Where Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex-Boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn Now? All About His Prison Sentence

In 2018, Godejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2015 death of Gypsy’s mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn’s murder case continues to make headlines.

In 2015, the then-couple conspired to murder Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee, who mentally and physically abused Gypsy throughout her entire life.

A victim of Munchausen by proxy, Gypsy was put in a wheelchair despite being able to walk, forced to take medications she didn't need and had her head shaved in an effort to convince their friends, family and community that she was suffering from muscular dystrophy, leukemia and other ailments.

The mistreatment only ended after Godejohn murdered Dee Dee in 2015. Both Gypsy and Godejohn were convicted and sentenced to prison for their respective roles in the murder, and have given a handful of candid interviews about the crime since. Recently, Gypsy told PEOPLE she regrets her mother's murder.

As Gypsy is scheduled to be released from prison on Dec. 28, here’s everything to know about where Godejohn is now.

How did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn meet?

According to BuzzFeed News, Gypsy first connected with Nicholas Godejohn on a dating site for Christian singles, and they communicated online for two years before meeting in person.

Text messages shared in court in 2018 showed the tumultuous relationship the pair had leading up to Dee Dee’s death, according to The Springfield News-Leader. They talked at length about starting a new life together, including getting married and starting a family, with Buzzfeed News reporting they had already picked out names for their kids.

Gypsy and Godejohn eventually had their first in-person date at the movies in 2015. Their second in-person meeting was that June, when Godejohn traveled from Wisconsin to Missouri to kill Dee Dee.

What crimes did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn commit?

On June 9, 2015, Dee Dee was murdered in her home by Godejohn. Gypsy said in Mommy Dead and Dearest that on the night of the murder, she and Dee Dee gave each other manicures and Gypsy put Dee Dee to bed, promising to be "a good girl." After Dee Dee fell asleep, Godejohn entered the residence, Gypsy recalled, and Gypsy hid in a bathroom while Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee to death.

In 2018, Gypsy told the court that two weeks before her mother’s murder, she changed her mind because she “started having doubt [and] second thoughts.” But after the pair got into an argument days later, Gypsy decided Dee Dee had to die and told Godejohn to travel from Wisconsin to Missouri to kill her, according to The Springfield News-Leader.

When asked who talked who into killing Dee Dee, Gypsy responded in court, “I did, I talked him into it,” the paper reported.

Following Dee Dee’s murder, Godejohn and Gypsy allegedly stole $4,000 from her room and checked into a Days Inn outside of Springfield before fleeing to Godejohn's family home in Wisconsin by bus, according to a search warrant obtained by The Springfield News-Leader.

Godejohn, who had no history of violence before the murder, told ABC 20/20, “I felt horrible about it. When me and her were in the hotel room … she [Gypsy] kept on telling me, ‘Stop crying, stop crying. There’s no reason, reason to cry. It was my idea, it wasn’t yours. I … did what I did because I loved her. I really wanted a life with her, I really did.”

On June 14, 2015, Gypsy wrote on Dee Dee's Facebook, "That Bitch is dead!" which immediately sparked concern from Dee Dee’s friends. When they were unable to get in contact with Dee Dee, they alerted the authorities.

Police later found Dee Dee's body in her Springfield home. They were also able to trace the IP address of the Facebook posts to Big Bend, Wisconsin, where Gypsy and Godejohn were staying. Police raided Godejohn's family home and arrested him and Gypsy on charges of murder and felony armed criminal action, per The Springfield News-Leader.

What was Nicholas Godejohn’s prison sentence?

In July 2016, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for her role in the killing of her mother and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Godejohn's trial was held in November 2018, during which Gypsy testified that she came up with the plan to kill her mother because it was the only way she could escape her life of abuse, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

While no one disputed whether Godejohn killed Dee Dee, his attorneys had argued that he was manipulated by Gypsy to kill her mom and should have his charges reduced to second-degree murder, according to The Springfield News-Leader.

Days later, Godejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2015 death of Gypsy’s mother. He was also found guilty of armed criminal action.

At his sentencing hearing in February 2019, Godejohn reiterated his motive to commit the crime, saying, “I was blindly in love. That was always very much the case,” per The Springfield News-Leader. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action.

When did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn break up?

Gypsy and Godejohn’s relationship deteriorated quickly after, as one of Gypsy’s family friends revealed that she was engaged to another man in April 2019.

Describing Gypsy’s previous relationship with Godejohn as unhealthy and an act of “desperation,” family friend Fancy Macelli told PEOPLE that Gypsy’s newfound relationship was one of mutual love and respect.

“She’s 27 years old, she deserves to be in love and she deserves to have somebody who cares about her,” Macelli said at the time. “He’s just there for her.”

The pair briefly called off their engagement before reuniting. However, their reunion was short-lived as in August 2022 The Springfield News-Leader reported that Gypsy had married a man named Ryan Scott Anderson of Saint Charles, Louisiana, that June.

Where is Nicholas Godejohn now?

In July 2019, Godejohn gave a rare interview from prison as he appeared on the Oxygen special Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love to Kill. In a clip from the interview, Godejohn recalled his relationship with Gypsy, calling it “the best days of my life.”

“From the very beginning, I just knew we were soulmates,” he continued. “Those five days when I was actually with her, physically with her, those five days were the most intense, and magical, and awe-inspiring days I’ve ever had.”

Godejohn said in the interview that he felt killing Dee Dee was imperative to ensuring he and Gypsy could spend their lives together.

“Somehow I just knew, deep within my heart, some way me and her would end up being together in the end. There’s no other option, we gotta do it,” he said, referring to the murder. “I wanted to make sure her mom was not going to harm her anymore. I made sure of that.”

Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence at the Potosi Correctional Center, per The Springfield News-Leader. In August 2022, he appeared in a Greene County courtroom, asking to set aside his previous conviction and order a new trial on the grounds that he had ineffective counsel in his trial, per The Springfield News-Leader. In March 2023, his motion to vacate, set aside, or correct judgment and sentence was denied, KY3 reported.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

