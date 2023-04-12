Where Jean-Kevin Augustin ranks among the Premier League's most costly flops

Jean-Kevin Augustin - Getty Images/Alex Dodd

Jean-Kévin Augustin's inauspicious spell at Elland Road equates to expected earnings of £500,000 for every minute in a Leeds United jersey. But is he the worst signing in English football history?

Telegraph Sport assesses the other contenders:

11. Paul Pogba - Juventus to Manchester United, 2016, £89m

There were glimpses of world-class talent but the World Cup-wining France maestro was a feeble impression in a Manchester United shirt after his return form Juventus.

10. Fernando Torres - Liverpool to Chelsea, £50m, 2011

Torres left Liverpool as one of the best strikers in world football at Liverpool. A Champions League semi-final clincher aside, the goals dried up as soon as he set foot at Stamford Bridge.

9. Sergey Rebrov, Dynamo Kyiv to Tottenham, £16.2m, 2000

The other half of a famous strike partnership with Andrey Shevchenko in Ukraine. Shevchenko starred at Milan before disappointing at Chelsea. Rebrov's time at White Hart Lane, meanwhile, was hopeless.

8. Danny Drinkwater, Leicester City to Chelsea, £34.1 million, 2017

Drinkwater was on the fringes of the England team when he joined Chelsea a year after Leicester won the Premier League. Made 12 Premier League appearances in his debut season with Chelsea, but then spent years in the reserves on £100,000-per-week.

7. Andy Carroll, Newcastle to Liverpool, £35m, 2011

Six goals in 44 league appearances was a major disappointment for a club with a rich history of prolific marksmen. Injuries hampered his efforts but he never appeared up to the required standard.

6. Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal to Manchester United, swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 2018

Like Torres, Alexis Sanchez is one of the best or worst signings of the Premier League, depending on which club you ask. The Chilean was one of the best players in England at Arsenal, but after agreeing a £14m contract with United, he flopped.

5. Bebe, Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal) to Manchester United, £7.9 million, 2010

Sir Alex Ferguson's worst signing. He never saw him play but followed a recommendation from Carlos Queiroz. He played just 75 Premier League minutes during his time at Old Trafford.

4. Tomas Brolin, Parma to Leeds United, £4.5 million, 1995

Brolin was a major talent but suffered a serious foot injury for Sweden in 1994 before Leeds spent a club-record £4.5m to sign him in summer 1995. Relations with the club eventually soured to the point he was banned from Elland Road during matchdays.

3. Ali Dia, free agent to Southampton, trial, 1996

Lied his way on a Premier League pitch. Graeme Souness was duped into giving Dia a game after receiving a phone call from an imposter pretending to be George Weah. Came on as a 32nd minute substitute for Matt Le Tissier against Leeds.

2. Winston Bogarde, Barcelona to Chelsea, free transfer, 2000

The best paid reserve team player in the world in the pre-Roman Abramovich era when Chelsea had financial concerns. Handed a contract worth £40,000-per-week but made just nine Premier League appearances before leaving the club in 2004. Providing reports he commuted regularly from the Netherlands, his average salary of around £686,000 per appearance plus travel expenses price him among the most costly players in history.

1. Jean-Kévin Augustin, RB Leipzig to Leeds United, £40 million, 2020

Despite only signing Augustin on loan, Leeds have been forced to pay two substantial fees for the striker due to their failure to meet an obligation to buy him following their 2020 promotion to the Premier League. Having agreed to settle a legal dispute with Leipzig for £15.5 million last December, the club have now been ordered by a Fifa panel to pay out £24.5 million. Should they either elect not to appeal or lose any challenge, he will cost an eye-watering £13.33 million per appearance - or £1.2 million per minute played.