Where To Get Free Pizza On National Pizza Day

Friday, February 9, is National Pizza Day, and if you're celebrating, the only way to do so is with a freshly baked pie or slice. Any kind of pizza will do, whether it's thin crust or deep dish. To help, we've rounded up all of the best National Pizza Day deals you can score.

And if you're more of a do-it-yourself type of person, don't worry. We have plenty of homemade pizza recipes—75 to be exact. Think anything from pan pizza and French bread pizza to a cheesy pizza casserole.

Use code Pizza24 and get a $9.99 whole pizza for dine-in, carry out, or delivery.

Get a Pizzoli for $5.99 with the code PIZZOLI and $3 off any specialty pizza with the code SPECIAL3.

Pizza Hut launched it's $7 Deal Lover's Menu, which has 17 dishes for $7 each when you order two or more.

Get a large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza for just $22.99 when you use the code DOUBLEPLAY.

Spend $10 in the app February 9 -14 and a free medium pizza will be added to your account on the the 15th.

