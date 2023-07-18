Where to get help for suicidal thoughts, child abuse, mental health, domestic violence
The following are resources for help with domestic violence, child abuse, suicidal thoughts or mental health issues.
Suicide help
National hotline: 800-784-2433
Local: Call 988
Child abuse help
If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call the Indiana Department of Child Services' child hotline. It is available 24/7, including weekends and holidays. You can report abuse and neglect anonymously.
DCS hotline: 800-800-5556 (if all lines are busy, call 833-800-5556)
Domestic violence help
Indiana's statewide hotline: 800-332-7385
National hotline: 800-799-7233
Mental health help
National helpline: 866-903-3787
Local: Call 988 or 211 and follow prompts
Law enforcement help
Contact your local police department by calling 911.
