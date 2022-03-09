Here’s where you can find Girl Scout cookies around Belleville before sales end

Keely Doll, Alyse Messmer
·2 min read
Steve Remich

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year: Girl Scout cookie season.

According to the organization’s website, the Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program and strives to teach young scouts goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills. Girl Scouts is celebrating its 110 anniversary this March, and local scouts have been selling cookies since 1917 to fund their troops.

The first commercially baked cookies were sold in 1934 by the Girl Scouts of Greater Philadelphia Council for just 23 cents a box.

Direct sales for the southern Illinois region end March 20.

Where can I buy cookies?

If you don’t have a Girl Scout in your life, that doesn’t mean you can’t support a local troop through cookie sales. Those in Belleville can contact the local council, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, for more information.

The website also has an online cookie finder and a mobile app to look for a local troop or scheduled booth sale near you. People who are less app-savvy can simply text “Cookies” to 59618 to be sent a link to the cookie finder page, which will direct you to where and when local stands will be operating.

Cookies can be bought online through the Digital Cookie program, and scouts can invite customers to a personalized webpage for sales.

Even DoorDash delivery service is an option, so you can have cookies delivered right to your door.

What kinds of cookies are there?

Cookies are $5 a box, except for gluten-free options, which are $6.

Girl Scouts has released a new cookie this year, the Adventurefuls. It is described as “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt,” on the website.

Other varieties include:

  • Samoas: Caramel, coconut and chocolate cookies.

  • Do-si-dos: Oatmeal cookies with peanut butter sandwiched between.

  • Thin Mints: Vegan chocolate and mint cookies.

  • Tagalongs: Vegan chocolate and peanut butter cookies.

  • S’mores: Graham cookies with marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched between.

  • Caramel Chocolate Chip: Gluten-free with caramel and chocolate chips.

  • Lemon-Ups: Lemon cookies with inspiring messages baked onto them.

  • Trefoils: Shortbread cookies shaped as The Girl Scout trefoil.

  • Toffee-Tastic: Gluten-free butter cookies with toffee bits.

  • Toast-Yay: Vegan french toast-flavored cookies dipped in icing.

  • Lemonades: Vegan shortbread cookies with lemon icing.

Why are some cookies called different names?

The organization contracts with two bakers to produce the more than 200 million boxes sold each year. ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers produce nearly identical cookies, with a few variations in names or ingredients.

What’s your favorite?

Weigh in on your favorite treat. Answer our poll to decide once and for all what cookie has captured the heart of Illinoisan.

