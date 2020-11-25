Where will Ivanka and Jared reside? Couple renovates Bedminster home amid news they will be unwelcome in New York

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are reportedly renovating their Bedminster home in New Jersey amid reports of where they might permanently reside after leaving Washington DC (AFP via Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have plans to extend their home in Bedminster, New Jersey, amid news the couple might not be welcomed warmly back into the New York social scene following the Trump presidency.

Plans for the couple’s New Jersey property – which resides on the grounds of Trump National Golf Club – include new rooms within the home, a “relocated helicopter”, four new pickleball courts, a spa and yoga complex, and five "cottages" of 5,000 square feet each, The New York Times reports.

Ms Trump and her husband have yet to reveal where they might base themselves permanently once President-elect Joe Biden takes office on 20 January and they lose their positions as White House advisors. The couple relocated to Washington DC following Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016.

Prior to the election win, the couple lived in Manhattan with the rest of the Trump family. But a welcomed return might not come.

Mr Trump established himself as a Florida resident and will likely move permanently to his Mar-a-Lago resort over returning to Manhattan.

His daughter and son-in-law could follow to Florida, as Mar-a-Lago undergoes its own renovations, but it would be unlikely for them to establish permanent residence on the property.

Ms Trump and Mr Kushner own a home on the Florida property, but First Lady Melania Trump was expected to establish permanent residence at Mar-a-Lago, and she and her step daughter reportedly have a frosty relationship.

Donny Deutsch, a Manhattan brand-management professional and frequent critic of the sitting president, told the newspaper that if the couple were to try to return to New York, they would “even have a harder time than Trump himself” to reintegrate.

"[The president’s] despicable but larger than life," Mr Deutsch said. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."

Georgina Bloomberg, the daughter of billionaire Michael Bloomberg, told The Daily Beast earlier in November that she actually thinks Ms Trump and her husband get unfair criticism from the public. So New York society could be more forgiving of the couple, she said.

Story continues

One former friend to Ms Trump told Vanity Fair, though, that any welcome back in NYC would be only from a specific group of people.

“They’ll be welcomed back by people who know the Trumps are as close as they’ll get to power," the friend said. "But everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public will steer clear.”

Read More

Lara Trump insists rally crowds show president won election

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn as one of his last acts in office

Ivanka criticised for boasting about emissions drop under Trump