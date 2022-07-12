'Where the heck are the women?' Why women's sports could see financial boon in future TV deals

Tom Schad, USA TODAY
·7 min read

In the early days of the National Women's Soccer League, the games were streamed almost entirely on YouTube. They usually drew just a few thousand viewers at a time. And they were largely available for free.

Ten years later, it's safe to say the situation has changed. The NWSL has secured seven-figure broadcasting deals with CBS and Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch. Ratings are trending upward, and there's a belief that revenue from the next deal, or deals, could be substantially larger.

"I think maybe it won’t surprise you to know that we expect significant growth," commissioner Jessica Berman told USA TODAY Sports.

And in the world of women's sports, the NWSL is hardly alone.

As fan and sponsor interest in women's sports continue to grow, and the media landscape continues to shift, several leagues are also nearing the end of their current broadcasting deals. It's a metaphorical perfect storm, a combination of market and societal factors that could lead to a TV revenue boon in the next several years.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

CBA IN DEPTH: How the USWNT and WNBA have fought and won major gains

"I think 50 years post-Title IX, we’re effectively at a convergence moment," said Ellen Staurowsky, a professor of sports media at Ithaca College’s Park School of Communications.

"I think the sport industry understands that they’re leaving money on the table by leaving women out. We then have pushing from the other side, in terms of consumers ... knocking on the door saying, 'Where the heck are the women?'"

San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) handles the ball while defended by Kansas City Current midfielder Desiree Scott (11) at Children's Mercy Park in a June game.
San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) handles the ball while defended by Kansas City Current midfielder Desiree Scott (11) at Children's Mercy Park in a June game.

In a 2020 report, Deloitte spotlighted women's sports as "ripe for greater monetization," predicting that it will become a $1 billion industry in the coming years. And rights fees from TV deals are expected to be one of the main engines behind such growth.

The NWSL will be the first major entity in women's sports to get a crack at negotiating a new contract, as its three-year deal with CBS is set to expire next year. Berman said the league has already had preliminary conversations with the network about a renewal, but she did not offer further details about the nature or status of those talks.

The NCAA's championships package, which includes TV rights for the women's March Madness, is then set to expire the following year, in August 2024. And the WNBA's current deal with ESPN runs through 2025.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert presents the WNBA All-Star Game MVP Award to Team Wilson guard Kelsey Plum at Wintrust Arena.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert presents the WNBA All-Star Game MVP Award to Team Wilson guard Kelsey Plum at Wintrust Arena.

The expiring TV deals come at a critical — and, in many ways, optimal — time for the leagues. Berman described the current climate as "an awakening" — referring to both the public's view toward gender equity and realizations from sponsors and broadcasters that "there really is untapped potential" in women's sports.

"It's been largely under-indexed and ignored for a long time," said Berman, who was hired as the NWSL's commissioner earlier this year. "And I think there is a massive and appropriate overcorrection happening in the marketplace."

'Untapped value'

Public evidence of this market shift came last fall, in an NCAA-commissioned report about gender equity issues in women's college basketball.

As part of a wide-ranging review, sports rights consultants from Desser Media, Inc. analyzed the NCAA's current sponsorship and rights deals — including a deal with ESPN that bundles broadcasting rights for the NCAA women's basketball tournament with those for championships in 28 other sports.

The NCAA currently receives $34 million per year in the deal, according to the report. But Desser Media estimated that women's March Madness, on its own, will be worth roughly three times that amount starting in 2025 — pegging its value at roughly $100 million per year.

"Our view at the time was that there’s a whole lot of untapped value here," said Ed Desser, the sports media industry veteran whose team conducted the analysis.

The explanation is simple: The NCAA first negotiated its deal with ESPN in 2001, then re-upped it in 2011. As the deal has remained stagnant, streaming services have brought competition to the marketplace. Ratings have gone up. And there's evidence that stronger investment in women's sports could drive them even higher.

Carol Stiff, who oversaw women's sports programming at ESPN before retiring last summer, said broadcasting windows — when and where the games are televised — are a significant part of this equation. She recalled moments earlier in her career when a premier women's college basketball game would be scheduled for Sunday afternoon, during a slate of NFL and NHL games, and get poor ratings. So she would ask for a better broadcasting window, in primetime.

"I was told, 'Oh, it doesn’t rate, Carol. There’s no eyeballs,' " she said. "And I’d go, 'It doesn’t rate because no one can see it!' "

Stiff, who is now an advisor for the Women's Sports Network, credited ESPN for later giving women's college basketball more favorable broadcasting windows, and ratings indicate that it has reaped the rewards.

"I keep using this term, 'If you build it, they will come,' " she said.

Similar stories have played out across women's sports. Several Women’s College World Series games eclipsed 1 million viewers this year, either on ABC or primetime on ESPN. The 2021 WNBA regular season saw a 49% increase in viewership, year-over-year. And after drawing no more than 190,000 viewers in the first seven years of its existence, the NWSL has averaged nearly 450,000 in games televised on CBS.

"We see that when we are placed on broadcast, linear TV, in good watching windows — not programmed against competing properties — that our property stacks up against the biggest and the best in our competitor property set," Berman said.

The streaming balance

As the NWSL looks ahead to its next deal, Berman said it is a priority for the league to secure quality broadcasting windows for its games — both to generate exposure and protect the health and safety of its players.

Another sticking point could be the platform on which the games are shown.

"The balance between streaming and linear is shifting very quickly, across all sports," she said. "... I think all leagues need to figure out what that balance is."

Streaming services can make it easier for diehard fans to follow along and access any game, anywhere, at any time. But they're also more limited in terms of reach compared to on-air networks, which help draw in more casual viewers.

The NWSL's current deals with CBS and Twitch are worth about $4.5 million and $1 million, respectively, according to The Washington Post. The arrangement has a handful of games being shown over-the-air on CBS, with the rest scattered across CBS Sports Network, network streaming service Paramount+ and Twitch.

The WNBA's broadcast homes are even more varied, with games shown on ABC, ESPN, CBS, NBA TV, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch and Twitter.

"There's a lot of disruption going on in the media landscape today," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a news conference Sunday.

"We have 160 games on national platforms this year, a record for the WNBA, which is great. We're getting exposure, but I think our fans get frustrated (as to) where do you find those games."

Desser, who has negotiated more than 70 rights deals in his career, said the rapid growth of streaming services has had a far-reaching impact on the industry — and could help drive up rights fees for women's sports, in particular.

The WNBA's ratings, for instance, compare favorably to those of Major League Soccer, which just signed a landmark deal with Apple TV worth about $2.5 billion over 10 years.

"The biggest products, most of them will remain on broadcast and major cable for the next cycle," Desser said. "Anything else is going to be subject to kind of finding its rightful place, and figuring out a way of finding the balance of generating revenue, making it easy for consumers and generating exposure."

As women's sports entities look to continue to grow both ratings and rights fees, there's reason to believe sports media companies will view them as smart investments.

Women's sports tend to receive strong support from women — who, at the college level at least, make up more than 42% of all sports fans, according to a recent study by LEARFIELD. And women represent an important target group for sponsors.

Jennifer Davis, the company's chief marketing officer, noted that women are younger and more likely than the general population to have annual incomes over $150,000.

"Women represent growth — important growth, especially given how complicated the media landscape is," said Staurowsky, the Ithaca professor. "So it is about justice. But I think it’s also just about smart business, as well."

Contributing: Nancy Armour

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA, NWSL TV deal renewals may be $1 billion boon for women's sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Blue Jays catcher Kirk, first baseman Guerrero Jr. to start All-Star game

    Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were among players elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star game. Kirk joins Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in making their All-Star debuts after finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and outfielders Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers will also start. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Can Justin Champagnie, Dalano Banton prove they're too good for Summer League?

    Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton have their eyes set on roster minutes with the Toronto Raptors. The first step is proving they can be leaders and execute in the Raptors system at Summer League. Full preview looking at other players competing in Vegas is on our YouTube and the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.