Where to find a free holiday meal in Ottawa

In need of a hot meal and some holiday cheer? Here are a few organizations serving up savoury meals to those who need them.

Meals are being offered free of charge to those who wish to stop by, share in the company of others, or simply savour a tasty dish.

Christmas Day

Shepherds of Good Hope

At the shelter located at 233 Murray St. from 12:30 p.m to 1:15 p.m for adults (18 and older). A second free meal will be held from 6 pm. to 9 p.m. The organization said in a Facebook post that 30 turkeys were donated by Golden Palace Restaurant.

St. Peter and St. Paul Anglican Church

In its Parish Hall at 152 Metcalfe St. There will be two sittings: 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Ottawa Mission

Inside the shelter at 35 Waller St. for shelter and community clients who can now enter the Mission. Its food truck program doesn't operate on statutory holidays, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve

As part of its Out-of-the-Cold Supper program, Southminster United Church will serve a hot meal on New Year's Eve from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No Carleton Tavern dinner

Notably absent from the list is a Christmas Day dinner at The Carleton Tavern, a 22-year-long tradition. Organizers cancelled the event this year due to concerns about the spread of viruses and multiple pressures facing local restaurants.