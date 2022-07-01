‘Where history and myth mingle’: why a trip to Scotland will light up your child’s imagination

Amanda Mitchison
·6 min read

Scotland, which is currently celebrating the Year of Stories 2022, is steeped in history and legend. It’s also a most exciting country, with formidable landscapes, exciting cities and, most importantly, great imaginative wealth. Countless writers, songmakers and poets have been inspired by its mountains, its castles, its heroes and battles, its fairies and monsters. The line between the past and the present, and between what is real and imaginary, feels more porous here. My sons, who came north frequently on family holidays, loved the sense that history in Scotland somehow feels more present and real – you can see armour, you can climb around old moats, you can touch portcullises. Really, there is nowhere quite like Scotland for living myth. When I was a child growing up in Edinburgh, my zoologist father was fairly regularly fielding perfectly serious questions about Nessie, the Loch Ness monster.

I would start any trip to Scotland in Dumfries and Galloway – all of southern Scotland has an extraordinary wealth of stories and attractions that children will love. Some of the country’s greatest writers, such as Robert Burns and Robert Louis Stevenson, had close connections with the area. There would be no better launch pad than Wigtown, a pretty coastal town in the south-west and Scotland’s answer to Hay-on-Wye. Wigtown has more than a dozen secondhand bookshops and the annual Wigtown Book Festival hosts shows and workshops for children as part of the 10-day literary celebration in Scotland’s National Book Town. Just outside the town lies the magnificent stone circle of Torhouse – home to the tomb of Galdus, the mythical Scottish king.

Some of the Wigtown Book Festival’s children’s events take place in Dumfries, which is about an hour’s drive east. Here you should definitely visit Moat Brae: a beautiful, fully restored Georgian house and garden that JM Barrie visited regularly as a child and apparently inspired him to write Peter Pan, which has been transformed into the National Centre for Children’s Literature and Storytelling – a museum and interactive playspace-cum-library. The house has a dressing up box and drawers to open, keyholes to peer through and little cubby holes and sprawling bean bags where children can settle down with a book from the collection. Outside there is a huge pirate ship climbing frame and a garden scattered with wire figures bringing Barrie’s characters to life. Children can also go in search of the 10 crocodiles cunningly hidden in the grounds.

Another great Scottish storyteller was the novelist Sir Walter Scott, and nowhere could be more entrancing – or more intriguing – than his country house Abbotsford, near Melrose in the Scottish Borders. This is Scottish baronial architecture at its most extreme: a gothic extravaganza of crowsteps, turrets and gargoyles. In the front hall stand dummies in full armour brandishing broadswords and all around are deer antlers and animal skulls. Scott collected everything from fine china to exquisite lace doilies. But he had a special love for weaponry; here there is a panoply of swords, poniards, battle axes, maces, blunderbusses, flintlocks, even a breastplate with a bullet hole – and it is this kind of gruesome detail that children love.

View of Abbotsford from the walled garden, the former home of Scottish writer Sir Walter Scott, Scottish Borders, Scotland, UK.
Abbotsford, the home of Scottish writer Sir Walter Scott. Photograph: Jim Monk/Alamy

Equally atmospheric, but very different and on a much smaller scale, is Smailholm Tower, just half an hour’s drive from Abbotsford. Smailholm was built in the 15th century when the Scottish Borders were overrun by “reivers” (or cattle raiders) and my boys used to love clambering around on the great stony mound that the tower sits on. At Smailholm you have a very real sense of living in a fort. The walls are two and a half metres thick, so inside it feels tiny and there is only really one room per floor. Also, the very steep, spiral staircase has uneven steps – a common feature of Scottish castles and intended to wrong foot any attacker.

Interactive

Scott knew Smailholm well. He had stayed in the nearby farm as a child and later published an anthology of border ballads – love stories, tales of fairies, feuds and battles. These ballads have been the inspiration for an exhibition of very beautiful dolls made by the artist Anne Carrick and on permanent show at Smailholm. The glittering, diaphanous horses of the Faerie Queen are especially wonderful.

Just over an hour’s drive north and you come to Edinburgh, the childhood home of Robert Louis Stevenson and where JK Rowling wrote some of the Harry Potter books in cafes near the Royal Mile (the historic street connecting Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse). The street itself is dotted with wonderful sites for children, including the Museum of Childhood, which houses a substantial collection of toys, games, dolls and more dating from the 19th century to the present. At the castle they can see a real portcullis, a trebuchet and an enormous stone cannonball believed to have been slung at the walls during the siege of 1296. And at 1pm every day you can watch the One o’Clock gun being fired by a gunner in full regimental regalia. The noise is incredible – it can be heard all over the city.

At the Scottish Storytelling Centre in John Knox House (parts of which date back to the late-medieval period, making it the oldest building on the Royal Mile), children can explore a 17th-century house and draper’s shop, watch puppet shows and listen to professional storytellers. Farther up the Royal Mile lies Gladstone’s Land – a quirky old tenement building where, especially until the New Town was built in the 18th century, people lived higgledy-piggledy on top of each other. Children are often very open to sensory experiences and this makes Gladstone’s Land a great place to visit, as the museum has tried to reproduce authentic sounds and smells on each floor of the building.

No trip to Scotland is complete without a visit to the Highlands. Going directly north from Edinburgh you reach Perthshire first, where Beatrix Potter spent many childhood holidays and where, in Birnam, outside Dunkeld, you can visit the interactive Beatrix Potter Garden – which celebrates the fact that the tale of Peter Rabbit was inspired by Potter’s time in the village. Then head on to the fascinating Badenoch region and visit the Highland Folk Museum at Newtonmore. The open-air museum is a scattering of buildings that recreate Highland life from the 1700s through to the 1950s. The old blackhouses, where the Highlanders lived with their cattle, are astonishingly primitive – it is said that the term “blackhouse” derives from the fact they were built without chimneys, thus coating the interiors in soot – and the enthusiastic team of dressed-up actors are very well informed. The more modern houses are also interesting – you can trace the gradual emergence of a more comfortable life over the 18th and 19th centuries. But the pièce de résistance is the 1930s school house where children can try out copperplate handwriting exercises using pen and ink.

The places mentioned above are only a taste of what Scotland has to offer families with children. There are countless other stories to discover, along with child-orientated castles, folk museums and battlefields to visit. For at most of these places, history, myth and legend tend to mingle – and that, I suspect, is what gives them their very special appeal. If you want your child to imagine more deeply, take them to Scotland.

Amanda Mitchison is a children’s writer and novelist. Her latest book The Wolf Hunters is an adult crime novel set in the Scottish Highlands.

​​Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 spotlights, celebrates and promotes the wealth of stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland. More info on the programme can be found here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Rolling Vancouver Whitecaps aim to topple MLS giants LAFC

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know they're about to embark on a daunting task — toppling a giant is never easy. A giant is exactly what the 'Caps will face on Saturday when they host Los Angeles FC. The Black and Gold sit high atop the Major League Soccer standings with a seven-point cushion on their nearest competition and are coming off a decisive 3-1 victory over Dallas FC on Wednesday. Vancouver (6-8-3) remains undaunted, though, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "They win almost every ga

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed