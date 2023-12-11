Where Is FryAway From Shark Tank Today?

Packet of FryAway held in front of grocery store shelves - The Image Party/Shutterstock

Laura Lady proved quite the salesperson when she presented her FryAway on Season 14, Episode 13 of "Shark Tank." The easy-to-use powder -- which turns used cooking oil into a solid so that it can be tossed directly into the garbage without the need for a jar or other container -- initially received cool responses from the Sharks. But Lady wasn't discouraged. She responded by explaining how her product could solve the problem with "fatbergs" -- collections of solidified cooking oil that threaten to destroy sewer systems. The "fatbergs" are caused by people pouring their used cooking oil down the kitchen sink, and according to Lady, FryAway could prevent them by giving people an easier way to dispose of their leftover oil.

FryAway was already doing well when it was featured on "Shark Tank," with prior sales at $700,000. But the "dream entrepreneur" -- as the Sharks referred to Lady -- saw the potential for her pandemic-era business to go bigger. Her initial inspiration was to create a product that would give people an easy way to dispose of grease without dumping it down the kitchen drain or putting it in a jar that would prevent it from breaking down in the waste system. And it paid off, with not one but two Sharks signing on. Eventually, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner both took up the FryAway cause. Each invested $125,000 ($250,000 total) in exchange for a shared 22% interest in the company.

Read more: The Best Way To Clean That Nasty Grease Off Of Your Kitchen Cabinets

What Happened To FryAway On Shark Tank?

Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban smiling - John Lamparski/Getty & John Lamparski/Getty Images

Cuban was not that into the idea at first, but Lady's assertion that the product had strong international appeal ultimately changed his mind. Once Cuban showed he might be in, Greiner spoke up for the product's potential as well. She was clearly impressed by Lady, remarking that the FryAway proprietor "was doing every single thing right." Greiner and Cuban decided to team up and offer FryAway a deal.

Story continues

Lady started by asking for a $250,000 investment. In return, she hoped to give one of the Sharks 10% interest in her company. Of course, her numbers were not set in stone, and once Cuban and Greiner both expressed interest, negotiations ensued. The Sharks said they would invest the $250,000 she was asking for, but in exchange they wanted to split 25% of FryAway. Lady tried to talk them down to the 20% that Greiner had offered before Cuban said he wanted in, saying, "You're nickel and diming me now." While she didn't get them to go down to 20%, the Sharks did lower their asking point a little. Ultimately, all three agreed to 22%.

How FryAway Fared After Shark Tank

FryAway on store shelf - fryawayco/Instagram

The cooking oil solidifier has done well under Greiner and Cuban's tutelage. FryAway's net worth had increased to $6 million as of September 2023, up from the $2.5 million it was estimated to be worth when it appeared on "Shark Tank." And at an average of $250,000 per month, its sales have tripled. As a result, Greiner and Cuban have not only seen their money back but tripled it as well, with both being paid out $380,000 in dividends as of September.

The appearance on "Shark Tank" was a big boon for FryAway, and sales increased as soon as it aired. Lady has also made numerous media appearances, according to the company's Facebook page, and the product has even been featured on Rolling Stone's website. Overall, things are looking good for FryAway. In addition to Amazon, it's available in major retailers like Kroger and Walmart and a slew of smaller retailers.

FryAway Is Still Going Strong

Laura Lady (striped shirt) at Shark Tank reunion - fryawayco/Instagram

FryAway has continued to grow, no doubt because it is solving a problem that many people were at a loss to deal with before it came on the scene. The easy-to-use solution is a good fit for consumers who used to chance pouring their cooking grease down the drain. Also, its mess-free design is superior to the jar full of stinky used oil that more responsible cooks begrudgingly dealt with. So it's no surprise that FryAway has a strong social media presence with a fanbase of consumers who love the product.

Sales and promotions are common, and the company's Facebook page features tips and tricks in addition to contests. One of the tips expands the usage of the product from solidifying the leftover oil in pots and pans to using it for grease spills around the kitchen. Another talks about how it can be used to absorb oil left behind in air fryers. All of this goes to show how dedicated the company is to growing its reach.

What's Next For FryAway?

Empenadas next to a packet of FryAway - fryawayco/Instagram

In addition to its domestic growth, FryAway has grown internationally, just as Lady predicted. It can now be purchased in 12 countries and Greiner has her eye on 40 more. FryAway will likely continue to expand due to its ability to meet an important need, as well as its successful social media marketing and what looks to be a very loyal fanbase. However, it could face stiff competition from similar products that recreate the same solidification process to get rid of frying oil but at a lower price.

The company does not appear to have any new products in the works and may very well stick to oil solidification, but of course, only time will tell for sure. Lady has certainly hit the jackpot with FryAway so far. Being featured on "Shark Tank" and the subsequent investment by Cuban and Greiner has done a lot to bolster that success.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.