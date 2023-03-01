Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
What’s going on in the housing market? According to Redfin data, home sale prices have fallen year over year in 19 of the 50 popular U.S. metro areas.
Related: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
Also: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Homes which are selling are at about the same price as they were a year earlier. While predictions for the 2023 housing market indicate it should start to become more balanced, two major factors — high mortgage rates and housing affordability — continue to be an issue for buyers, especially first-time buyers.
Here’s a look at the top metros where home prices have fallen year over year and the median price of a home in these cities according to January 2023 Redfin data. These are the 10 cities where home prices are plummeting, ending with the number one city experiencing the highest falling price percentage. Here are the 10 cities where home prices are plummeting the most.
New York City, New York
Year-over-year drop: 2.8%
Median home price: $783,000
Austin, Texas
Year-over-year drop: 2.9%
Median home price: $528,000
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Year-over-year drop: 3.9%
Median home price: $216,000
Seattle, Washington
Year-over-year drop: 4.2%
Median home price: $760,000
Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?
Oakland, California
Year-over-year drop: 4.4%
Median home price: $690,000
Detroit, Michigan
Year-over-year drop: 4.6%
Median home price: $75,000
Los Angeles, California
Year-over-year drop: 5.4%
Median home price: $920,000
San Jose, California
Year-over-year drop: 5.6%
Median home price: $1.13 million
Sacramento, California
Year-over-year drop: 6%
Median home price: $445,000
San Francisco, California
Year-over-year drop: 10.4%
Median home price: $1.21 million
More From GOBankingRates
10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
Experts: 4 Safest Places To Keep Your Savings
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?