DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

What’s going on in the housing market? According to Redfin data, home sale prices have fallen year over year in 19 of the 50 popular U.S. metro areas.

Related: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Also: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Homes which are selling are at about the same price as they were a year earlier. While predictions for the 2023 housing market indicate it should start to become more balanced, two major factors — high mortgage rates and housing affordability — continue to be an issue for buyers, especially first-time buyers.

Here’s a look at the top metros where home prices have fallen year over year and the median price of a home in these cities according to January 2023 Redfin data. These are the 10 cities where home prices are plummeting, ending with the number one city experiencing the highest falling price percentage. Here are the 10 cities where home prices are plummeting the most.

New York City, New York

Year-over-year drop: 2.8%

Median home price: $783,000

Austin, Texas

Year-over-year drop: 2.9%

Median home price: $528,000

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Year-over-year drop: 3.9%

Median home price: $216,000

Seattle, Washington

Year-over-year drop: 4.2%

Median home price: $760,000

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

Oakland, California

Year-over-year drop: 4.4%

Median home price: $690,000

Detroit, Michigan

Year-over-year drop: 4.6%

Median home price: $75,000

Los Angeles, California

Year-over-year drop: 5.4%

Median home price: $920,000

San Jose, California

Year-over-year drop: 5.6%

Median home price: $1.13 million

Sacramento, California

Year-over-year drop: 6%

Median home price: $445,000

San Francisco, California

Year-over-year drop: 10.4%

Median home price: $1.21 million

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?