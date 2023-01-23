Farhad Moshiri (left to right), Bill Kenwright and Frank Lampard - Where it has all gone wrong at Everton under Farhad Moshiri

Since becoming Everton’s majority shareholder in 2016, Farhad Moshiri’s Goodison reign has lurched from one calamity to the next. With a seventh manager over the course of those seven years now despatched, Telegraph Sport looks at the errors which have left Everton 19th in the Premier League and scrambling for safety.

Pairing Koeman and Walsh

It all began so optimistically in February, 2016, Moshiri presented as the billionaire saviour who would plough his fortune into Everton to create a Champions League standard team having been frustrated in his attempts to do similar at Arsenal.

“There has never been a more level playing field in the Premier League than now,” he said. He also vowed to solve Everton’s long-standing stadium problem, but his first major decision concerned the position of coach Roberto Martínez.

Despite reaching the semi-final in both domestic cups, Martínez lost the fans after an 11th placed finish, the subject of Gwladys Street protests at the end of Moshiri’s first season. His sacking followed and Moshiri decided he wanted a director of football, first approaching Sevilla’s Monchi and then head-hunting the man credited with creating Leicester City’s title winning side, Steve Walsh.

The problem was Moshiri had already decided who would be manager, successfully luring Ronald Koeman from Southampton. Although that was a powerful statement, it became clear that Walsh and Koeman were incompatible. Thus, Everton’s major transfer splurge over the course of the next two years was ill-conceived, with Walsh and Koeman allowed to make their own choices and the squad lacking balance despite an incredible outlay of £239 million. Although Koeman led the team to a creditable seventh place in his first season, by the summer of 2017 the erratic transfer policy culminated in the purchase of three players who saw themselves in the same role – Gylfi Sigurdsson, Davy Klaassen and Wayne Rooney.

By the time Koeman was sacked with Everton second from bottom in October 2017, the long-term damage was done and successive managers have been dealing with the economic consequences ever since with the club in an ongoing battle to meet Financial Fair Play requirements. Walsh would follow Koeman out of Goodison Park in May, 2018.

Appointing Allardyce on an 18-month contract

As with Martínez, Everton supporters demanded Koeman’s dismissal and the early years of Moshiri’s reign were an exercise in knee-jerking at the first sign of Goodison discontent. The lack of a coherent plan as to what profile of coach was required meant when Moshiri’s first-choice as replacement, Watford’s Marco Silva, was unavailable, he was convinced by Walsh to appoint relegation fire-fighter Sam Allardyce, the hope being the ex-England manager would accept a short-term deal.

Everton’s need to fill the vacancy was so obviously desperate, Allardyce no doubt calculated he could force Moshiri to hand him a longer-term contract in the hope of proving he could win over Goodison’s doubters. Despite continuing due diligence on Silva, Moshiri agreed to what proved another expensive mistake.

Although Allardyce eased Everton away from the relegation battle and finished eighth, the supporters refused to accept him as the future of the club. With Everton already under financial stress, Moshiri would have to pay off the remainder of Allardyce’s deal in the summer of 2018, and then a further £4 million compensation to Watford to land Silva following complaints of an illegal approach.

It was increasingly obvious the football world saw Moshiri as a naive, easily manipulated owner squandering his fortune. By the time Silva arrived, Everton’s status as a new economic force ready to shift Premier League power was already a pipedream. A new era of Goodison austerity meant a bright young manager would be working under greater limitations than his immediate predecessors.

Sidelining and undermining Brands

Silva was not the only significant arrival in 2018 as Dutchman Marcel Brands took over from Walsh. Brands was aware of Silva’s impending appointment and there was a brief period of uniform thinking in the football operations as the duo tried to repair the damage of the previous two years.

Brands’ remit was to sign younger players on contracts that would rise incrementally depending on performance, or lead to huge profits from sales that could be reinvested. When Brands was allowed to speak, the messaging was honest and coherent as he warned of tough times ahead and the need for patience. His first transfer window was promising, offloading high earners and recruiting young, quality players such as Richarlison and Lucas Digne. Everton again finished eighth providing a solid base upon which to pursue the long-term plan. The question, however, was always how Moshiri would react to the first downturn.

The answer came in December 2019 when Silva was sacked following heavy defeat in the Merseyside derby, Everton back in the bottom three. As with Martínez, Koeman and Allardyce, Silva’s position seemed unsustainable because of fans’ unrest. However, what followed undermined Brands as Moshiri changed tack having been seduced by the idea of appointing Carlo Ancelotti.

