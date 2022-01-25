Where will Ikem Ekwonu and Sam Howell be drafted? Here’s an early look.

Ikem Ekwonu could become N.C. State’s first No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft since 2006.

That year, defensive end Mario Williams went first overall to the Houston Texans. At least one publication that thinks Ekwonu could be the first name off the board in April’s draft.

If Ekwonu doesn’t go first, he won’t sit in the green room for long. The consensus All-American left tackle is predicted to go anywhere from pick No. 1 to No. 7.

Ekwonu (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) isn’t the only Triangle player expected to go on Day 1; UNC quarterback Sam Howell could go late in the first round.

Ekwonu and Howell (6-1, 220) both left school early to pursue their NFL dreams.

Ekwonu started every game this season at left tackle. The Charlotte native was a consensus first-team All-American, the first for N.C. State since defensive end Bradley Chubb in 2017, and the third consensus All-American in school history. Ekwonu led the team with 67 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns. He allowed just two sacks in 829 snaps.

He started seven games as a true freshman in 2019 and never looked back. Over the past two years, he has started 24 games, playing both guard and tackle in 2020.

Howell started all three seasons at UNC and left Chapel Hill as the school’s record holder in career yards passing (10,283) and total offense (11,292).

WHERE EKWONU AND HOWELL COULD GET DRAFTED

NFL draft experts agree on how Carolina Panthers should use their first-round pick

Story continues

Panthers will pick 6th in the NFL draft. Here are the best players to fit their needs

NC State All-American left tackle Ikem Ekwonu heading to the NFL draft

N.C. State defense garners numerous All-ACC football honors despite losses to injury

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell announces his decision on the 2022 NFL draft

ACC Now podcast: What went wrong for UNC football in 2021? And what to expect in 2022

Did Sam Howell just play his final game for UNC? Here’s what he said after the bowl

UNC wasted much of the Sam Howell era. It’s time for him to go pro after bad bowl loss

Sam Howell’s UNC career could end how it started — with win over Gamecocks in Charlotte