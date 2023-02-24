Where is the G7 summit 2023 taking place, who is attending, and what are the key issues?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will represent the UK at this year’s G7 summit (Peter Nicholls/ PA)

This year’s G7 summit is being held against the background of the biggest geopolitical crisis since 1945.

This year’s agenda will be about confirming support for Ukraine and continuation of sanctions against Russia, and to demonstrate the group’s unity.

Japan is hosting this year, and the summit leaders are set to discuss a number of issues including Ukraine, climate change, and nuclear disarmament.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited this year, with Japan also considering Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, too.

India and Australia along with Japan and the US are members of the so-called Quad - a strategic security dialogue to help ramp up security to counter China’s growing influence.

It’s also been reported that Japan could offer an invitation to leaders of South Korea and Indonesia to the May summit. However, there has been no formal acceptance announcement from these countries yet.

Here is everything you need to know, from what it is, to where it’s being held, and what you can expect.

What is the G7 summit?

The G7 (Group of Seven) is an organisation of the world’s seven largest so-called “advanced” economies, which dominate global trade and the international financial system, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Russia joined the group in 1998, but was excluded in 2014 for its takeover of Crimea.

Every year since the 1970s, the leaders of these countries have gathered to discuss the most pressing global issues, with this year marking the 47th meeting of the G7.

At the end of the summit, a statement of intent is issued, outlining what’s been agreed.

Where is the G7?

Each year, each member country of the G7 takes its turn to host the G7 summit and to take on the year-long presidency.

This year, Japan is hosting the G7 summit and is taking over the presidency, and the event is taking place from May 19 to May 21, at Hiroshima.

Does the G7 have any power?

The G7 can’t pass any laws, because it is made up of separate nations with their own democratic processes. However, some of its past decisions have had global effects.

For example, the G7 played a crucial role in setting up a global fund to fight malaria and Aids in 2002 and, ahead of the 2021 G7 summit in the UK, the G7 finance ministers agreed to make multinational companies pay more tax.

It also provided financial aid to developing countries as well as addressing climate change.

Who is attending the 2023 G7 summit?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, United Kingdom

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Germany

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada

President Emmanuel Macron, France

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italy

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan

President Joe Biden, United States

Other countries have also been invited.

What are the key issues for the G7 summit 2023?

The war in Ukraine will likely be the topic dominating this year’s agenda.

Other issues to be discussed include the continuing global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how future pandemics can be prevented.

Other key issues, such as trade deals, the global economy, and climate change, will also be discussed.