, since we started working together, he's brought nothing but a very positive influence on the field and then off the field as well. "For me personally, I think just to exchange footballing ideas — and the things that kind of make he and I both wake up in the morning looking forward to going and playing the game, those have been some of my favourite moments with him." Altidore also enjoys the role of mentor, according to Mullins. "You can tell that's something that's very important to him … He very much brings that infectious personality, infectious talent on the field to the entire group." Mullins and Altidore have played a combined 331 MLS regular-season and playoff games, not to mention Altidore's time with clubs in England, the Netherlands, Spain and Turkey. Both have also endured heavy expectations. Altidore was 16 when he made his pro debut for the MetroStars, who took him 17th overall — hence his jersey number — in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft. Mullins, then with the University of Maryland, won the MAC Hermann Trophy as the top male NCAA soccer player in both 2012 and 2013. He scored 47 goals and added 35 assists in 92 career matches at Maryland. TFC has no shortage of young attacking talent. Perruzza is 20, Akinola 21, Achara 23. And there's plenty more In the midfield in Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (16), Jayden Nelson and Ralph Priso (18), Noble Okello (20) and Jacob Shaffelburg (21). Perruzza said Altidore and Mullins have been "completely professional." "I've gone on to have great relationships already with both of them," said Perruzza, a former TFC 2 player whose first-team contract kicked in in January. "Even over the last couple of preseasons that I've been involved with the team, I've always got along well with Patrick and Jozy obviously, he's just such a good influence on me. "He (Altidore) takes the time out of the day, just to come talk to me about training and matches. We sit there and talk about San Antonio (where Perruzza played in the USL), my time in Italy (with the Empoli youth system), my time with the (TFC) second team. He's just very very professional, I think." Mullins is also appreciated by the veterans. "He shows up every single day," said fullback Justin Morrow. "In practice, he's one of those guys that's always up your backside. As a defender you don't like to play against those forwards. He's always giving you a hard time. "He's extremely professional. He's smart in the way he moves on the field. And those guys are always ready for their moments. That's the sign of a good professional. And being on a team like this, with a DP (designated player, Altidore) in his position, the chances don't come so frequent. But when they do for him, he steps up." Mullins did just that in the April 14 second leg of TFC's Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 tie, scoring in the 2-1 win over Mexico's Club Leon. Mullins, a member of the MLS Players Association executive board, has scored his share of memorable goals. He holds the MLS record for fastest four goals in a half. He did it for D.C. United against San Jose in September 2017, scoring in the 57th, 60th, 68th and 88th minutes (Clint Mathis holds the record for most goals in a game with five, set in 2000). TFC fans may have forgiven him for scoring his first MLS goal against Toronto, a left-footed rocket past Julio Cesar in May 2014 at BMO Field while playing for New England. Mullins works hard at his craft. During TFC's preseason lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff, he resorted to working out on a "balcony space." "My mini-pitch of sorts," he joked. He said it reminded of being a kid, kicking a ball against the wall in his bedroom. Mullins, who married his longtime sweetheart Meggie in January (they have been reunited at TFC's pandemic base in Orlando), has experienced plenty off the pitch as well. About to enter eighth grade, he and his family had to flee New Orleans to escape hurricane Katrina in 2005. They were no strangers to hurricane evacuations but this time the family home was engulfed. After 15 years in the same house, the Mullins' lived in six different places over the next five months. "It sure makes you happy to have soccer in your life,'' Mullins told The Canadian Press in a 2019 interview. "Because when we were moving all over the place, that was the one constant for me and my brother. To take a few hours out of the day and go kick the ball around at a local club was better than waiting around thinking and wondering what had happened to your house or the city that you knew.'' --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • MLB, Blue Jays fire Roberto Alomar after sexual misconduct investigation

    Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.

  • MATCHDAY: Man City, Inter Milan on verge of league titles

    A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Saturday: ENGLAND Manchester City could clinch a third Premier League title in four seasons this weekend if Pep Guardiola's side beats Crystal Palace on Saturday and then second-placed Manchester United loses to fallen champion Liverpool the next day. Like City, which hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday leading 2-1, Chelsea is preparing for a Champions League semifinal. With the first leg against Real Madrid drawn 1-1, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could make changes for Saturday's game against Fulham. But there is fourth place and certain Champions League qualification to lock down, with only a three-point advantage on West Ham. Fulham is seven points from safety with five games remaining. Fulham is trying to catch Brighton, which is a place above the drop zone as it travels to ninth-placed Leeds. Everton, which is eighth going into the game against Aston Villa, is chasing Europa League qualification FRANCE In table-topping matches, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain faces Lens at home and leader Lille hosts mid-table Nice. Lille lead by only one point over PSG with three rounds to go after this weekend. PSG will be without 25-goal league top scorer Kylian Mbappe. He hurt his right calf in a 2-1 midweek home loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino may choose to rest some key players ahead of the return leg next week. Lens is vying with Marseille and Rennes in a tight race for fifth place, a Europa League spot. The northern side beat PSG 1-0 at home this season. ITALY Inter Milan has a second shot at winning Serie A this weekend. It needs to beat last-placed Crotone and hope Atalanta fails to beat Sassuolo on Sunday to clinch a first league title since 2010. AC Milan needs a win at home to relegation-threatened Benevento to boost its chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Benevento is in the bottom three but level on points with the two teams immediately above it. Also, Spezia is at Hellas Verona. GERMANY Borussia Dortmund faces second-division side Holstein Kiel for a place in the German Cup final against Leipzig or Werder Bremen in Berlin on May 13. Usually, the final is the season’s crowning showpiece, but the pandemic means it will be played in an empty stadium once again – on a Thursday, before the league has even finished. For Dortmund it’s the only remaining chance of a title. Edin Terzic’s team is fighting for Champions League qualification but the cup can provide a welcome distraction. Dortmund last won the cup in 2017. Kiel won’t be a pushover, however. Ole Werner’s team knocked out defending champion Bayern Munich and is a candidate for Bundesliga promotion. Kiel is fourth in the second division, just four points behind the top three having played three games less. The top two are promoted automatically while the third-place finisher has a playoff. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Vanessa Bryant honoring daughter Gigi with Mambacita clothing line

    The clothing line that uses Gigi's nickname is launching on May 1, her birthday.

  • Which round one WR should fantasy managers target in 2021?

    Liz Loza, Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don take a look at the five round one wideouts taken on Thursday night's draft? Which one is set up for the most immediate fantasy success in 2021? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Commemorate an exciting first night of the 2021 NFL draft with these shirts from BreakingT

    The first night of the 2021 NFL draft definitely lived up to its expectations.