Supporters were enchanted by the idea of a superstar coach but there would be a price to pay in the club’s structure as – like Koeman with Walsh – Ancelotti pushed for his own, ready-made, high salaried players such as James Rodríguez, while Brands argued it was vital to persist with a more economically viable policy. When Ancelotti left for Real Madrid in 2021, the appointment of Rafael Benítez further marginalised Brands. He decided enough was enough in December 2021, citing ‘a clear difference in vision and direction’.

Sacking Benítez 13 days before January transfer window closed

Five weeks after Brands left, Moshiri sacked Benítez. The Spanish coach was another unpopular appointment with the Everton fans because of his legendary status at Liverpool so no-one was surprised at the hostility when results and performances deteriorated. Nevertheless, the events surrounding his exit redefined the meaning of dysfunction.

Moshiri allowed Benítez to reshape football operations and bring in his own staff. Believing he was safe, Benítez signed Vitalii Mykolenko and Rangers’ Nathan Patterson at the start of the transfer window, only for Moshiri to lose faith again as supporters said enough was enough. It was depressingly predictable. The search for a successor was comically shambolic, too. Savvy fans had cottoned on to how impressionable Moshiri is and how so many recruitments appeared to be filtered through the same agent. It meant when it emerged his prime target was the Portuguese Vitor Pereira, not everyone was convinced the appointment was a consequence of meticulous due diligence.

“Pereira OUT, Lampard IN” was scrawled on the wall of Goodison Park, prompting Pereira to make a desperate plea for acceptance on Sky Sports News. It was too late. By the time Lampard was invited for an interview on the same day as club legend Duncan Ferguson, it was obvious he would get the job. Twelve days had passed since Benítez’s dismissal, giving Lampard 24 hours to add quality to the squad, Dele Alli becoming the latest recruit a club making the sale was more than willing to offload. In the summer, Richarlison was sold to Tottenham, yet no replacement arrived.

Embarrassing public appearances and interviews

Moshiri keeps a low profile these days, his public statements limited to carefully worded ‘open letters’ which are usually so bland and contradictory one wonders why he bothers. It is not surprising his utterances need monitoring. Everton’s former striker Romelu Lukaku once considered legal action after Moshiri suggested at the club AGM he dabbled in witchcraft to force his sale.

“His agent came to the training ground and was about to sign and the player was on a pilgrimage in Africa and he had a voodoo or something and he had to sign for Chelsea,” said Moshiri in January 2018.

At the same meeting, Moshiri claimed Everton had their own attacking ‘fab four’ to rival Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the form of Sigurdsson, Rooney, Yannick Bolasie and Cenk Tosun.

He has occasionally used Talksport as a vehicle to defend himself, although his most recent appearances wound up his supporters even more as he suggested he had sacked five managers at their request.

The most likely reason for Moshiri to keep his counsel is he does not have any answers to the pertinent questions surrounding his erratic reign, why he has continuously changed transfer policy, the source of his funding, and as to why despite his denials the club is for sale he has held discussions with buyers. His remark to Sky Sports News on Saturday that whether Lampard stays or goes ‘is not his decision’ was another bizarre contribution.

Everton critics say his first big mistake was retaining key members of the old regime, such as chairman Bill Kenwright. Kenwright has long been a target for a section of Everton’s fans who insist he retains too much influence. Whether Kenwright should still be there or not – and the last seven days have made the relationship between fans and board more toxic – it is the man at the very top who determines the club’s direction.

Had there been a clean sweep of the board in 2016, it is obvious what that would have entailed because Moshiri did make his own appointments, Russian Alexander Ryazantsev becoming finance director and later, Alisher Usmanov’s nephew, Sarvar Ismailov added to the directors. That is despite persistent attempts to play down the extent of oligarch Usmanov’s involvement beyond sponsorship, a relationship ‘suspended’ in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Neither Ryazantsev nor Ismailov work for Everton anymore.

And finally the one source of hope…

Drive along Liverpool’s dockside and you will see Everton’s impressive new stadium taking shape, the £500 million arena a means through which Moshiri might redefine his reign. There is no denying how game-changing it will be for the club when they relocate. The stadium is the reason Everton fans sing ‘sack the board’ rather than turn their fury directly on Moshiri. They cannot run the risk of him walking away while the stadium is under construction.

With every building block he is delivering on his promise and offering hope better times are ahead. That means for all the pain and wasted millions on the pitch, theoretically the massive investment off it will serve Everton for the rest of the century. That should make Everton an attractive proposition for those looking to make a Premier League investment, and it is probably Moshiri’s best chance of getting out with his legacy, if not his reputation as a football club owner, intact.